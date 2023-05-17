Ukrainian refugee finally gets her license
Dear editor:
In an earlier letter I wrote about the challenges of helping a young Ukrainian lady get her driver’s license.
Despite having a Ukrainian license she was required to pass a knowledge test then the road test. She studied hard and despite language challenges passed on her second attempt. She failed her road test for some infractions and the last time missed a do-not-turn on red due to the new bike lane.
She was then told she would have to wait two months to be retested. After waiting the two months, she was informed a retest wasn’t available for a further two months.
The young lady was crushed after spending so much money and practising daily she couldn’t even book a test for months away.
I contacted Alberta and was informed retests there could take place the very next day. In fact, displaced Ukrainians could simply exchange their Ukrainian license for an Alberta license.
I contacted ICBC Fair Practices Office and they helped her get an earlier appointment.
She passed and two kind readers sent her funds to pay for the exams. She is eternally grateful to those kind persons.
Having finally got her needed license she is over-the-moon happy. I know there are many other British Columbians caught in this punitive ICBC policy that I suspect has more to do with inadequate staffing then a legitimate need for individuals to wait four months-plus before being able to take the road test.
Derek McGregor
Penticton
Always depended on kindness of strangers
Dear Editor:
Despite the many painful reports of hate and cruelty in the news, kindness is ever present.
Thank you to the kind people who stopped to check on an elderly lady having a dizzy moment on the Front Street bridge on Tuesday morning.
A special thank you to Dan and Tyson from the new Bistro on Front Street, who stopped their truck and gave me a lift home.
Linda Smuin
Penticton
Our unsung heroes: garbage truck drivers
Dear Editor:
Let us be frank, both recycling and garbage truck workers are unsung heroes we often take for granted, but worthy of our respect and support.
These essential service people work immutable long hours, physical exhaustion, face dangers including drug needles, bad weather and high-maintenance residents and commercial sites who, uncaringly park their cars illegal in alleys and/or in front of bins to block them from doing their job.
They tirelessly work in sweltering weather, rain conditions and winter to their immeasurable credit and the labourers work with incredible stamina with heavy daily workloads that would exhaust most within hours.
Let us not dismiss other challenges like contaminated goods, dump sites, smells, COVID-19, noisy trucks, overloaded bins, misplaced items prohibited in bins and facing daily road rage or stifling traffic.
I have, on many occasions, given the workers in my area treats like cookies, water, chocolate bars and pop. Some residences do good deeds at Christmas with kind gifts, thank you. Truth be known, it is one of the most dangerous jobs out there other than 911 personnel to endure countless injuries, accidents, property damage and burnouts due to high pressure bosses.
It is not unusual, like couriers or others in the trucking industry, for front-line workers to get cheated out of daily breaks while managers, support staff, and others gorge themselves and rest.
Kudos to those who work in this industry as most could not handle it and give them a wave or a thank you as they deserve it. It is not unusual to see women drivers and support staff work with these industry essential services and bravo to all no matter gender, race or background.
Kerwin Maude
Pitt Meadows
Artificial intelligence blurs line in reality
Dear Editor:
What goes around, comes around. Hollywood writers are caught in their own plot line. Striking members of the American Writers Guild list, among their demands, a provision that bans material created using artificial intelligence. This raises the question, does it really matter who, or what, writes a good story? Would anyone really care if the story or movie is engaging and entertaining?
Purists would say we should care. – They say great art, whether it is writing, music, film, stage, painting, dance, or sculpture is the expression of human emotion, ingenuity and imagination that combines into works of singular beauty and emotional power that suggests a divine-hand – this kind of ethereal distillation can not be replicated by machines.
ChatGPT blurs the line.
Millions have begun testing such tools as ChatGPT, which advocates say can make medical diagnoses, write screenplays, create legal briefs, create new images and debug software.
This raises serious questions about AI and the future nature of work. Any clerical position is threatened. In terms of making medical diagnoses, ChatGPT generated answers judged to be three times as knowledgeable and nine times as empathetic as answers from real physicians.
What does this say about empathy? Is it merely the right collection of words or a unique human gift?
It has been pointed out that in some cases, a truly empathetic response may not involve any words, a moment of silence afforded a grieving person, or a tissue quietly extended to a grieving relative, conveys the message of caring.
Humans learn empathy the hard way, through sorrow, disappointment and loss. Empathy is a innate survival-skill, and grasping the zeitgeist of our time a human-gift.
The problem is, ChatGPT confuses our perception of our reality and has the potential of unleashing a host of social troubles.
Demand to fill the content pipeline will only intensify and use of AI is convenient and quicker than the human process.
Book publishers on the look out for new manuscripts need not pay an author to have a best seller. University entry boards already put less weight on written essays in awarding marks.
Will artificial intelligence dull human creativity?
Jon Peter Christoff
West Kelowna
Priceless solutions to bike lane situation
Dear Editor:
The Penticton Herald has attained enviable mileage chronicling the Penticton bicycle lane saga. (A test in democracy?)
Those approving — it's wonderful.
Those who don’t — it’s a pain in that which rides perched on the bicycle seat.
Also at risk is a cherished institution, the little South Main Market store. A real bummer if closed.
Inviting the treasure load of several distinguished neighborhood schools of thought specializing in the use of the young inquisitive mind could provide the priceless solutions.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Conservative rhetoric suggest hypocrisy
Dear Editor:
If you believe that re-examining the Harper government’s record is irrelevant you haven’t been listening to Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre.
Poilievre, in Edmonton, April 13, said repeatedly “the way we did when we were in power.”
Unfortunately, the “way we did” often involved questionable tactics, a practice they have taken to new heights.
When Dick Fadden, head of CSIS , sounded the alarm about Chinese interference in 2010, the Harper government “renounced categorically Mr.Fadden’s statements,” and said his statements were “unacceptable and irresponsible”, and “suggested he resign.”
Despite warnings by CSIS in 2012, against Chinese tech company Huawei (barred by the U.S. and Australia) the Harper government allowed Huawei to participate in major Canadian telecommunications projects,even with the Canadian military. Harper’s China love-in included a 31-year natural resource contract with China, signed in Vladovostok, Russia, guaranteeing Canada liable for any loss of Chinese profit.
All of which set the stage for the hostage situation with the two Michaels when Meng Wang-zhou was detained, as well as China’s boycott of our canola and pork. Yet in committee testimony, May 2023, Harper’s then office manager, whose claim to fame was a replica seal club on her desk, insisted there were no warnings of Chinese interference, a statement repeated (televised) by other Conservative MPs.
Since the return of the two Michaels, Canada has banned Huawei from inclusion of their products in Canadian telecommunications. It is a little rich to hear the Conservative opposition, supposedly unaware of the consequences of their choices, demanding actions of the government, which suggests the lives of the two Michaels when in Chinese detention, was immaterial.
These MPs were, and are, enjoying the perks of tax payer funding, anticipate a generous pension, and yet their sole object is to engage in personal attacks against the government, obediently echoed by the assembled chorus of the day.
Their obsession with power has nothing in common with concern for Canadians here or abroad.
Elaine Lawrence
Kelowna