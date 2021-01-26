Due to COVID, for two months people weren’t able to get a hair cut or their teeth cleaned. After early review, veterinarians were deemed an essential service.
Vets are indeed essential, but in Penticton the necessity only seems to be between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Penticton no longer offers emergency after-hours vet service. If your dog or cat gets sick in the middle of the night, your only option is driving your pet to Kelowna.
This issue was first raised on a local online forum by a Trina Murray, who braved an icy Highway 97 with a cat in agony at 3 a.m. Many people responded to her post with sad stories of their own. This issue has now worked its way to the letters-to-the-editor page of The Herald.
We were reluctant to be critical because our local vets — as well as their staff — are great people, compassionate, skilled and well educated.
A common excuse is Penticton doesn’t have proper facilities. Another is that it’s up to the vets (who are in private business) as to the hours they’re open.
Penticton, if you add Okanagan Falls and Summerland, has about 15 veterinarians. Would it be a hardship for them to be on-call for two nights, once a month?
As for a lack of facilities, many of the emergencies (such as euthanizing a pet) can still be done locally. If the matter is complex and urgent, the pet patient can be sent north to Kelowna.
Vets have increased their prices, but reduced service. Many places in B.C. have overnight service. It appears easier and more convenient for our vets to send everyone to Kelowna (which rules out people who don’t have cars and some seniors), thus creating a lucrative monopoly for the overnight clinic in Kelowna. (The College of Veterinarians of British Columbia has yet to respond to The Herald’s question on if there’s a referral fee.)
Not being available 24/7 for emergencies contradicts the mission statement of the College of Veterinarians.
Animals deserve to be treated humanely. Forcing a pet in agony to endure a one-hour journey is inhumane.
Pets are a cherished member of the family and a great remedy for someone who suffers loneliness or depression.
If you’re concerned, don’t complain to your vet. Go to the top. We encourage you to write (not email): Dr. Jane Pritchard, Interim Registrar, College of Veterinarians of B.C., 10991 Shellbridge Way, Suite 210, Richmond, B.C., V6X 3C6. Dr. Pritchard's email address is: jpritchard@cvbc.ca
—James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca. Disclosure: He is a dog owner.