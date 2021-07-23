Suggestion for future development
Dear Editor:
Re: Kampe property (Herald, July 23).
I suggest 555 Government Street, an eight-unit condominium on a large property limited only by city intransigence.
Scott Robinson
555 Government Street
Penticton
IH dropping the ball on addiction services
Dear Editor:
Re: “Pathways clients steering clear of new IH service,” (Herald, July 21).
I read with interest Joe Fries' coverage and IH's report to city council by Carl Meadows and his team.
IH repatriated Pathways' contracts on May 31, 2021 which resulted in Pathways having to close their doors. During the transition to IH, Pathways had permission from only 25 clients to transfer their files, this was out of the 500 clients Pathways had at the time. Although Pathways' doors are closed, we have been manning phones, messages, Facebook and Messenger giving out IH's “310” number to people who call looking for service.
Since that time we have received countless emails, letters, phone calls and visits to our door from people who tell us that the system IH has in place for substance use is flawed. They report they call, they have to call back several times, if they hear back it is from a different person they spoke to initially, they only get phone counselling, no in-person appointments, people are showing extreme frustration and giving up.
Pathways staff are being contacted by numerous people, even at home, reporting they are not being referred to treatment and they get zero help to access detox. During the presentation to city council I heard the word "stigma" used several times. People tell us they face stigma every time they call IH for service. They are dismissed, put on hold, told someone will call them back, that doesn't happen and people are not being met where they are at. We have also been told to access the Urgent Care Centre you have to use the outdoor call button and tell your story through a speaker outside with all the other people standing there listening.
How stigmatizing is this for people?
Pathway has also seen the overdose numbers increase dramatically since we closed. Yes, the toxic drug supply is a player in this but not having access to immediate service also plays a huge role as well.
Carl also again mentioned that when Pathways had the contracts IH had no idea how many people came to Pathways, youth and adults or any other stats. Pathways wants the public to know that we provided IH with specific stats every quarter for all the years we had the contracts. Pathways is in the process of documenting all the feedback we are receiving from people who are trying to access substance use services through IH and will provide this information in the near future.
Thanks to Coun. James Miller for asking the hard questions.
Daryl Meyers, Executive Director
Pathways Addictions Resource Centre
Educate yourself on new City report
Dear Editor:
Pentictonites should read the integrated infrastructure transportation Master Plan presented to Council on July 20th. There are too many issues for this one letter.
One issue is a whole city approach to cycling: High priority: 1 to 5 years horizon on cycling projects costs $15,309. No grants allocated. Intersection costs $23,716,800.
It is unclear what cycling costs are integrated with intersection costs listed separately in the plan.
Medium cycling priority projects 5-10 years $9,453,000. No grants: Intersections: $3.075.
Low priority projects 10 to 25 years include another $7,540,000. No grants: Intersections: $3,975.769.
That’s $32,302,000 on bike lanes. Intersection costs will likely include audible control signals. The Canadian Federation of the Blind said cyclists have been shown to not stop for individuals waiting to cross the cycle track. In late 2020, the BC Human Rights Tribunal determined that this complaint is justified and required the City of Victoria to install audible crosswalk signals at all floating bus stops.
We are talking about many bus stops.
Four key themes:
Create ‘complete streets’ in suitable areas that provide safe and comfortable mobility for pedestrians, cyclists, drivers, commercial vehicle operators and transit users.
Facilitate multi-modal trips by integrating the bicycle network with transit; provide bike racks on buses, and safe and secure bicycle parking.
Partner with the Penticton Indian Band, the Province and the Regional District to enhance the multi-modal pathway on the western side of the Channel, and to improve connectivity to the rest of the city; increased connections to the River Channel and increase available bike storage and parking.
Recognize there are different cycling user groups — recreational riders, commuters, cyclists with trailers, and competitive athletes; design routes and cycling infrastructure accordingly.
Address regulation for micro-mobility for scooters and e-bikes.
Provide convenient, safe and visible bike lock-up facilities in key destinations such as downtown, commercial areas, parks and beaches. Reallocate vehicle parking spaces to bicycle parking spaces, where appropriate
Require secure bike parking in new multi-family, mixed-use and commercial development.
Maintenance on bike routes all seasons.
Improve signage.
Increase driver and cyclist education.
Include connection to key destinations: Schools and Okanagan College; Employment centres, and major retail and service areas; Downtown; and Parks and beaches.
Connect growth areas to the overall bike network.
The map shows the current bike lane project is only the beginning; in the future many if not all main connective transportation routes will have bike lanes.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
In loving memory of Dave & Katie Shunter
Dear Editor:
How many persons do you know who have chalked up one hundred years of public service to Penticton and area? Can anyone name five?
Dave Shunter was a member of the 100-Year Club. Dave was a Rotarian for 35 years, a school board trustee for 15 years, the administrator of Okanagan Summer School of the Arts for five years, a charter member of the Penticton Rube Band for 35 years, active in Los Amigo de Mexico for 20 years, the chairman of the Seniors Advisory Council to the mayor and the city for three years. As well, he held the challenging role of the principal of Penticton Secondary School (1974-87) for 13 years. Impressive, don’t you think?
During Principal Shunter’s time, Pen- Hi had the honour of visitations by the Governor General, Prime Minister and Lieutenant-Governor of B.C.
In 2000, Dave Shunter was awarded the Senior Citizen of the Year.
In 2008, Dave undertook the thankless role as passionate spokesperson for PLEASE, a group of conservative citizens, who tried to save the Pen-Hi north gym and auditorium. How soon a community that does not know, forgets.
Well known, well liked and respected, Dave Shunter was an optimistic man whose favorite quote was: “There is no light that shines so bright, as the light that shines in the eyes of a child that understands.”
He was a gentle, kind and talented man.
He was a formidable athlete in his day, coach, teacher, principal, musician and active citizen. Sadly the Shunters, Dave and his Katie, passed a year ago in Williams Lake.
On Saturday, four score area citizens attended a memorial service in the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre. There was music by their talented children and grandchildren, laughter and tears of remembrance in the audience and happy thoughts for times past for Katie and Dave Shunter.
David B.J. Snyder
Penticton
Cannings a champion of climate change
Dear Editor:
Re: Climate change and Richard Cannings andn response to John Thompson’s letter to the editor of July 17.
Thompson appears to be a climate change denier. Having lived as many years as Mr. Thompson, I can't help but wonder where he's been living. Does he believe the recent heat, the record temperatures and continuing overwhelming B.C. forest fires for the past few years are just a result of cycles? Does he think that both all creditable scientists and all significant politicians are lying to us? Why would they do that?
To me that would have to be an overwhelming world-wide conspiracy theory and believe me that it is at best an impossible conspiracy.
From what I have seen in the news, the NDP, through their federal environmental representative, Laurel Collins, was the primary reason that Bill C12, the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, was as strong as it finally was.
With the current urgency to progress on reducing emissions, I believe it should have been even stronger. I believe that the NDP and Richard Cannings should be proudly claiming their position on climate change and this is a strong reason why we should all be giving Richard our support.
Bill Stollery
Penticton