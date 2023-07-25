BCNDP is failing us on universal health care
Dear Editor:
The concept of universal health care, i.e., equal access at no cost, for every Canadian resident is a wonderful notion. However, in B.C. one must consider whether the concept is working and delivering even the most basic health services to residents.
Please note the following public 2023 data as it applies to the performance of the Ministry of Heath in delivering health care to B.C. residents.
Almost one million B.C. residents are without a family doctor.
Nearly 60% (over three million) of British Columbians find it difficult or have no access to health care.
B.C has the longest wait times in Canada for walk-in clinics.
B.C. residents’ access to medical specialists is problematic due to the need for a doctor’s referral – no primary care doctor, no referral.
Wait times for a B.C. resident to see a medical specialist are the longest in Canada.
The wait time for a BC resident to see a medical specialist in BC is getting longer, and growing: 25.6 weeks in 2021, 27.6 weeks 2022.
In practical terms, how has the Ministry of Health’s performance impacted B.C. residents? How many deaths have resulted from poor access to doctors and medical specialists? How many residents have declining health, endured pain and suffered at the lack of even basic medical care?
Residents of B.C. deserve better.
I repeat, universal health care is a wonderful concept but it is not working and shows no signs of working here. The B.C. government is prioritizing ideology over the health and welfare of B.C. residents.
How strange it is that I cannot invest my own money on medical services which may improve my quality of life and perhaps extend it, but I can buy alcohol, tobacco and drugs, all of which would damage my health.
I do believe that the NDP has failed in their management of medical services in BC. They are also failing to acknowledge that they do not now have, and never will, the resources required to provide universal health care as they envision it.
Martin Carney
Okanagan Falls
No more mother-in-law jokes? That’s not funny
Dear Editor:
So fades the Christian church and Sunday school and it's moral direction. Even the mother-in-laws are disappearing. (Maybe it's the turnover.) Worse still, no more mother-in-law jokes. Humour is diminished. Are we a more happier, considerate lot?
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Dark clouds gathering on humanity’s horizon
Dear Editor:
I am going to channel my inner Nostradamus for one second here.
Looking at how the price of food, shelter, automobiles and gas have all skyrocketed to the point where many people are stretched to the limit financially, and no slowing down in sight, I predict that sometime in the future, if this is allowed to continue, people going back to living in hippy communes just like the 60's. Hopefully that will not be the case.
You should not have to find a roommate as an adult in this country. Period. It all boils down to one thing: greed. One of the seven deadly sins.
I am glad I am in my 60's and on the downhill slide. I don't even want to imagine what life will be like 30 years from now.
Mark Billesberger
Penticton
Bike lanes aren’t living up to 3 prime objectives
Dear Editor:
Penticton city staff, mayor and council have put forward three objectives for this city-wide plan for separated bike lanes.
1. To support all modes of transportation
Removing/moving bus stops makes using buses more difficult or impossible for some folks with mobility issues. When removing conveniently placed stops or replacing a level stop with one on an incline or with some other kind of barrier, how does that support all modes of transportation? What about barriers leaving ambulances stuck in gridlock or leaving them no place to load or unload? What about delivery trucks blocking Duncan Avenue? The list could go on. It would appear that the barriers are a barrier to objective No. 1.
2. To help meet environmental objectives
No studies were done on the number of bike trips replacing car trips to work, doctor, shopping, etc. Most bike trips are recreational. There is no carbon reduction gained unless 50% of all bike trips, for one year, are to replace a car. The city is just green-washing the project to sell it to the taxpayers.
3. To use infrastructure wisely.
Traffic on Duncan Avenue is now backed up between the four lights linking Fairview Road to Main Street. Closing off that section of Kinney Avenue will flood more cars onto Skaha Lake Road, Main Street or through the malls. Galt Avenue will be plugged with traffic if no light is put in at Galt Avenue and Skaha Lake Road
Downtown businesses have lost revenue due to the removal of parking and parking places are part of the infrastructure of our city. The new infrastructure is causing havoc with the old infrastructure. How is that using infrastructure wisely? It seems No. 3 hasn’t met it’s goal either.
This is not a plan for the future, this is a plan to get political brownie points and free money. There is no such thing as free money.
Lynn Crassweller
Penticton
Safety minister made the right choice for Surrey
Dear Editor:
Re: Surrey transition to municipal police force.
Kudos to Pubic Safety Minister Mike Farnworth for shutting down the dubious actions of Surrey’s mayor and council.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Penticton’s festivals could learn from others
Dear Editor:
I just returned from Vancouver where my wife and I visited friends and attended the Saturday events at the Vancouver Folk Fest. This was our third time at this event and I am always impressed with the condition of the grounds where thousands and thousands of people are in attendance.
The folk fest society has volunteers at the many trash recycling stations on the grounds and they help direct the festival goers where to dispose of their garbage and recyclables. Their system works wonders on keeping the grounds clean and tidy. We have also been to the Burnaby Blues Fest and Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Fest numerous times with similar systems that work well.
We also attended the July 1 festivities in Penticton this year as well as the last 28 years of numerous events and festivals here in our hometown. We are disappointed that the trash cans at the festivals and the surrounding areas are often overflowing with trash and recyclables in the same bin. The solution seems to be to follow what these other festivals are already doing on the festival site – don’t reinvent the wheel.
In addition, I suggest a schedule change during the tourist season so some city staff work Saturdays and Sundays. Seems this would be an easy solution so Penticton could, once again, be the best place in B.C. to vacation, hold an event or visit.
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
WW2 planes remind us to honour our veterans
Dear Editor:
It was a pleasure last week to hear the vintage Second World War bombers flying over Penticton.
Because I had an uncle who was a tail gunner in one those aircraft, I took a flight several years ago to remember him and to acknowledge that he gave five terrifying years of his life sitting in a bubble suspended beneath the tail of a slow-moving aircraft.
The life expectancy of a tail gunner was two weeks. Five hundred young men died in that exposed turret. Miraculously, my uncle survived for five years. When he wasn't in the air, he was writing letters of condolences to family members back home naming their son as a non-survivor.
Home again he was an isolated solitary figure hardly able to walk for months while his feet healed from pressing against the turret floor. But he resumed life eventually, a different person than he would have been if he had not experienced those years that he gave to terror.
He married, sired children, worked at a job in a factory and toward the end of his life was a caregiver to a disabled wife who predeceased him. Ironically, this unsung hero died of loneliness, found dead on his kitchen floor with probably too much alcohol in his sad, 70-year-old system.
So, when the planes fly over, I remember that there are many other quiet heroes who dedicated their lives to the service of others and are now possibly living alone and unacknowledged.
What is the point of all this freedom gained if we don’t spend it wisely and kindly, neighbour to neighbour?
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
Senior blasted for using scooter in city bike lane
Dear Editor:
On Saturday, July 15, I was riding in the bike lane at approximately 11 a.m. travelling north.
To explain, I am a very senior citizen of Penticton (92 years old), I use a cane, walker and scooter to get about and that day I was on my scooter.
A male bike rider was approaching going south and screamed at me, “Get a bike," followed by a female companion who yelled, “Get on the sidewalk!”
And this is Penticton – “a place to live forever.”
Margaret Munro
Penticton
Israeli PM may have finally met his match
Dear Editor:
Several international news agencies have all been carrying reports of ongoing protests in Israel, with Jewish people rallying against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, known by his childhood nickname of Bibi.
His latest coalition, formed after last November’s election, is the most far-right wing government since the formation of the state of Israel 75 years ago. The new administration immediately declared its intention to limit the independence of Israel's judiciary, enabling parliament to interfere with court decisions and appoint judges, rather than the populace electing them, etc.
Top legal figures saw these changes as a threat to democracy, and since early this year there have been mass protests every weekend in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other cities; crowds have grown every week, sometimes estimated to number around a half-million.
This past weekend there was a 70-kilometre march from Tel Aviv that ended outside the parliament in Jerusalem. It lasted four days with hundreds of thousands participating, and carrying so many Israeli flags that would have kept the manufacturers in Far Eastern sweatshops busy for many weeks.
The protesters brandished signs in Hebrew, and many more in English to attract support from overseas. In fact, there have been protests of support in Jewish communities abroad, including a very large gathering in San Francisco earlier this month.
Israeli protesters are chanting slogans about losing their democracy, and that the proposed weakening of the judiciary will turn Israel into a dictatorship.
To add to his myriad problems, Mr. Netanyahu had to have a pacemaker fitted, and many of his opponents were joking about being surprised that he even had a heart.
Whether you love him or loathe him, he has quite a history of survival, and getting up after being knocked down, but these massive protests by citizens from every walk of life, including union members and military personnel, may yet be his biggest obstacle of a very controversial political career.
One banner that caught my eye at the weekend summarized the feeling nicely. It read: “Welcome To Bibistan.”
Bernie Smith
Parksville