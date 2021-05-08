Saturday, Saturday, I was glad,
to go strolling with my dad
and our dog, a sleek black lab.
My brother sleeping, mum on the phone
I climbed the stairs on my own
ready to go down Cambie Street
after Dad snapped me in my seat.
Pushing the stroller with his right
dog on leash in the other hand tight
off went we, happy as could be
Dad singing a song for me.
Yes we stopped along the way
to check if Tarr-dog would obey
for safety, a dog must be still
when we reached, Vancouver Hill.
At the north end of Cambie Street
I was excited, I kicked my feet
Boy-o-boy what a thrill
right near the middle of Vancouver Hill.
Looking both ways for motor bikes,
big trucks, fast cars and the like, clear of traffic, oh so nice
I know 'cause Dad looked both ways twice.
Surprise, surprise, and a thrill, I saw a bunny very still,
on the left side of the hill.
Watching the road , as was his habit
Dad didn’t see the small gray rabbit.
Suddenly gray rabbit bounded.
Tarr Dog jerked, my dad floundered
pulled by Tarr dog's rocket start, away I went in my cart.
Stroller Stroller on the go, my Dad wailing Oh No NO!
Rabbit racing in the led, I followed the dog gaining speed
Boy - boy Oh what fun; racing stroller on the run.
Halfway down the sidewalk hill, a big bump gave another thrill
I flew from sidewalk to the road, all by my self — three years old.
Car brakes squealed, trucks pulled over, A yelling dad snow white sober heart-pounding dad, running fast, terrified today would be my last.
Past Brett’s great-grand-dad’s Hillside home
Speeding wide eyed on my own, behind me Ah! a fearsome moan.
Now on the level, past the store, dog and rabbit I saw no more
Ding-dong-bell Did my dad yell!
Ding-dong Thump, another bump
Down-side up in the air, Gave me a great big scare
Upside down I pressed a snap.. the stroller floated from my back.
In front of me, I saw a man, opening a big white van
Holy Catfish, oh what luck, I landed in a laundry truck
On my back, on fluffy pillows, on three times seven fresh washed pillows.
For seven seconds, I lay prone, confused, unhappy, on my own
Then I heard a mighty cry, and spied I, with my little eye,
Dad exhaling a prayerful sigh worried look upon his face was he cross I'd won the race?
After the van screeched away, I heard a gray haired lady say
She was angry yelling, yelling dad was “Bad!”
to allow his wee blond lad, On the road! all alone!
Far from Home, in a danger zone!
Some time later we found my dog, sleeping , contented, most care free-leash tangled in a bushy-tree, down the slope on Townley.
Slowly, homeward from our walk. Dad was quiet, he didn't talk.
I couldn’t wait to tell my mum, Vancouver Hill was so much fun
And a lady yelled at dad thinking me a wee blond lad
Why was she so annoyed, didn't she know I was boy?
Next Saturday dad put the cart away and we walked another way.
Our morning jaunt, it was OK. We walked the old KVR line
saw two quails, that was fine;
but two gray birds don't give much a thrill...
David Snyder
Penticton