We have lost a member of the Penticton Herald family.
Richard “Robin” Selby, one of our carriers for 30-plus years in Summerland has passed away.
Robin was much loved in Trout Creek for his cheerful demeanor and his ability to strike up a pleasant conversation with anyone. He had a specially-designed bicycle for delivering the newspaper and was renowned for never missing a day’s delivery, even when the weather was lousy.
According to his family, Robin died July 16 after a brief and courageous battle with cancer.
He was 67.
—————
Here’s something you don’t see very often. A diamond anniversary. Former president Jimmy Carter and wife, Rosalynn, recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
The couple married July 7, 1946 in Plains, Georgia. At age 96, Jimmy is the oldest living ex-president in American history.
Gotta love him!
—————
Trivia: What was the one and only album by The Rolling Stones to be nominated for the Album of the Year award at the Grammys?
(Hint: It wasn’t “Exile on Main Street.”)
Sorry, I can’t offer a coffee mug if you guess right.
—————
I agree with Jack Knox in his column “3,775 hours of Olympics — but who’s watching?” (July 28). I’m finding it hard to get excited about Tokyo 2020.
From my many years of experience, what’s interesting about the Olympics is many people, who are not necessarily sports fans, watch the Olympics because, well, it’s the Olympics.
Television coverage of the Games is at an all-time high for production value and enterprise stories. In some ways, the Games might be over-produced.
—————
What should B.C.’s anthem for the Summer of 2021 be?
It’s a toss up — “Smoke Gets In Your Eyes” by The Platters or “Hot Hot Hot,” by Arrow, known for a cover by Buster Poindexter.
—————
Wow! Positive press coverage. Thanks Penticton Now for the silver medal recognition as “best local news reporter” in their Best of 2021 feature. Joe Fries with Okanagan Newspaper Group, was voted an honourable mention in the reader survey.
—————
So much for my theory Colin Basran would run for MP in Kelowna-Lake Country. The federal Liberals announced Tim Krupa as their candidate.
Oh well, what fun is politics without some speculation.
Federal Conservative leader Erin O’Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh both visited Penticton in July. This is proof that it’s “when” the election is called, not “if” an election is called.
—————
Trivia answer: “Some Girls” in 1978. The Grammys are lame. There were far better Stones’ albums. Although, I have to admit, the cover art on “Some Girls” is very cool.
