Perseverance is something we are all currently needing, particularly at a time the times we find ourselves in.
To keep going and keep pushing forward, even when others may have a very different opinion of a situation, of you. I know that each one of you have been given unique talents and abilities. When I feel low or a little blue, I’m reminded of Albert Einstein, who was dismissed from school in Munich because he was thought to lack interest in his studies.
He also failed to pass an examination to enter a polytechnic school in Zurich. He then became a tutor for the boys in a Zurich boarding house, but was soon fired.
Not a great track record, perceived as untalented, a failure and fired — he
persisted repeatedly, and you know how that story ended. His perseverance shaped the way we think of science and our world.
Time magazine called him the Person of the Century, and in 1921 he was awarded the Nobel Prize in physics — not bad for a dropout from Zurich.
I’ve also been fascinated by the legendary record of archaeologist Howard Carter’s monumental persistence through tons of rubble and the disappointment and mockery that resulted in his finding the priceless tomb and treasure of Tutankhamen, King Tut.
Again, persistence, perseverance and focus made all the difference. We are often misunderstood like Albert Einstein or find ourselves fighting through the rubble of man’s ideas, discouragement, and negativity.
The question is how we maintain a strong spirit of perseverance, how do we keep pushing forward, not getting bogged down in the chatter outside and in, telling us that we are not good enough.
I find the answer in a quote from a letter the Apostle Paul that was written to a tiny church in Turkey around AD70, “If then you have been raised with Christ, seek the things that are above, where Christ is, seated at the right hand of God” (Colossians 3:1). Note, “seeks the things that are above.” This is not seeking material items but instead having to do with Christ and his reign over all. This isn’t heavenly geography, golden thrones, and hovering angles but the one who dwells above and includes seeking His character, His presence and His heavenly joy. It takes perseverance to focus on the above and not on the world below. This heavenly seeking is primarily through prayer; scripture reminds us to ask, seek, and knock for the things above. This seeking ought to permeate our conversations, friendships, studies, work—even our play. And when it does, it will heighten our fullness.
Keep digging through the rubble, and you will find the treasure.
Keep looking up, and you will find yourselves strengthened to persevere.
Phil Collins is a pastor at Willow Park Church in Kelowna.