The NHL is the most preposterous league of all major professional sports. The latest travesty is a final featuring two cities with warm, year-round climates. Ice hockey is a sport played in the Winter Olympics.
Hockey’s Original Six were all cities where long underwear is mandatory in the winter.
Then came expansion.
In American cities that have three or four major professional leagues, hockey is always at the bottom in popularity. In fact, in some southern states, NASCAR beats hockey in fan popularity.
But, beginning Saturday, the Las Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers will face off in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup championship before a live audience on CBC.
How gross. Not so long ago, on the night the Stars won their Stanley Cup, the game preview was the third story on Dallas sports broadcasts behind baseball and NFL trades.
Further north, when the Flyers had Eric Lindros in his prime, they were still the No. 4 team in popularity in Philadelphia.
I remember seeing a game live in Sunrise, Florida in or around 2005. We bought tickets at the box office on the afternoon of the game. They were decent seats and reasonably priced. I got bored during the second period and walked around the concourse. There, I met the season’s ticket salesman, hockey’s answer to the lonely Maytag dishwasher repairman. Nobody was talking to him.
“It’s a tough sell, even when Tampa’s here” he sighed.
“Did you have the Toronto Maple Leafs this year?” I asked.
“Sold out the morning tickets went on sale,” I was told.
“It doesn’t even have to be the Leafs, every Canadian team sells out … people make a vacation of it because they can’t get tickets in their own city.”
Memo to the NHL … your next expansion city should be Hamilton, Quebec City or even Halifax – they would become the Green Bay of hockey. Maybe even a second franchise in Toronto. If New York can have two, why not Canada’s largest city?
I’m not denying that U.S. hockey teams have loyal fans, there’s just not enough. Canadians, well, we’re different.
We love poutine, back bacon and Stompin’ Tom Connors. Using Ontario as an example, even when the Blue Jays were winning championships and the Raptors were capturing everyone’s imagination as an expansion team, the Leafs were the top draw in Toronto. The same is true in any Canadian city with an NHL franchise.
We give unconditional love to hockey, easily forgiving a 30-year losing streak of all Canadian teams combined.
It’s been that long since a Canadian franchise last won hockey’s Holy Grail. Mathematically, a Canadian team should now win once every four to five years.
Maybe the Canadian franchises take our support for granted.
—————
I’ve been watching the Memorial Cup from Kamloops. I keep turning the dial after five minutes. All I keep thinking is that the tournament should be in Kelowna.
The Rockets won the bid, but had the plug pulled by COVID-19 – now the arena’s not big enough.
—————
Happy 95th birthday to my good friend Helen Little of Penticton. Thanks, Helen for everything you do for the community.
—————
This past weekend I caught a Beamer Wigley country show at Slackwater Brewing. I hadn’t seen the Penticton prodigy perform live since before the pandemic. His pacing, musicianship and set list is vastly improved, not that it was ever weak. His originals don’t seem out of place. Country venues, do yourself a favour and book this kid. Country stations, you won’t go wrong playing his music.
—————
I once asked the late Meat Loaf, who went 14 years between hits, if he had the greatest comeback in rock-and-roll history. “No,” he answered, “it was Tina Turner.”
James Miller is the managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca