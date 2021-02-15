“Heritage is our legacy from the past, what we live with today and we pass on to future generations. Our cultural and natural heritage are both irreplaceable sources of life and inspiration, our touchstone, our reference point, our identity.”
—UNESCO
Every year Heritage BC encourages everyone in the heritage sector to participate in Heritage Week by organizing an event that showcases local heritage and involves the public.
For a number of years, the Okanagan Historical Society Penticton branch has organized an event, including other local heritage groups at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre.
Unfortunately, although they are not holding a local event this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the society encourages everyone to think about where they find heritage in our community.
In recognition of Heritage Week, Feb. 15-21, 2021, The Herald is pleased to showcase this column prepared by local historian Randy Manuel.
By RANDY MANUEL
Special to The Herald
In the little Naramata cemetery are three small wooden crosses, cracked, worn, and covered in lichens, they mark the graves of Pietro Guiseppe, Camillo Allursio, and his brother Dominic.
These Sons of Italy were just a few of at least nine who were killed in the short section above Naramata working on the building of the Kettle Valley Railway (KVR).
In 1910 Andrew McCulloch was engaged by the CPR to find a location for a railway to be built from the end of the Columbia and Western (C&W) at Midway.
C&W had been built to serve the mines and smelters of Grand Forks, Phoenix, Greenwood and Boundary Falls. The CPR wanted to build a second “mainline” across southern B.C. to Hope, a distance of some 515 kilometres (320 miles). This would connect the South Okanagan and Similkameen to the coast joining the CPR mainline at Hope on the Fraser River.
By 1912 some 10,000 men were working on construction at least three access points. Penticton was to be the divisional point. Here material and supplies could be brought down the lake on barges, this project would be the last of the large railway projects to be built by the blood and sweat of man and horse.
All work was done by pick and shovel, hand drilling and blasting. Horses dragging fresno scrapers (a wheelbarrow like device that had no wheels) pushing and pulling boulders aside to create the railway bed.
Heavy work was eased by steam shovels, and power drills only at those rare access points where this machinery could be taken to.
Massive trestles were prefabricated at specific sites such as the sawmill at Carmi (Car-My) these were hauled into place by the train as it moved forward laying ties and steel until it arrived at each massive gorge. The trestle would then be assembled and once finished; the track laying would continue until the next "dip" in the railbed.
Above Naramata, all blasting and rock cuts were done by hand. This was a dangerous job, hand drilling, stuffing the hole with dynamite, or nitroglycerine and black powder.
Near Little Tunnel, if you look carefully there is a drill bar still stuck in the rock, like King Arthur’s stone. It was near here that the three Italian boys met their fate.
Here is the story from the local paper: “June 13th, 1913. Three men were killed and five injured, some seriously, in a premature explosion in a rock cut near Naramata on Wednesday afternoon at 5 o'clock. They were Pietro Guiseppe, Callilo Allursio and his brother Dominico. They were buried yesterday afternoon after an inquest had been held by Dr. R.B.White. The injured are now in the Naramata Hospital. So severe was the explosion that two of the bodies were not recognizable and one was thrown 1,000 feet. It is thought -though there are a number of theories- that the dynamite used was old and that the nitroglycerine had separated, in which state of course it will explode in sunlight. Black powder was the base of the charge."
So, when you walk this trail of history, think of those who built this marvelous railway, McCulloch’s Wonder.