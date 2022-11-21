Note: this is the second installment of David Bond’s annual recommended book list.
British historian Jonathan Dimbleby is the author of The Battle of the Atlantic: How the Allies won the War, a detailed and griping story of one of the most critical combat theatres of World War II. It had the highest casualty rate of the war. Britain was - and still is - highly dependant upon food stuffs transported by ships from North America. During the war, critical war supplies arrived by the same route.
As Dimbleby shows, the battle consisted of hundreds of engagements, from hours to days, and forced both sides to constantly innovate strategies and technologies in an effort to gain an advantage. The British Admiralty was hindered by Churchill’s assigning priority to a bombing campaign on German urban populations; he believed that it would lead to the Reich’s surrender. Only after it was shown to have minimal impact did resources, particularly long-range air support, begin to turn the tide for the UK and the USA. Had this pivot occurred earlier, thousands of lives might have been spared.
This is history writing at its best, with detailed exposition of German and British and American politics, revealing the role of Bletchley Park in cracking the German codes and the complex relationship between the Americans and the British. The definitive account of the Battle of the Atlantic.
Born in Blackness by Howard French reveals the central, yet intentionally obliterated, role of Africa in the creation of modernity and so reframes our understanding of world history. He reveals that the first impetus for the age of discovery in Europe arose not only out of yearning for ties with Asia but also a desire to forge a trade in gold with societies in West Africa. French shows how the achievements of sovereign African nations have been deliberately erased from modern western history, leading to distortions that prevail to this day. This book reframes the story of gold, tobacco, sugar and cotton and the greatest trade commodity — the twelve million people who were brought in chains from Africa to the “new world.”
Give Unto Others is the latest work in Donna Leon’s series of mysteries featuring Guido Brunetti, fictional Commissario of the Venetian police. As is standard with Leon, the plot is complex, the character development outstanding and the solution to the mystery not obvious until the closing chapter. The plot begins with a woman, whose mother was kind to Guido’s mother, lobbying him to look into a matter which is really not of interest to the police. The book reveals previously untold elements of Brunetti’s past and shows that the price of reciprocity can be very steep indeed.
Another work of fiction, The Berlin Exchange by Joseph Kanon, is an espionage thriller set at the height of the Cold War. It centres on an American, Martin Keller, who has spied for the KGB and is returned to East Berlin after serving a 10-year prison sentence in the U.K.
The Sunday Times of London terms Kanon “the most accomplished spy novelist working today.” Slowly and deliberately, he develops a plot introducing Keller’s former wife who is now married to the person who brought him back to East Berlin. She is terminally ill with cancer but is unwilling to go into West Berlin for treatment. Keller’s son, twelve years old and a star of a local television program, is uncertain about his relationship with his father.
Keller learns that he is expected to go to work at the atomic research facility near Dresden but tries to remain in Berlin so he can be closer to his son. Keller eventually decides he wants to escape with his son to the West and begins plotting how that might happen. The conclusion is dramatic but you’ll have to read it for yourself.
Beginning in the early decades of the last century, a town at the tip of Cape Cod became the on-and-off-again residence for a group of writers, actors and artists whose lives and antics are the subject of John Taylor Williams' The Shores of Bohemia: A Cape Cod Story, 1910-1960.
If you are interested in the development of American culture in this period, Williams spins a fascinating story.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.