Dear Editor:
We stand here today, mourning the lost lives in Atlanta. Our hearts bled when we see reports of threatened lives everywhere. And for what? Because we look Asian.
We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the increased incidents of violence and racism against members of our Asian communities. Last year, anti-Asian hate crimes rose by 717% in Vancouver (1), and anti-Asian hate crimes rose by 150% in major cities in the United States. (2)
This pandemic has weakened our economy with lost jobs and shuttered businesses. At the height of this crisis, we share the same feelings with others, that we feel scared, uncertain, and unsure of what lies ahead.
But we always have hope. As Canadians, we are proud of our core values of equality, respect and social justice. United by these values, we stand strong together, and we have built Canada as a great nation that embraces multiculturalism, diversity and equality.
We see hope, because healthcare workers risk their lives to protect us, our families and the most vulnerable population in our communities. In Vancouver, over 70% of nurse aides are immigrants, and half of them are of Asian origin (3). They are people like us, and they have the courage to work on the frontline to fight for the rest of us.
We see hope, because we have the courage to stand here today, united, as Canadians, to protest against violence and racism, to protect our core values of equality, respect and social justice. We gather today because we have chosen hope over fear, unity over conflict, respect over hatred.
For over 200 years (4), immigrants from Asia have made important contributions to shape Canada as we know it today, together, with immigrants from other parts of this world. As a country, we thrive by recognizing the value and dignity of Canadians of all races and ethnic groups.
However, if we are not careful, our Canadian values, and the freedoms that we take for granted today, could be taken away from us.
We have to do more to stop violence and hatred, to respond to the cries for justice, to change.
It’s time for action. In the face of our common crisis, let us remember who we are, let us stand together, let us gain the courage to protect our future of peace and dignity.
Asian Canadians, we ask you to fight against violence and racism together.
Our governments, we ask you to prosecute hate crimes with tighten penalties.
Our police force, we ask you to respond immediately to cries for justice to protect women and elders.
Canadians, we ask you to join us to protect our human rights, to protect our common future as a nation of equality, respect and social justice.
United, we shall carry forth the precious gift of freedom and core Canadian values for generations to come.
Now all of us together:
Asian Rights Are Human Rights!
Stop Anti-Asian Racism!
End Violence Against Asian Now!
Asian Rights Are Human Rights!
Make Vancouver Racism-Free!
Make B.C. Racism-Free!
Make Canada Racism-Free!
Asian Canadian Equity Alliance (ACEA)
Email: info@theacea.org
Okanagan Chinese Canadian Association (OCCA)
Email: info@occabc.ca
and Okanagan Asian Community