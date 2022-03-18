There’s been great anticipation about Drinkwater, the Graham Fraser-produced, coming-of-age film that was entirely shot in Penticton.
I was fortunate to be among those invited to a VIP screening this week, along with several representatives from local charities. (Fraser hopes to somehow offer fundraising opportunities to not-for-profits once the film is finally released.)
Unfortunately, a wide release and series of local screenings are still in the works. (It’s more complicated than one would expect.) The film has been shown at Canadian film festivals and picked up a Best Canadian Actor award from the Vancouver Film Critics Circle for its likeable lead Daniel Doheny (Adventures in Public School, The Package).
First of all, the film is shot beautifully. Done over just 16 days in July 2020, Penticton’s scenery makes the city become a character in the film. Pentictonites will recognize all of the shooting venues and will enjoy the multiple cameos by locals — Steve King, Fred Harbinson, Duncan Keith and Fraser himself — they’re all there.
They even included Turn Me Loose by Loverboy (lead singer Mike Reno hails from the Peach City) on its musical score, which featured mostly classic rock by Canadian bands.
Drinkwater’s appeal will extend beyond the Okanagan. There’s a lengthy segment where the title character introduces the new girl from the States to Tim Hortons. The lead also wears a Marathon of Hope
T-shirt during training scenes building up to the climactic running race — shades of the excellent 2004 Canadian film “Saint Ralph.”
Several years ago, a sci-fi film with Nicolas Cage, The Humanity Bureau, was shot in Oliver and Osoyoos. It was a terrible movie. Except for seeing shots of familiar places, it was painful to watch.
Drinkwater offers more than simply being a love letter to Penticton.
The plot is predictable and, like every other film about high school, the leads look like they’re five years too old for high school.
Drinkwater shines because of the likability of the actors. We care about the characters. We like them. Most of us identify with being the outsider. All of us remember doing something dumb in high school.
The supporting cast — most notably Eric McCormack as the scammer father (yes, the Eric McCormack from Will and Grace fame) and Vincent Cheng as the grandfather we all wish we had growing up — shines.
Should Drinkwater ever get a full DVD treatment, I’d love to see a making-of featurette. That’s a story in itself.
Director Stephen Campanelli (Indian Horse), a longtime collaborator with Clint Eastwood, pulled this all together during the early days of COVID. The good news was, a lot of A-list talent was available, wanting to work.
Thank you to the Fraser family for making the movie they’ve always wanted to make (its history dates back to 1980) and above all, for making it about Penticton.
Unlike the Canadian-made sleeper hit Porkys from four decades ago which was crude and misogynistic (although very funny), Drinkwater respects teenagers. Except for some mild swearing, it’s a family movie.
History will judge if Drinkwater is this generation’s My American Cousin. In the meantime, once available, do yourself a favour and check it out.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca