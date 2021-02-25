Thanks to PRH staff
Dear Editor:
Just a shout out to the fourth floor staff at Penticton Regional Hospital.
I had a full knee replacement last Wednesday and was treated by excellent professionals from pre-surgery to recovery. A special kudo to my night nurse, Arren.
Kenneth Hayter
Kaleden
Fan of letters by John Thompson
Dear Editor:
Regular letter writer John Thompson is consistently impressive with his cogent arguments based on facts, not ideology.
He is never strident, but he is very convincing. I do not believe that I have ever voted Conservative in my 56 years as a voter, but I would enjoy reading Thompson’s conservative views on issues at greater length, if you could convince him to become a regular columnist.
His letters hint at having held significant positions and gaining great experience before settling in Kaleden.
Alan Whitman
Skaha Estates
Put solar project to referendum
Dear Editor:
Regarding Peter Waterman’s letter of Feb.23, he states correctly that the solar project has been in the works for years and was presented and supported by the then sitting council and general public.
However, this was before the real financial costs were confirmed and it appears with no real benefit to the average household and could actually result in an increase to said household.
If in fact we do live in a democracy and if the democratic philosophy were to be followed, then why not put this to a referendum with the new costs vs benefits available for review and let all Summerlanders determine if it is in our best interests to proceed or not.
If this project goes ahead without further input by the citizens then it really is a mockery of the democratic process.
Harry Derosier
Summerland
Manufacturing not the issue
Dear Editor:
Would things be different if Canada had our own vaccine production?
Domestic production did not determine the ability to vaccinate its population in Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands. Home to major vaccine factories, their citizens still have to wait for months to receive vaccines made within their borders.
Canada signed contracts early and for more doses than most other countries. The government was told the vaccines would not receive final approval until the spring of 2021 and signed contractual delivery dates.
But, vaccines for international distribution were ready months ahead of expectations. And now after a month long scramble by countries to secure vaccine supplies; it’s looking like a fool’s errand.
The World Health Organization head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus publically warns, “Vaccine-nationalism is morally indefensible.... It is epidemiologically self-defeating and counterproductive trying to get your country served earlier; because you cause an uneven and delayed international vaccination that will accelerate the rise of mutant variants and make the disease hit your county and its economy harder.”
Canadians should remember this particular nature about our vaccine supply, before we cast angry dispersions.
Jon-Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Sound of Music analogy for COVID-19
Dear Editor:
While most of us sing along with our medical and political advisors the “Do-Re-Mis” of COVID life; there are still too many continuing instead: “doug for me, me, me!” as they carry on their totally self-Centre practices.
However, new stricter COVID-related rules are making it more difficult for the “me firsters” even the ultimate “Me” south of the border, who is now fighting for his political life.
Bradley Houston
Penticton
Many thanks Coun. Barkwill
Dear Editor:
Many thanks to Coun. Richard Barkwill for researching and providing all the recent information regarding solar and hydro energy and clearing up the misinformation previously provided to Summerland Council.
What he has failed to make clear though, is that the issue regarding the solar farm is not about how much higher the greenhouse gases (GHGs) from solar are than hydro — it is the fact that with all official forecasts having B.C. producing a surplus of power until the 2030s, additional electricity projects create unnecessary GHGs.
All the GHGs from our dams will continue to be there, whether we use the power or not. Creating more GHGs from unneeded solar power is only adding to the pending climate disaster.
To say the project is a green energy project for the future is misguided, it will be an unnecessary contributor.
Barkwill has already pointed out the fallacies around other aspects of the project, but the environmental aspects are the biggest fallacy. And, you can add to that the very questionable economics of the project if you include the value of the land, even if you think federal money is free money.
We scrape around trying to reduce GHGs here and there, and then do a project like this. What sort of environmentally-minded councillors do we have?
Lorraine Bennest
Summerland
Gun control laws will never work
Dear Editor:
It’s time to scrap the stale idea of gun control before it happens.
Illegal firearms are here to stay.
Stupidity will never solve a known problem, It just ain’t going to happen ?
Unknown violence is seldom known till it happens through domestic or criminals, be it guns or whatever.
Prime minister Justin Trudeau may well ban water pistols as the Greg Perry cartoon of Feb. 20 showed him holding a homemade gun, perhaps disguised as a water pistol.
I am quite sure his brain will be back as he reattempts to fix a long -time failure that just doesn’t hold water.
Love and marriage go together like a horse and carriage, it has been said.
So do guns abused by criminals and many people from different walks through life who snap for reasons only they know.
Several murders happened right here in beautiful Penticton.
Both scumbags murdered innocents. One of the killers, a retired cop, is still breathing and on the pension payroll. Just another true story of corrupt justice weighed out by illegal scales that need to be replaced by truck scales.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
We all can and should do better
Dear Editor:
While we may disagree with our Council, we also agree with our Council, and appreciate its members for stepping forward to serve. As a Chamber, we must be professional. We will point out areas where we think mistakes are being made in policy and offer alternatives on how to fix them.
Our fellow citizens don’t want to see anyone using social media to trash council members they may not agree with. There are members I get along with regularly, and there are members I frequently disagree with. After having been on a city council for three terms myself, I know it can be a thankless job.
We can agree to disagree, but keep it professional.
Articulate your point in an email or a letter to the Editor without making it personal. As a business community, write to Council when you have concerns or talk to the Chamber to advocate for you, but after the decision has been made, consider a friendly invite to the council member that you disagreed with for a discussion.
If some people continue demonizing Council on social media, then we will not have good people step forward to serve. When I talk to business people about why they don’t run, they point out some of the very negative websites and social media posts that are floating around Summerland.
I have strong opinions on what I think our overall community needs, but so do the council members who serve us. When we all work together, we can have a Summerland that we all want.
Recently a council member who has an opposite opinion from mine pointed out that it’s not really the opposite, but a different way of looking at things.
They and I want the same thing for Summerland; we simply have different ways of achieving these goals.
And the same goes for staff. I have the utmost respect for staff. I may dislike some of the interpretations and some of the rules, but just because I disagree does not mean that I have anything personal against them.
They’re doing the best job they can in challenging times, as am I as your chamber president, a business owner, and a resident.
When you think about posting something using harsh, derogatory, demeaning or abusive language, ask yourself if the person was sitting across from you, would you say the same things? If not, then delete it.
We all can, and should, do better.
Ron Kubek, President
Summerland Chamber of Commerce
Sketchy optics at north entrance
Dear Editor:
The Herald on Feb. 23 headlines that City officials are processing ways to redevelop the north entrance into Penticton.
They ought to expand their thinking to cover a greater parcel
The billboards along Highway 97 just before you make the turn to pass the golf driving range, create sketchy optics upon entering Penticton.
I might suggest that those who choose to advertise on these unsightly marquees be boycotted. That being said, I guess that opens a mystifying dilemma as to why certain land owners are given cart blanche license to pollute the landscape.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Keep Skaha Park dry from alcohol
Dear Editor:
Once again Skaha Park is in the limelight. The question is “why?” Did the powers that be not learn a valuable lesson from the Trio Marine episode?
We weathered the Trio debacle... or, did we? There should have been lessons learned. It seems that council might be sliding downhill irrespective of what has already transpired.
It seems that any input by advisory committees has been downplayed or ignored. It would appear that staff has the major input as to future Skaha Park issues re: development. Since when does the tail wag the dog?
The last developments which led to some marina modification were within reason. There was very little impact on the riparian area and the commercial café was an added bonus for boater and general public alike.
The café seems to be enjoying a stable clientele.
There is no reason to even entertain the aspect of allowing liquor to be sold in the park. It goes against the main premise of a park and that is for the enjoyment of families. Liquor is not needed for that to happen.
There have been suggestions by the Parks Advisory Committee and Peter Osborne. There is a viable plan in place to build a new dragonboat house without jeopardizing the riparian space. Slight modification would enhance green space, not lessen it.
Finally, the parks are owned by the taxpayers. They pay the salaries of staff and councillors alike. Therefore, they should have a major say in what transpires at Skaha Lake Park.
We, at Penticton Citizens First, will not support the sale of alcohol on Skaha Park land. We will support the boathouse project and preservation of the riparian area and the potential for families to enjoy a park that is, by definition, “an unencumbered entity.”
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Growing good food is in fashion
Dear Editor:
Re: “Agri-tech to anchor new OK Falls industrial park,” (Herald, Feb. 20).
I was reading and keeping up to date with local goings on, and to me it is very apparent that the “local” villages need to get their proverbial collective thinking caps on.
I am referring to the news that the company called the Avery Group (Agri-tech) has present and future plans for our community’s plans that have not been seen in a long time.
This on the old Weyerhaeuser site in Okanagan Falls, a site that has had more lives than a feral cat, is now almost certain (this time) that things are on the move.
And if all goes according to plan, this company is going to need workers, yes lots of workers and you may well ask, “Oh yeah… and where from?”
And you would be right.
One only has to look at the almost-empty industrial park on Enterprise Way in Oliver, the park that was almost empty since it was opened with fanfare (with the exception of the prison and the gas bar) which is now starting to fill up with a huge wine village complex.
My point is, that for these companies to flourish, they are going to need skilled workers. Where from?
A person isn’t going to commute from Kelowna, 90 minutes each way, so where else are they going to draw skilled workers from?
It must be from Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos, Kaleden and possibly Penticton and Peachland. This company Agr-Tech is on the right track in the “Growing Business” and for once it has nothing to do with marijuana.
They are embarking on a venture that is proven and has world-wide credibility. Growing good food will always be in fashion.
I urge municipal governments to get together and put in some extra thinking about more housing, because that one aspect in all this is surely lacking.
Families will be moving in, schools will be needed, infrastructure will be needed to be updated, perhaps now is the time to be looking at some long-term loans to seize the opportunity to fulfill the needs.
And oh yeah, there is one more thing. What are the local movers and shakers missing?
It’s OK Falls. Stop and take a stroll next time you are in the village.
This little place has everything — a lake, a beach, camping, a river runs through it, vineyards, land to spare and low prices. And of course Tickleberries. How can you not see the promise?
Don Smithyman
Oliver