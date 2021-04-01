What a great gift, pleasant surprise
Dear Editor:
It was a near disaster on a recent Wednesday morning at the Care Closet Thrift Store at 574 Main Street. The front door was jammed shut. Staff had to stand outside to inform customers lined up to enter, that we were unable to open until the front door could be repaired.
Dale from LockWorks was soon on the job and by 11 a.m., the door was once again functional and customers were able to enjoy a visit to The Care Closet.
We anticipated a fairly large bill for the call out and repair. But, the kindly folks at LockWorks knowing that all our proceeds go to help our three partners — the Medical Foundation of the South Okanagan, the Hospital Auxiliary and the Penticton and District Hospice Society — informed us that there would be no charge.
Thank you LockWorks so very much for your timely work and your donation to our cause. We appreciated your prompt service and abilities to repair the door.
Jan Higgins, Secretary
The Care Closet
Show some love for kiddies’ splash pad
Dear Editor:
It looks like the Kiddies Splash Park area at Skaha Lake Park is getting a makeover, if some people get their way — but not the good kind, if it would mean the removal of trees and grass, to make way for pavement.
Several of the lovely big healthy trees at the southern end, towards the boat parking lot may have to be sacrificed, but as one member of the Parks and Recreation committee said, “they would make good firewood.”
Shocking, considering this area is the coolest place to be, with its splash area, green lawns for family picnics, under a huge canopy of lovely trees providing the most refreshing shade and sanctuary for humans and birds. Decreasing the size of this area would be a real shame and green space sorely missed.
Just like the idea of liquor sales at the Tickleberry’s concession, the public did not see this coming, nor has the public yet voiced their concerns about all the changes to Skaha Lake Park.
More people than not would still say, “we love this beautiful park as it is, just fix what is necessary and leave the rest as it is!” Maybe it’s not too late to let your voice be heard. Maybe the Council still has ears to hear. Contact the City and media.
You can sign a petition, and connect at: publicparks4people@gmail.com
By the way, in the two-week period, after learning March 2, that the liquor idea was “on the table” to be approved at the following Council meeting, there were close to 600 petitions signed against liquor sales at that concession or any other vendor type stations at the park.
Hannah Hyland
Penticton
Want a bunny for Easter, try chocolate
Dear Editor:
Each year as Easter approaches, many children yearn to own a pet rabbit.
Before any parent considers adopting a bunny, let me give you some advice.
Rabbits are not like cats and dogs. They are fragile creatures and if held improperly or dropped they will suffer serious injury.
Rabbits take care and attention. Although rabbits can be litter-box trained, they are not like cats.
They can leave a mess all over their cage.
Children might say they would take care of the mess, but after a short while this novelty will wear off.
Mom and dad who are busy people won’t always be available to do it, and this becomes a chore.
Children will tire of a rabbit before they will a dog or cat because rabbits do not react as they do.
Then the rabbit is neglected until one parent decides it is time to dump the rabbit in the wild with its friends.
No!
A domestic rabbit will not survive for long in a natural environment, nor with other rabbits. Rabbits need exercise, and having them in a cage is torture unless they can get out to exercise.
Having owned rabbits for decades, all I want to say is: Please do not give your child a pet rabbit for Easter. I have seen too many very sad situations with abandoned and neglected rabbits.
I think a big chocolate bunny would be a far better choice.
William Jesse
Victoria