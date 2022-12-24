First Christmas in Canada 1947
Dear Editor:
I was six years old when I tried to sleep, the room was dark, and there wasn’t a peep
Christmas Eve was here at last, in my new country that is so vast.
I hung a darned woolen sock at the foot of my old iron bed, one blanket, and no pillow for my tiny head.
Pictures of war played in my mind. A gruesome reminder I could have died.
My first Christmas in Canada in nineteen forty-seven, the dormitory is quiet like it must be in heaven.
Rhythmic soft breathing of other little boys, some dreams of magical toys.
As morning came with broken sleep, I had not counted many sheep.
I fumbled quietly in the dark, a strange feeling in my heart.
My sock had gone from the end of the bed, and fear set in that Santa is dead.
Silently I lay in bed, tears of sadness I did shed. Outside I went and scanned the skies, and I prayed that Santa had not crashed and died.
To my family that abandoned me, you broke my heart till eternity.
Elders tried to make me understand Santa hadn’t changed my address in this great big land.
Man is born equal so it’s said, tells that to the Orphan in the iron bed.
(I wrote this at 5 a.m. as my memory took me back in time.)
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Memories of past Christmas pageants
Dear Editor:
With all the bad and gloomy news going the rounds lately, as well as the weather situation, I thought a little smile might help from a real happening some Christmases past.
Picture the scene. Primary School hall packed with proud, anticipating Mums, Dads, and grandparents. We had sang a few carols and had the first scene of the play — on the way to Bethlehem, lovely and well done.
A short interval which became longer, until an eight-year old Wise Man’s head popped through the curtains to announce — “They’ve lost the baby” (to our embarrassment — one of our grandsons.)
Quickly followed by two arms lifting the Wise Man away, followed by the announcement, “We have a slight technical hitch — perhaps you would like to sing another carol?”
This floored the pianist who was nodding off, but obliged and put an end to the surreptitious giggles going on.
So to the Stable scene, now complete with Mary, baby, crib and several shepherds as well as the three Wise Men, one of whom stepped forward to say, “It’s alright — they found it” — yes, you’ve guessed it — our boy! No arms this time, just shushing noises.
Apparently, girls brought their dolls to school to have one chosen as the baby and two of them were identical, twins were obviously not on the menu, so they shared which days could be theirs. Until unfortunately both turned up that day and a very tearful argument was going on behind scenes, until resolved.
All ended well,with massive applause and lots of good spirit feeling around. Happy days.
As a footnote I must add, that was the end of that particular Wise Man’s short-lived acting career. He was never asked again!
Marjorie M. Montgomery
Penticton
Majority of voters feel cheated by bike lane
Dear Editor:
Following my motion to pause the lake to lake bike lane, I wanted to address Matt Hopkins and the Penticton and Area Cycling Association’s press release which appeared on The Herald’s website, and various efforts to intimidate and sway me.
I’d like us to get something straight at the very beginning of my term as a city councillor: I am always going to stick up for the average voter and what the majority of residents want.
No amount of jeering, cajoling, and bombardment by your membership will intimidate or move me.
I remain secure in my knowledge that the majority of voters feel cheated by this bike lane. The majority feels the millions spent, the poor design and construction issues make this project a net negative for them. They feel steamrolled and ignored. But not by me.
My campaign phoned more than 1,000 voters the last election, and I have personally spoken to hundreds of people about bike lanes. And I’m not talking about a niche group of people, I’m talking about a truly randomized representative slice of our population. They oppose the project.
All niche and well organized lobby groups who seek to steamroll the average voter take note: I will never fail to do what residents truly want or need, and no amount of pressure will stop me.
Amelia M. Boultbee
Penticton
Elected officials will love cold snap
Dear Editor:
This cold snap is hurting your pocket books in a big way, your electrical consumption has increased with this cold snap. Your furnace motor and your electrical heating systems are running non stop.
Many of you are probably attempting to reduce your electrical consumption in order to control the dollars that will appear on your next electrical bill. Mayor Julius Bloomfield and Coun. Campbell Watt voted for a 5% electric rate increase beginning in 2023. The other councillors rolled the increase back to a 2% rate increase for 2023.
For the month of December 2022, Mayor Bloomfield and Coun. Watt probably got their wish, this cold snap will probably fulfil their dreams, your electric billing will increase by an unknown amount, you will need to compare your December 2022 electrical consumption with November 2022. You will need to adjust billed amount by the number of days on your billings.
Ted Wiltse
Penticton
Public never approved bike lane project
Dear Editor:
I noticed that the “old boy” network at the Penticton City Hall is still in place. I guess we didn’t get rid of enough of them in the last election. Coun. Amelia Boultbee made a motion to pause the bike lane expansion to see how much it is used and get feedback from the public. James Miller, Helena Konanz and Boultbee voted in favour of the pause and Ryan Graham, Campbell Watt, Isaac Gilbert and Mayor Julius Bloomfield voted to proceed without even knowing how much it will cost.
Here’s the real rub: Watt and the mayor were quick to let us taxpayers not to worry about the money because “the $2.2 million is not coming from taxes, per se, because it’s coming from reserves.
Last I heard reserves are savings accounts acquired from taxes. Oh! Here’s the good one from Bloomfield: “If we are concerned about taxes being raised we could cut services in the city.”
I assume that this is part of the reason that we have no traffic law enforcement and crime is rampant because they would rather spend the cash on a useless bike path.
Since the taxpayers had no say in this mess to start with this must be council’s way of showing us who runs the show.
Lee Pixley
Penticton
Unsung heroes of the Big Freeze
Dear Editor:
The unsung heroes of the Big Freeze in swamped airports are those responsible for the functionality facilities of “Operation Washroom Overload.” Stay well.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Message of optimism for the holidays
Dear Editor:
It’s Resolution Time
More people are feeling glum;
Hearts are becoming numb.
So much news about dying
Is preventing us from crying.
Citizens turn their eyes away,
Not knowing what to do or say.
Many will greet the New Year,
But will do so without cheer.
Fewer will look to the Pope
For words to engender hope.
Wouldn’t this world be grand,
If we all reached out a hand.
That would plant the seeds
For heart-warming deeds.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon