The Bank of Canada, believing that inflation is still not under control, decided last week to raise the key interest rate by 25 basis points to an even five per cent on an annual basis.
That increase, in turn, generated a series of commentaries about the potential impact of the increase, particularly on households.
Everyone wants to know when the bank will stop raising its policy rate and when we will return to rates equivalent to or lower than the central bank’s target annual inflation rate of two per cent.
First, let’s consider the immediate consequence of the rise. The cost of borrowing will increase and, as is the case when the price of anything rises, that usually eliminates some borrowers.
Cutting demand is the objective of the bank’s increases, since that decreases or totally eliminates upward pressure on prices. This is how, the bank believes, inflation will be tamed.
But think further about the borrowers who will have to pay this increased rate, particularly those applying for or renewing mortgages. Suppose a home purchaser with a large mortgage, say $800,000, bought a dwelling with financing at a fixed rate of 3.5 per cent for five years. (This is the usual term for a mortgaged amortized over 25 years.) Total annual mortgage service payments would be just under $40,000 or $3300 per month – a sizeable amount for a family earning, say, $100,000 before tax. At 40 per cent of before-tax income, the mortgage payments leave little to cover the other costs such as food, clothing, heating, water, insurance and municipal taxes.
At the end of the first 5 years, the remaining balance would be just under $700,000.
Imagine the shock the borrower will receive when the bank informs them that, beginning with the next five-year term, the monthly payment will be over $4,500.
Unless the borrower has experienced a sizeable increase in their income, they may have to quickly find additional income – or sell. If a large number of homeowners are in a similar position, housing prices in general will start to decline.
Both U.S. and Canadian central banks set their policy rates at two per cent or lower for many years following the Great Recession.
As a result, buying property of any kind was inexpensive in terms of mortgage payments, even when housing prices were rising through the roof.
It was never going to last forever, and now the impacts of the rise in interest rates are coming home to roost.
When I bought my first house for $40,000 in 1968, my mortgage rate was 6.7 per cent and I considered myself fortunate. Fourteen years later in a different house the rate was 15 per cent. My family had to hunker down and give up all sorts of spending. But we survived and, when mortgage rates went back below 10 per cent, we thought ourselves lucky.
The lesson of this current rise in rates is: “Never assume that rates will remain constant. They don’t and it’s important to be prepared for surprises.”
None of us can predict the future, but here’s my view. Inflation will fall to something around the two per cent target but not lower.
Nevertheless, interest rates set by the Bank of Canada will never get back to two per cent or lower.
The idea that negative real interest rates (the interest rate less the rate of inflation) would stimulate investment by industry and improve our productivity (output per work hour) has proved wrong.
Low rates stimulated consumption (e.g., bigger houses or condos, fancier vacations), but not investment.
So, going forward, what should a young person do?
Prudent behaviour is saving for retirement before spending on anything else.
Start a Registered Retirement Savings Plan and put a fixed amount in it every month.
Pay off the full balance of any credit card every month or cut them up.
When planning on buying a home of whatever kind, calculate the monthly mortgage payment and also calculate the payment if interest rates double.
If you could survive under that higher rate, then go ahead but, if not, find something cheaper.
Remember there is value in being able to sleep peacefully each night.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.