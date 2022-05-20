What is a Conservative to do with new crop?
Dear Editor:
Having lived in Alberta most of my life, I drank the cool aid and always figured Conservatism was the only way to go.
You know, sensible, fiscally-responsible government. Maybe it’s age, but dumfounded amazement has altered my course and I search for alternatives that don’t adhere to dinosaur thinking. One only has to follow the utter backwards intolerance of the Conservative movement down south of us where ignorance and idiocy are the order of the day.
Now we have Pierre Poilievre and Leslyn Lewis (Trump duplicates) striving to lead us in Canada with their reverse ideas on COVID restrictions, “free-dumb’ truckers, climate change, pro choice and gun control deniers. Think less, stupid more types.
Where is a boy to turn to get us back on course?
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Putin and his supporters sound like a rock band
Dear Editor:
Putin Moscow Merchant of Death and his Barbarians. (Not a Russian rock band but a Ukraine civilian rocket killing machine!)
To end the woe, Putin and his apprentice Trump must go.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Nobody can predict what the future will hold
Dear Editor:
The message today leave your guns at home and spend your money at home.
Before continuing to be political spendthrifts squandering billions on unnecessary building of tunnels/buildings and obsolete machines for war, pass along thinking caps.
Elected people do not come with a guarantee of knowing all the answers such as one stand-out visible everyday on COVID Global TV.
Before the challenge to eliminate the real threat of climate change with no clue about possible members of the COVID family or other unknowns visiting earth, the nonsense of waste continues.
Predicting the future should be thrown out the window in full force. Only time can predict a final tomorrow and if, or when, the entire human race will be eliminated.
Not just BC-NDP — but the entire political scene in Canada — needs a complete overhaul starting now. The planet is broken, requiring major fixing if there’s any chance at all of surviving our shared world.
Surviving the fittest leaves mankind no chance of victory when competing against their own misery and the yet-to-come unknown enemies.
Unnecessary spending and giveaways has to stop along with the rich getting richer and the poor getting poorer. Without the labour provided by the poor, there would be no rich.
Whoever claims we are all in this together is full of baloney, eh.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla