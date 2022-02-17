It is interesting to try to discern the minds of local politicians before they make a decision on major issues.
They do have a responsibility to consult the public in some reasonable manner.
This seems to happen a little when they are first elected then disappears until a new election comes along.
Recently, some politicians seem to have completely lost any idea of what the large majority really supports.
Two local school trustees made startling statements that vaccinations were doing more harm then good or not working, and that the public overwhelmingly did not support a vaccination mandate for teachers or health mandates, generally. Nothing could be further from the truth.
When asked by me to defend this position, both trustees had nothing to say.
In the Spanish flu epidemic of the early 1900s, Canada had a population of about five million people. A total of 50,000 Canadians died. There were no vaccinations.
Today our population is 37 million people (almost eight times as many). So, eight times 50,000 would mean 400,000 people could have died without our current vaccinations. We have only about 35,000 deaths. The vaccinations work.
The idea that the public did not want mandates around vaccination health is total nonsense. Any polls I have seen online showed at least 70% support and even higher.
Perhaps Amy Geistlinger and Lee-Ann Tiede only listened to their fellow protesters who simply jammed the school board meeting phone lines with rabid right-wing views, not to mention some very vulgar language.
Board chair Moyra Baxter stated that it was unbelievable that an educated person would not support vaccinations and health mandates.
The unvaccinated teachers still have a good period of time to get on board with only a very small percentage remaining. In a national health emergency, the tail cannot wag the dog. Same with the trucker protests.
The vast majority of even Kelowna residents do not support the illegal trucker protests.
Thus we have been startled at Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s position that they were standing up for freedom. Seems like it is for their fringe freedoms and not most Canadians.
One has only to look at biographies of the trucker group leaders and the horrible things that some have done around downtown Ottawa to realize this is a fringe group unsupported by most Canadians.
What good Canadian would ever support the desecration of our national capital and monuments? Most Canadians do support much stronger police action, including removal of protestors and or arrests. It is way past time.
Does Gray regret showing her fringe trucker support? Not likely. A few years back I asked her if she supported Greta Thunberg’s stand on significant global warming. She simply dithered and said the jury was still out. It was and now is definitely in and global disasters can’t be ignored. Her ousted leader, Erin O’Toole, tried to move the Conservative party out of Dark Age thinking but to no avail. Sad.
One of our local MLAs even presented an anti-vaccination petition to the B.C. legislature then scrambled to explain that she did support vaccinations but not mandates. This did not make a lot of sense to many people.
Voters must think more carefully about whom they elect and consider if their party has reasonable views on world and local issues. Elected politicians must attempt more accurate surveying of voters concerns and not just get locked into the party line or their own personal view.
Surely, we all want public health to come first and if we have to wait this epidemic out a little longer before decisions
are made, we could all try to be co-operative.
The image of real Canadians is at stake.
Reg Volk is a retired educator who writes on politics and local issues.
Email: regvolk@shaw.ca.