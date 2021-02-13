Tomorrow will be Valentine’s Day. Or Saint Valentine’s Day, if you prefer a religious theme.
I wonder if anyone will send me a valentine. I doubt it. Because Valentine’s Day has its roots in a Roman festival of fertility.
Lupercalia celebrated the first flashes of spring in southern Italy. Naked men romped through the streets, hitting women with strips of bloody skin from sacrificed animals, to make them more fecund. A lottery paired eligible men and women. Perhaps for life. Perhaps just for a night.
At my age, I’m long past fertility rites.
Valentine himself may actually have been themselves. Catholic history identifies three sainted Valentines. All three were executed. One of them may have written a secret letter to his jailer’s daughter, signed “Your Valentine,” thus setting a pattern for future Valentines.
Just to confuse matters, some histories suggest that two of the legendary Valentines may have been the same person, both executed on February 14 by Emperor Claudius II, but in two different years.
Go figure.
Once upon a time, of course, we all made little valentines. Our school teachers provided coloured paper and lace doilies that we could cut up and stick together.
I distantly remember having crushes on various girls. I always hoped they’d feel the love oozing out of the card I made for them. And vice versa, I suppose. But it’s hard to sense true love when everyone gets a card.
Joan and I gave each other valentine cards, most years. If we remembered. Also, if we got to the store before the only cards left were either profane or ridiculously sentimental.
Sometimes I bought flowers instead. Another fertility symbol, I suppose.
Valentine’s Day seems somewhat fruitless for one who now lives alone. Don’t get me wrong — I’m not whining. I’m much more comfortable with being on my own these
days. When I think about it, I live a privileged life. I have a warm house. I have
adequate income. I eat well. I have friends.
But it does give me an outsider’s perspective on the urge to couple up.
In our society, solo life is the exception, not the rule. Perhaps in every society. The Buddhist monk living in a cave high above a Himalayan river, the Christian ascetic perched on a pillar in the desert, that attractive man or woman without a partner — these are the “odd man out.”
Arthur Koestler coined the term “holon”; philosopher Ken Wilber popularized it. It means (I think) that every living entity has a deep desire to transcend the limitations of being an isolated individual. Single-celled creatures want to clump together. Multi-celled creatures want to work together.
Wolves form packs. Birds form flocks. Fish form schools.
We humans join hands and hearts in social organizations. We march for civil rights. We attend meetings. We hold reunions. We join political parties and churches, to affirm what we believe in, as a collective group.
I’m not sure where this urge to merge comes from. Some will cite the Bible, where the Creation story says that God made everything and “saw that it was good” — until God made the first human, and saw that being alone was not good.
So God created a second human. This time, female.
Both, according to Genesis, created in God’s own image.
If that puzzles you, forget it. Clearly, two was preferable to one.
Referring to the Bible also can’t explain why cultures that have no acquaintance with the Hebrew scriptures still form
couples.
Some would say it’s an instinctive desire to procreate, to have sex, to have children. Why then do some couples choose to remain childless? Indeed, some loving couples
cannot have children.
Our marriage rituals emphasize this sense of incorporation into a larger body. Of two becoming one. Of bonding with each other, “for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death do us part.”
I’m less enamoured with the notion of
possession, in marriage — the sense in many cultures, even in ours, still, that the male now owns the female. She belongs to him, to do with as he pleases.
Even the traditional valentine message implies possession: “Be MY Valentine.”
I don’t want to be an outsider; I want to belong. But I don’t want to belong to somebody else. I certainly don’t want someone else to belong to me.
Partnership, yes; possession, no.
How would one put that into a conventional Valentine’s card?
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist.