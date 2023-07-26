So that’s why Front St. runs diagonal to Main St.
Dear Editor:
I am replying to a question raised by my article on historic Front Street published in the June 30, 2023, edition of The Herald.
Quoting from the 1953 Penticton Town Planning Commission: The Columbia-Western Railway proposed a route from Greenwood to Camp Mc Kinny with an extension to Okanagan Valley – through Okanagan Falls to Penticton on the east shore of Skaha Lake. Some construction was done in Penticton. A portion of Main and Front streets was originally C-W grades, this accounts for the Front Street diagonal which was to connect Main Street. with the Government Wharf. After the railway company abandoned its project and lost its franchise, the Front Street grade was adopted as a base line to lay out an addition to the town site.
Interested in more interesting Penticton history? Visit the Penticton Museum and Archives.
Jeanette Beaven
Penticton
Pedal pushers sought for senior cycling program
Dear Editor:
Cycling Without Age Penticton offers seniors free rides in trishaws, a cross between a tricycle and a rickshaw. Passengers sit on a front seat and power comes from a volunteer pilot peddling behind. An electric motor provides a boost on hills.
The trishaws give folks who cannot cycle themselves a chance to feel the sun on their face and the wind in their hair.
Social isolation and loneliness are related to serious negative health effects and reduce quality of life for seniors. This community initiative reduces seclusion and brings people together over stories and shared experiences while enjoying the beautiful Penticton scenery.
While working up a little sweat, the volunteer pilots enjoy the rides as much as the passengers! There are four trishaws and to keep the joy rides happening, volunteer pilots are needed.
If you are interested in helping, please contact Lynn Cook at lynn.cook@oneskycommunity.com
What a great use of our bike lanes!
Marie Sorge
Penticton
New bike route seems like it’s already set
Dear Editor:
With all the hype on the proposed boondoggle bike lane changes on South Main Street, it seems that logic regarding the democratic process may have gone out of the window.
For the last two councils, the basic premise offered by many would-be city politicians has been centered on fiscal responsibility, accountability and openness. For the most part, it would seem that this has been rhetoric for vote getting only, save for two or three on current council.
There has been much ado about the South Main changes. The so-called informational display planned for July 25 was an “after the fact scenario.” The theory here was a Q&A session or some such for clarification.
There was an online Zoom session on July 20 that was supposed to allow for input on this project change. It begs the question be asked, “What does the city have to hide?”
Also, this Zoom session limited the majority of taxpayers who either don’t have computers; who aren’t familiar with Zoom or who don’t use computers. What good is a display after discussion has previously taken place? So much for openness and accountability – again!
It would seem that the city’s modus operandi takes precedence over the wishes of the electorate. What else is new? Safety for safety’s sake would seem to reflect this and justify millions of dollars to promote this.
There are several cities in Europe that have had bike lanes for decades and yet don’t have protected bike lanes and have very low casualty/accident rates.
Does this mean that they are less than concerned for safety than Penticton with its curbs and barriers is? You be the judge!
To take a phrase out of Peter, Paul and Mary’s song, “Where Have all the Flowers Gone,” which, to me, makes a valid point with reference to council: “When will they ever learn.” (Possible answer: “The twelfth of never!”)
Ron Barillaro
Penticton