We’ve suffocated our fossil fuel industry
Dear Editor:
Re: “Planning to reduce our climate footprint,” (Herald letters, Jan. 13).
It’s surprising that Frank Martens omitted limiting home sizes from his list of climate actions. Small houses economize on cooling and heating and minimize the use of lumber and concrete.
Many once lived in small homes, but why should we revert to this when our standard of living has progressed so far? People are free to adopt an austere lifestyle if they wish, but they should expect a lot of blowback when they propose to impose their solutions on others.
Would implementing such a list of climate fighting measures really make any difference? While we roll back our lifestyles, the world forges ahead with economic and social development based on environmental pillage and expanded use of fossil fuels. Rampaging population growth and a demand for a better life, is a major contributor (global population has mushroomed from 1.5 billion to 8 billion since 1900). Nobody cares about our self-flagellation.
Fighting climate change is a popular theme. Some even vote for this with the naive hope that government can change things when they won’t. If we interviewed travellers headed for holiday destinations and family reunions, most would agree that climate change is important, but how many would cancel their flights? Support for climate change is a mile wide and a quarter inch deep.
Governments can’t change anything, but they can force changes on people through arbitrary mandates, bans and taxation.
In a foretaste of things to come, the Federal government announced that Canada had seen a measurable reduction in carbon emissions in 2020. Who knew that freezing the economy and locking people down for COVID would come with a silver lining?
After 14 years of carbon taxes we’ve seen no reduction in emissions, but carbon tax has made governments richer and people poorer.
Governments know what’s best for themselves, which isn’t necessarily best for the country.
We’ve suffocated our fossil fuel industry for the sake of climate ideology, but there’s no indication that this has reduced global consumption one bit.
People simply go elsewhere to buy their oil and gas, as we saw after Justin Trudeau blew off the Germans when they came begging for LNG.
Instead of wringing our hands about climate change, which is beyond our control, we should focus on adapting to it, which can be managed.
The sheep need to beware of the beguiling shepherd’s flute. In the end it’s the shepherd, not the wolf, who eats them.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Canadians need to call for an election
Dear Editor:
We are entering the 14th year where Canadian governments have known about the continuing shortage of medical professionals, and the sliding number of Canadians not joining the military.
Shortages have gotten worse every year. Politicians have noticed these shortages. Their only solution, talk about who should pay. To the best of my knowledge, not one university has increased seats. When did you last hear the military encouraging Canadians to join the forces?
Today the military will need 31,000 new recruits. Ottawa does not care as they rarely modernize their equipment. When they do order new equipment generally the contract at great expense is cancelled (i.e. ice breakers for the high North and replacing aging helicopters).
Justin Trudeau, the Liberal Party and NDP have refused to be pro-active. Notice not one has mentioned the next crisis, which will leave many Canadians out in the cold within a few years.
All three want to end the use of natural gas, which has the lowest pollution of fossil fuels. There are reserves world-wide of natural gas of 400 years. Trudeau wants to stop the use of all natural gas by 2035. It is estimated that if we start today to change over it will not be possible to finish until 2040. That means all electricians will not be able to work on new housing, fix existing building problems and so on. Canada has an electrician shortage that is set to get substantially worse. Notice not one school is opening to train these people for tomorrows need.
This means the end of gas stoves and heated water tanks.
What to do since most landfills are full today? Trudeau has not told us. Plus all material that will be destroyed putting in some other form of energy. It has been estimated to accomplish this it will cost a home owner roughly $20,000 at today’s prices.
Canada should have started acting over a decade ago. The Liberal Party for the past seven years has done nothing. The NDP has preferred to get married to the Liberal Party to make sure they get their gold-plated pension, if they can put in six years in the House Of Commons which many will get beginning sometime in 2025.
It is time for Canadians to demand a Federal election this year. We need doers in Ottawa, not puppets.
By not having an early election all Canadians can expect substantial power bills for years to come.
Brian Merriam
Penticton
Tipping in Canada should be re-examined
Dear Editor:
When was the last time you tipped for average service, or even poor service?
Why is the customer expected to subsidize wages that should be paid by the business?
Tipping was originally done when someone went above and beyond expected service but has devolved to a point that we now tip even for bad service. Wow!
I have been to many countries in Europe where a waiter/waitress expects no tip, gets no tip and is a career waitperson. With this culture the quality of service, ambience, price and product dictate whether I return thus securing the job and business. This waitperson must be paid correctly to make it a career.
On another thought, I have a relative who worked at a high-end restaurant and made more than $100,000 a year mostly in tips where the waitperson at a lower end restaurant will make much, much less, yet both do about the same work load.
That is what a percentage-based tipping system enables. Does not make sense to me.
What of the dentist receptionist, oil change worker, person who fitted your last suite or hospital care aide? Do they qualify for a tip? If not, why not?
The tipping system has allowed restaurant owners to profit, handsomely in some cases, at the expense of customers.
The pandemic has pushed the system to much more takeout, so I phone in my order, pick it up in 20 minutes and am confronted with a payment machine that asks for 20% plus tip. This has gotten so out of hand that a neighbour of mine and her husband think twice before going out to a restaurant, then usually stay home.
I suggest that restaurants pay their waitstaff a good wage (it is a hard job), one that a person can raise a family on, then adjust the menu pricing so they also can make a living. Then quality of food, service, etc will bring me back, or maybe not.
A number of years ago my wife and I took another couple out for dinner at a higher- end restaurant in Vancouver as it was one of their birthdays. I paid the bill at the end, but did not include a tip on my card because I prefer to tip with cash. I got yelled at by the waiter for not including a tip. I replied that I always tip with cash, but not to him... now.
I do understand that this system is not the fault of the waitperson so usually walk away and let my spouse handle the payment as she wishes.
There is a joke in the United States. What is the difference between a canoe and a Canadian?
The canoe tips
Do you tip for average or below average service?
Doug Maxwell
Penticton
Some compassion is needed for Royals
Dear Editor:
Re: “Royalty ancient history that’s no longer relevant,” (Herald, Jan. 12).
How many people is Joe Schwarz presuming to speak for? He doesn’t speak for this Canadian who is a son of two English citizens who became Canadian citizens.
I am not embarrassed for the late Princess Diana, the Royal Family long having proven to be their own worst enemies at times. Harry and William are two brothers more different than we realized perhaps. The family is clearly human and finding it difficult to navigate in a much more public world.
I think Joe may need to take some time to find compassion for the family that is part of our society.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton