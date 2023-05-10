News article 1 – As reported in “The Economist” magazine, the five biggest fossil fuel companies announce windfall profits of $150 billion (US) for 2022.
News article 2: - Alberta’s UCP party releases policy on climate change which “aspires” to be carbon neutral by 2050. Premier Danielle Smith hoping industry will find a magic technology to reduce carbon emissions with not announced provincial government initiatives. Let us trust the fossil fuel industry to do the right thing.
News article 3. - 17% of new vehicle sales in B.C. are electric.
News article 4. - New studies show Alberta’s oil sands generate twice as much carbon as they are reporting. If true, they are responsible for 60% of our nation’s greenhouse gas pollution.
News article 4. Small town B.C. opinion columnist writes “B.C. carbon tax sort of working?”
Adam Smith wrote of the “Invisible Hand” of the marketplace in his 1759 treatise “The Wealth of Nations.”
Smith’s premise was in a laissez-faire economy, without government intervention, the market will find equilibrium. The market would buy products with the best price, quality and timely delivery. Smith said England should buy French wine and the French should buy English woollens. The British Parliament should not impose tariffs on wine to protect a rubbish English wine industry.
Centuries ago, Smith would not consider the role the emission of GHG now plays in the marketplace. The B.C. carbon tax is designed to interfere in the market to add cost to fossil fuels to deter their use. It is not working so well.
Last week a driver of a giant diesel pickup truck idled it for at least 20 minutes while he shopped at Princess Auto. He either doesn’t get it or he was showing off.
We own two gas-powered cars which are quite serviceable. When they go to automobile heaven they will be replaced by a hybrid or electric. They will be bought out of necessity, rather than as a result of, “I do not want to pay the carbon tax anymore.” I could never bring myself to lay out 50 grand for a new electric vehicle without a gun to my head while my daily driver hums along.
I have been generating GHG for the last 55 years, so I feel I should gladly be paying the carbon tax to make up for my past misdeeds. Does it change my purchasing habits? Just a little bit, as I try to drive a bit less, but I do not walk or bike instead.
I would dearly love to change out my gas furnace for an electric one. It’s emergency backup for my heat pump, so in a typical month of cold weather I use $5 worth of natural gas but pay over $20 to Fortis to transport it. Carbon tax on $5 of natural gas is not motivation to spend thousands on a new furnace.
Now with COVID mostly over, my charming wife and I plan to travel by air more. We are being selfish, but I don’t feel we are outliers in doing so. I might buy carbon offsets.
Our government has been sending us mixed signals on carbon. At a federal level, we now own a very expensive Trans-Mountain oil pipeline. In northern B.C. there are 5 pipelines to the coast to deliver natural gas which is mostly retrieved by “fracking” in the north-east of the province. Make citizens pay a carbon tax while the government encourages more fossil fuel production.
Electric vehicles now account for 17% of new vehicle sales in B.C. This is encouraging. Did it reduce emissions? Not likely, as the vehicles traded in are still on the road.
Frequent Herald letter writers complain about paying a carbon tax while China and India are much larger GHG emitters than Canada. What is their moral argument to the other 200 smaller nations who have signed on to reducing their emissions? We should take the high road and set an example to the world’s tiny countries, many that might disappear when the oceans rise.
The carbon tax is not changing our habits, and likely will not until it gets to the $200 a tonne level.
I like to offer solutions in my columns, but my suggestions for carbon tax alternatives to reduce GHG emissions are not great nor sensible.
The fossil fuel industry should be heavily taxed for lying to us for 50 years. If they are taxed enough to not generate profits, investment, exploration and expansion will be cut off. Since this would require world-wide co-operation, it will never happen. They should fund protection of rain forests, as these trees absorb more than 7 billion metric tonnes of CO2.
Maybe we should “punish” the purchasing of items using fossil fuels. A tax on gas-powered vehicles, gas furnaces fireplaces and stoves might be in order, but Adam Smith wrote against that.
Rather than increase the cost of fossil fuels (a negative incentive), the government should subsidize renewable energy (a positive incentive paid for by the $150 billion excess industry profits). This would not punish those of us who have no alternative to burn gas in our cars and furnaces.
And finally, both levels of government need to stop greenwashing. Leave the fossil fuels in the ground and stop bragging about your clean energy policies while scooping up tax windfalls on high oil and gas prices.
We better figure this out pretty quick.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.