How is Bob’s home address relevant?
Dear Editor:
I was one of the audience member who attended the Penticton city council meeting Tuesday, April 18, and I am also a member of the board of directors of ASK Wellness Society, a regional health and housing
charitable organization.
A partnership between Ooknakane Friendship Centre, B.C. Housing, and ASK has resulted in the building of a housing project on Skaha Lake Road called Snpaʔx̌təntn. When fully complete, the project will provide safe, supportive housing for up to 52 people who are committed to sobriety and addictions recovery.
I appreciated the opportunity for our executive director, Bob Hughes, to speak to council along with Shauna Fox, the executive director of Ooknakane Friendship Centre. What I didn’t fully understand, however, was the purpose of some of the questions, especially those from Coun. James Miller.
Coun. Miller appeared to be more concerned with the address printed on Bob Hughes’ driver’s licence than he was with the number of people that will be positively impacted by this housing project.
Rather than focus on the who, what, why and when, Coun. Miller focused on the where of the person sitting before him. Never mind that Bob has family living here in Penticton, never mind that Bob has resided here previously, and never mind that ASK has operated here under his leadership for six years.
As one of two Penticton representatives on the board of directors of ASK, I can tell you my address is only a block away from city hall. I can tell you there are many employees of ASK who have driver’s licences with Penticton addresses. I can tell you there are many more employees of ASK Wellness who do not have the luxury of residing in Penticton because they cannot afford to live here as they are also casualties of the housing crisis.
For Coun. Miller to focus on the address of Bob Hughes while discussing a project that will provide housing for people who don’t have addresses at all suggests he is completely tone-deaf to the real issue being discussed: how we as a society are trying to help those who have no address at all.
Of course, we might also be asking Coun. Miller what was on his driver’s licence for the beginning of his tenure at the Penticton Herald, when the immigrant to Penticton maintained an address in Ontario.
And it is all just a little ironic to be discussing where Bob is “from” when the housing project is being operated in conjunction with First Nations to whom we are all immigrants.
S. Paul Varga
Penticton
Beer festival needs to add extra cops
Dear Editor:
I fully expect and understand Fest of Ale organizers trying to deflect the blame for the sharp uptick in drunk drivers during the festival (Herald, A3, April 19.
However, I am quite certain the RCMP merely scratched the surface as far as the quantity of impaired drivers this event puts on the road.
I live a five-minute walk from this event and can't help but be amazed by the sudden appearance of strange cars on my street and neighbouring streets. When observing the occupants getting out of their cars, I can't help but notice that they are walking in the direction of the beer festival. There is a lot of parking much closer to the event, why park so far away? I couldn't help but notice these cars leave after festival hours. Maybe they are trying to avoid law enforcement? Is this their escape route?
I have been to The Fest of Ale, I had a great time, I don't want it to end. It is pretty obvious we need more cops on the road looking for impaired drivers during this event. Cops working overtime cost money. Fest of Ale should be paying for it with revenue from ticket sales.
George Murai
Penticton
Calendar late
Dear editor:
Last week I received a 2023
calendar from MP Richard Cannings – 4.5 months late! Does Mr. Cannings, who represents South Okanagan-West Kootenay, appreciate this colossal waste of taxpayers’ dollars?
Apparently not!
If you are outraged by his disregard for the electorate, give him a call, but don’t expect a reply.
Shawn Brown
Penticton