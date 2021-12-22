Constant coverage could be the problem
Dear Editor:
I remember the pre-pandemic argument over emergency rooms being that 70% of patients weren’t emergencies. Could it be that constant coverage of the potential consequences of COVID is problematic?
Scott Robinson
Doubled vaxxed in Penticton
Boycotting Olympics won’t help relations
Dear Editor:
China has an embassy in Canada.
China does trade with Canada.
Chinese citizens visit and can buy real estate in Canada.
Are we doing the right thing by not implementing the Christmas mandate of “Peace on earth to people of goodwill” with our leaders boycotting the Winter Olympics in Beijing?
The young competitors of the world have trained hard, played by the rules, in harmony and goodwill. They are the future.
In the long run it seems an excellent example of how the citizens of the world can peacefully exist together. Their noble effort should be supported by the presence of their leaders representing the Canadian people, not boycotting them.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
City must improve relations with PIB
Dear Editor:
I do stand with Major Claude Filiatrault in stating, “The present mayor and council have a moral obligation to reverse course and abide by the Approved Master Plan as it relates to the co-operation between the City and Penticton Indian Band (Herald letters, Dec. 18).
First, Sn’Pink’tn The Penticton Indian Band Reserve occupies more than 46,000 acres of land. The Penticton IR#2 is located within the City of Penticton, comprising 32.4 acres.
When Major Claude Filiatrault asked, “Why the Channel Parkway was not even considered?,” a 30-year serving female councillor wrote in an email of July 13, 2021: “PIB is not on city land.”
How can she say this with the fact existing 32.4 acres of PIB is on Penticton city land?
Both this, and the base of not following the MP’s guidelines, proves that the mayor and council need to write an apology to both the MP and PIB’s chief. This apology is for not considering and stunting the growth and progress as well as aspirations of PIB. This should include a promise that mayor and council will move forward in positive consideration of the values, vision and goals in all aspects of parks and recreation and earmark funds for PIB lake-to-lake linear connection as mandated by the MP.
Please, mayor and council, clean up and create a positive moving forward in 2022.
Sheryl Ann Wilson
Penticton
Heart grows three sizes thanks to kindness
Dear Editor:
Last week I decided to leave work on a break and go pick up a prescription. I jumped in my car and drove the three minutes to the pharmacy. I ran in and grabbed my prescription jumped back in my car, turned the key... click, click, click. Nothing!
Oh no, I thought, now what?
I got out and rolled my car backwards into the parking lot so my battery would be accessible in hopes of a jump start. Out of nowhere, a gentleman shows up and helps me push my car into a safe location.
I put it in park, popped the hood, go around to the trunk and open it to retrieve my cables when I hear a click. I look up to see my driver’s door has closed — and locked — with my keys in the ignition.
This was starting to look bad. I phone my wife for help and now I stand and wait.
Wearing nothing warmer than a thin, bright green hoody with a giant Grinch face plastered on the front.
Then it happened... no I didn’t hear Whos in Whoville singing, but it was just as wonderful.
People, complete strangers asking me, “Are you OK? Do you need help? Can I give you a jump? Do you need to borrow my phone? Is help coming?”
For the next 45 minutes, I stood outside by my car in what was probably the coldest day yet this year waiting for my rescue while countless people constantly asked me if they could help.
I shared my comical predicament with each of them.
We all chuckled and they all wished me good luck.
So you see everyone. Kindness is not dead. Human spirit, whether it be Christmas or whatever your celebration or just because.
People are kind. Thank you to each and every one of you who stopped to offer help. Truly, it was a beautiful experience. It taught me about kindness at a time when people are angry and tired and struggling themselves.
In fact, I think it’s safe to say, my heart grew three sizes that day.
Mark Dicer
Summerland
More forward thinking by council for 2022
Dear Editor:
I am an elder and an elder’s words are wisdom and require respect.
Shame, shame on mayor and councillors (except James Miller, who was elected in June). You took no action to ask the people of Penticton about the bike lanes via an official referendum or scientific opinion poll.
You just went ahead and did it.
Next came the sudden increase in snow plowing due to the bike lanes.
How ridiculous that our first huge snowfall, the bike lanes were clear while the roads and sidewalks on both sides are not cleared, making the roads and sidewalks treacherous and unsafe.
Then, only after the Ombudsperson acts on TV and the media regarding a Ms. Wilson — a disabled senior woman, who suddenly was made owner of her deceased mother’s house, for which she could not afford the taxes — did you reconsider.
Now that it’s close to Christmas, you finally give her money to make yourselves look good.
Twenty-five years ago, Penticton was the best place in all of Western Canada.
Now, corrupted views and actions.
Accountability and the transparency are gone.
Mayor and council (except James Miller), it’s time you pay for the bike lanes, bike-lane snow remover and Ms. Wilson’s house in full.
People of Penticton, both taxpayers and all citizens, it is time.
It’s time to create a more positive 2022 with forward speaking-up-loud about all the issues brought forward in this letter to the editor and more looking forward in 2022.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton