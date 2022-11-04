Better solutions than an all-out war
Dear Editor:
We approach the annual remembrance of Canadian war veterans.
Our most recent veterans participated in Afghanistan campaigns.
Canadians gave a hand in former Yugoslavia, Libya, Syria and other skirmishes.
So, we have a lot of recent Canadian veterans to honour.
With the NATO-vs.-Russia campaign over Ukraine in Central Europe, we have Canadians giving a hand both officially and unofficially.
My recently reacquired May 1963 J.M. Dent and Sons B.C. Social Studies text notes that “a new war on a major scale would almost certainly bring nuclear weapons into play, and the outcome might well be the extinction of civilization and perhaps even the human race.”
Whoa, Nelly!
Perhaps as well as paying tribute to our troops on Remembrance Day we might add a blessing to all those who diligently seek better solutions than all out war.
Dave Cursons
Cawston
Go vegan for good health, healthy planet
Dear Editor:
Based on long-standing science, it is time to stop promoting meat consumption, including articles with recipes that are animal-sourced..
I have spent more than 45 years as a health professional and academic clinician scientist. Over that time, the evidence has become unequivocal and acknowledged by world authorities that animal-sourced foods including meat, poultry, eggs and dairy are not only unnatural for humans, but deleterious.
They are major contributors to heart disease, several cancers, stroke, diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease. Whole food plant-based diets are healthy and disease protective.
Most animals consumed are raised on factory farms. Factory farming hurts our planet. Its byproducts are major contributors to water and air pollution.
Raising animals for food requires massive amounts of resources. It takes 30 times more water to produce a pound of meat than wheat. Raising and slaughtering animals for consumption is simply poor economics. It is time to remove the ‘middle’ animal.
Animals raised on factory farms are drugged, endure crowding stress, have little access to outdoors, and live in the stench of their own excrement.
Subjecting animals to these horrific conditions and such suffering is hardly the act of a humane society.
Our society has been accused of “species-ism,” as we would not allow our cats and dogs to be treated this way.
That as a society we have acquired a taste for animal flesh does not justify the continuation of this practice.
Elizabeth Dean, professor emeritus
University of British Columbia
The best way to beat inflation: don’t buy
Dear Editor:
How to stop inflation: Stop purchasing at inflated prices. Don’t pay retail. Buy it on sale. If a company can sell a bag of potato chips for $4 when it used to be $2.50, why wouldn’t they? It’s profit. Why would a company reduce prices if the consumer is willing to pay?
As long as the consumer is willing to pay, then prices will increase and product sizes will decrease.
Don’t use supply chain as an excuse. The products are available.
Don’t call it inflation. It’s greed.
D.J. Garner
Saanich
Please be patient, kind and courteous to others
Dear Editor:
Everyday Exchanges
“Your stupid bank machine doesn’t work.”
“I don’t know what you guys are doing here.”
“You don’t know anything.”
“If you don’t like your job, go back to your home country.”
COVID-19 has been with us over two-and-a-half years. We’ve also experienced extreme heat, wildfires, droughts and floods. The weather is changing with people engaged in less outside activity.
Stress and frustration may be putting some people over the edge. How do some react? They lash out at other people, particularly those who can’t defend themselves. That often includes people in service industries who become silent punching bags for abuse.
My friend in one such position says, “When I ask for ID, they hate me.”
On the comical side, she sometimes hears, “What’s the point of having chicken wings and no ranch dressing?”
My friend says, “I try to make my life and my work pleasant, but I’m two people at work. The good me can respond, ‘You know, that’s a good point.’” Then she admits, “The bad me silently hates the customers that treat me badly. I feel awful about myself, my work, and some of my customers.”
These exchanges happen 365 days a year. Our world is short of front-line staff. If you want people to look after your needs with care and courtesy, be respectful, be kind, and say thank you.
Lyn Walford
Penticton
A quick question on government contracts
Dear Editor:
Can anyone tell me if, in the short history of our nation, there has ever been a government contract that has ended up being on time and on budget? I suspect I already know the answer, but would be interested to know the details if such a unicorn exists.
Len Dafoe
Nanoose Bay