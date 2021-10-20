Blame Horgan if old-growth forests destroyed
Dear Editor:
Shame on John Horgan
He will go down in history as the B.C. premier who allowed the remaining unsaved ancient forests to be demolished.
He has a choice — go down in history as the premier who legislated a moratorium of all logging in old-growth forests.
These forests comprise between 5-8 per cent of B.C.’s forests and some of them are around 800 years old.
A moratorium would mean we would never again witness the disgraceful and appalling debacle that has been taking place at Fairy Creek.
Most of us have been lucky enough to visit an old forest and know the feelings of quiet peace, of hope for humanity; the absolute magic that rejuvenates the spirit and feeds the soul. More life changing than any of the greatest cathedrals of the world — and we would allow it to be cut down for a few piles of lumber.
The people manning the line at Fairy Creek are brave and courageous and they are standing there for all of us attempting to stop the logging equipment with the only tool they have — their bodies. They are not against all logging. They are there to save the old-growth forests.
And what of our native peoples who are laying the spirits of their lost children to rest. Can he justify demolishing these forests that are sacred and spiritual places for them.
Where is your heart Mr. Horgan? And all of us will bear the collective guilt if this should happen.
This is the time for all of us to stand up and be counted. Bad things happen when good people do nothing. Shame on all of us if we allow these forests to be cut down.
This world desperately needs places of peace and generations to come will always need spaces that are sacred and spiritual. We await your decision Mr. Premier. Make us proud!
To all of you who are in favour of a moratorium on logging the old growth forests, send this article with your agreement to the following people. As well send it to your friends, your MP, your MLA — in fact everyone.
John Horgan, Premier@gov.bc.ca, P.O. Box 9041, Stn. Prov. Gov’t., Victoria, B.C., V8W 9E1
Minster of Forests- Katrine Conroy, FLNR.Minister@gov.bc.ca
Minister of State for Lands and Natural Resources Nathan Cullen — Nathan.Cullen.MLA@leg.bc.ca.
Estelle Noakes
Enderby
Level playing field needed on U.S. travel
Dear Editor:
This “thing” called COVID has been kicked around more times than a World Cup soccer ball.
Everything from allegation, insinuation, conjecture, conspiracy theory and finally, scientific fact all have come down the so-called pipe. Some of these still outstrip the scientific evidence. It gets to the point of what really is the truth and to whom.
Over the past 19 months, we have experienced many ramifications to COVID-19. They range from right of refusal to take the vaccine to those who have complete faith in scientific findings and recommendations.
A case in point is in our economy that at, present, seems to be experiencing a marked slowdown. Border crossings, container delivery problems, transportation and other logistical problems tend to explain this.
The border non-essential restriction is about to be rescinded as of Nov. 8. In the last while, U.S. land-based visitors were free to come to Canada. Unfortunately, such was not the case for Canadian non-essential travel to the U.S. for family visits, travel, shopping or other considerations.
It would seem that with the border about to reopen to travel to the U.S. that things might begin to resemble what was before COVID. Unfortunately, not so! There is a caveat (bureaucratic red tape) that comes into play.
While it might seem like a return to normalcy, it appears that there is a catch for we, Canadians venturing south. Provided that we have the necessary vaccinations and necessary paperwork, we can go south. However, coming home is another story. It almost seems that we are being penalized for being Canadian.
It is common knowledge that such agencies as: World Health Organization, Health Canada, Food and Drug Administration, Centres for Disease Control, and the scientific field in general have given the seal of approval to the vaccination process. It begs the question be asked as to why the need for a COVID test ($250/person) needs to be done before re-entering Canada from the U.S. After all, we are not aliens or the like. We are Canadians being treated as if being classless and foreign to Canada.
When will the government get its act together and come up with a level playing field and not one of hit, miss and guess?
Canada almost always assists those in need the world over. How is it that we can’t help ourselves?
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
Curling coverage missing from Herald
Dear Editor:
World class curling tournament held over the past weekend. The current World champion and many other top world curlers performed at our local curling rink. Good work on reporting then event Herald?
Don Wood
Penticton
EDITOR’S NOTE: Organizers again did not reach out to The Herald for coverage. It appears they prefer it be kept in-house.
Appreciates poem from young student
Dear Editor:
Re: “Remembrance Lesson” poem by Sarah Hanson (Herald, Oct. 12)
Sarah, your poem is a poignant reminder that we must not forget all those men and women who have fought for us.
I have met many veterans and am the daughter of one who suffered greatly during the Second World War.
Their sacrifices have given us much to remember and be thankful for every day.
Best of luck with your poem.
Lest we forget.
Mona Thornton
Penticton
Mink farms in B.C. must be shut down
Dear Editor:
How many more mink farm COVID-19 outbreaks will it take for British Columbia’s lawmakers to listen to infectious disease doctors and shut down these virus factories? Exploiting nature and wildlife got us into this mess. Continuing to do so is a great way to keep it going.
Minks are solitary animals who are fearful of humans and naturally embrace social distancing. But fur farms cram thousands of sick, stressed animals into small, filthy cages — essentially sending diseases an invitation to mutate and spread.
Breeding animals to tear their fur off their bodies is a violent and vile business that no one still supports — except those who profit from it. But greed has overruled public health and common decency for too long. The fur industry is dying. If we’re wise, we’ll let it.
Michelle Krtzer
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals
Norfolk, Va.
Trudeau’s apology doesn’t mean a thing
Dear Editor:
Insincere apologies are worthless
Prime Minister Trudeau apologized for not responding to Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc Nation’s invitation to visit with them on the first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
He was to meet with them Monday in Kamloops.
He is doing this, not because he wants to, but because it is politically expedient to do so. If the Pope ever gets around to coming to Canada to apologize for the horrendous misdeeds committed by the Catholic Church at some of the residential schools, it won’t be because he wants to; it will be because it is deemed expedient to do so from a public relations point of view.
If anyone has to be pressured into apologizing, there is neither sincerity nor value in such an apology.
Such acts of contrition are nothing more than calculated, disingenuous showboating, i.e., another example of talking the talk but not walking the walk.
Lloyd Atkins
Vernon