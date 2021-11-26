LeAnne Jakubeit recognition from Chamber appreciated
I applaud the Chamber of Commerce for recognizing LeAnne Jakubeit with the David Kampe Legacy Award (Herald, Page 1, Nov. 23).
I feel that The Grooveyard is more representative of a community business than Bad Tattoo Brewery which serve niches, not everyone in the community.
The Grooveyard is visible on social media, brings awareness to new music and local talent, and has been quite proactive during the pandemic... unlike Bad Tattoo.
Not everyone drinks beer and in that area, the Chamber dropped the ball.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Climate summit, climate hypocrisy
If anyone is really concerned about climate change and the miniscule amount of change that Canada can achieve and the carbon tax forced upon us by a non- caring inconsiderate government, please Google “Provisional list of participants COP 26.”
There you will find 300-plus representatives from Canada who attended this useless exercise. It begs one to wonder how much was spent on carbon spewing jets, vehicles to transport them to and from the meetings, hotels, booze, scrumptious meals, (likely the odd bribe) and who knows what else?
The really unbelievable fact is the number of other countries attending, some with more or some with less attendees.
The number is in the thousands! Can you even imagine the cost involved for something we are already aware of and which many answers could, I’m sure, be accomplished without this total disregard for the taxpayers and the “common” citizens of every country, who were represented by their obstinate and inscrutable politicians.
Any doubts? Just Google the above and confirm for yourself.
Harry DeRosier
Summerland
Flood risk more important than bike lanes
Re: “We are not immune from climate disaster,” by Gord McLaren (Herald, Nov. 23).
I am agreeing with Gord McLaren. In saving resources for a rainy day that may result in flooding here in Penticton, money is instead being wasted on a bike path. This money should be used for flood risk.
UBCO did a study and its final report released July 23, 2021 proved that in the last decade intensity of flood risk has increased and, as a result, residential neighbourhoods became more vulnerable to flood damage.
There is a gap in current flood planning according to: penticton.ca/flooding (2020 spring flood preparedness and response.)
So, I am asking the City of Penticton to make like the UBCO study, which they were part of, and create our adaptive resilience plan.
Franco DeMichelis
Penticton
Justice delayed is justice denied
Re: “Violence sells, sex crimes don’t,” (Herald, Nov. 13).
I couldn’t believe Jim Taylor’s harsh opinion of people who have experienced sexual assault as children, compared to well-paid, well-built male sports heroes willingly engaging in rough “play” for the entertainment of spectators.
He thinks that if the sexual violation happened a decade ago, it shouldn’t bother the victim... I’ve heard seniors on CBC Radio come close to tears talking about sexual attacks in residential schools and other places when they were very young.
In some cases, physical trauma endures, as well as emotional. After all, those were tiny bodies.
There is also the natural desire for some kind of recognition and/or justice.
“Justice delayed is justice denied.” In so many cases, it is simply justice denied, and with attitudes like Jim Taylor’s, you can see why.
By the way, Coach Aldrich went after player Beach with a baseball bat, so this couldnt’ve happened in a hockey locker room.
Joy Lang
Penticton
Canada should stay home from Olympics
It’s obvious that we should not send our Canadian athletes to participate in the Olympics for a number of reasons, most relating to the abysmal human rights record of the Communist Party of China.
They simply don’t care about human rights, just ask the two Michaels, who
suffered for more than 1,000 days in Chinese prisons for just being in China at the wrong time and held as political pawns. Then there are the continuing human rights violations and confinement of the Uyghurs, because they are Muslim.
Then there is COVID-19 which originated in China but they delayed reporting this to the rest of the world and the World Health Organization after much denial.
And, we must not forget about the broken conditions of the repatriation of Hong Kong, and the continued harassment and intimidation and threats to Taiwan.
Now China wants to be rewarded once again with the 2022 Winter Olympics. Well, I for one believe that if we send our Olympic athletes to these games, it would be a colossal insult to the two Michaels and would show how little Canada really thinks about human rights.
Would our athletes and officials be safe in China and what about the continuing problems of COVID-19 in China and the rest of the world?
Would China care if we didn't go? Probably not, but it would make me proud if we didn’t.
Is it worth the risk? I think not.
Brent Hilton
Penticton