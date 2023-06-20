Deer are dangerous for people and pets
Dear Editor:
I am writing so that immediate action will be taken by wildlife management so that people who drive, children walking down Pineview, and myself are not in danger of being victims.
There are so many deer in our area and we are threatened by their behaviours. They have already killed two dogs in their own yards that I know of. I was also attacked twice, but thankfully people who saw the incidents helped me to get home safely
Rose Petronio
Penticton
Elephant in the room on global warming
Dear Editor:
When Andy Richards and John Thompson aren’t writing about WEF/UN or cricket-eating conspiracies, they frequently write on greenhouse gas emissions.
There is an elephant in the room in the global warming conversation: the world population. Richards and Thompson are quick to focus the populations of Africa, India and China. They are less comfortable discussing with the other elephant: per capita ghg emissions. In particular, they rationalize the outsized per capita emissions from Canada which are three times the world average, and that are even larger than those in the U.S.
This leads to the odd ethical position that they seem to hold; that we should have fewer Africans, Indians and Chinese so we can continue to drive oversized vehicles.
Richards and Thompson can find some comfort with the rapidly declining birth-rates in sub-Saharan Africa. In India and China, the birth rates are now lower than population replacement level of 2.1 births per woman. Indeed, last year China has had its first population decline since 1961.
Furthermore, China bean its first national carbon pricing in July 2021 for thermal electricity generation. It joined the 45 other countries and 11 American states to price carbon using either carbon taxes and or emissions trading systems.
Carbon pricing has been shown to work. The United Kingdom has slashed its coal consumption when it added a carbon tax onto its ETS structure. The last UK coal fired thermal generating plants will permanently shut later this year. Similarly, pricing carbon in Alberta has speedily led to the conversion or closure of its thermal coal generating plants.
The last two coal-fired boilers will convert to higher efficiency Natural Gas plants this year. B.C.’s total carbon emissions have dropped in total 1.5% since our 2008 adoption of carbon pricing. The per capita ghg emissions decline has been a spectacular 30%, offset by a 25% population increase and a (constant dollar) 39% gross provincial product economic activity increase.
Finally, Andy Richards still thinks our vast forests act as a carbon sink, making ghg reductions unnecessary. I wish it were so, but between beetle and budworm kills and gigantic forest fires, our forests are too often carbon sources rather than carbon sinks.
David Flater
Okanagan Falls
Arsonists are not the ones responsible
Dear Editor:
Re: “TV media preaching climate narrative” (Herald letters, June 15).
A former journalist, sitting in the confines of a home in Summerland and well protected by local firefighters should the occasion arise, blames arsonists for the wildfires burning throughout Canada.
The BC Wildfire Service says that a third of the fires in B.C. were caused by lightning; 60% were caused by human activity, but not arson.
Carelessness, like “vehicle and engine use, industrial activity, fireworks, sky-lanterns (now, who can be that stupid?), and discarding burning items (cigarettes)” were judged the origin of those fires.
He also suggests that the radical increase throughout the world of wildfires can’t be blamed on climate change, that the gradual increase of temperature has nothing to do with the increase of wildfires.
Now he is in the realm of science, where, if journalism was his career, he has little credentials to back his nonsensical claims.
Frank Martens
Summerland
What direction is America headed in?
Dear Editor:
Is America's majestic symbol, the American Eagle threatened with being replaced by an authoritarian Three-Headed Chicken?
Chicken Head 1: Authoritarian deceptive sect leaders, Righteous Brothers Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
Chicken Head 2: Alledged Republican, paranoid U.S.Congress of dysfunction, distrust, distress and disarray.
Chicken Head 3: America's mesmorized Make America Great Again-sect population who will join any authoritarian sect however incompetent and corrupt, anywhere, anytime at any price as long as they don't have to think.
Do the American people really want to pluck their majestic eagle for a sad, pathetic, scary three headed chicken?
None of the trusting innocence of the little rubber duck in this pond .
Stay well,
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
