CBC announcers not like they were
Dear Editor:
From time to time you read a letter or an article calling for the defunding of the CBC.
I will add my voice, but for a different reason.
At age 90, I have been a lifelong listener of the CBC. I have many pleasant memories listening to the voices of Barbara Frum and Peter Gzowski, even as recently as Michael Enright.
Those days are gone now.
Today’s generation of announcer’s and reporter’s voices have changed. They are now very difficult to understand and very painful to listen to, so I don’t.
The question remains, if I cannot listen to CBC, why do I have to pay for it?
Peter Selles Sr.
Penticton
Introduce a new health classification
Dear Editor:
I read that most patients being treated in hospital for COVID-19 are unvaccinated. Some of your letter writers have complained that they are paying for these idiots to get treatment whilst they are unable to get treatment which they themselves require.
I have a suggestion. I am sure that BC Health has a classification procedure for any patients they are treating. Why don’t they introduce a classification of “self-inflicted illness or injury?”
This could include not only COVID patients who are not vaccinated (excluding those who cannot be vaccinated) but also drivers injured in an accident who, when tested, are found to have been unfit to drive, whether due to drink or drugs.
A patient who is so classified should be given the necessary treatment but should be billed for the cost of such treatment including any hospital stay. If they do not settle this bill by the end of the tax year, the amount of the bill should be added to their provincial tax bill.
If this was implemented and publicly announced, it might persuade some people who are hesitating to get themselves vaccinated.
Brian Butler
Penticton
Alberta is doing poor job fighting COVID
Dear Editor:
My aging memory had a short circuit after reading the letter submitted by Dr. Alec Mitchell (Herald, Oct. 13).
The doctor actually wrote, “Just for once, Alberta has got it right.”
Excuse me. Is it possible the good Dr. Alec is related to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, the prize winner of a tattered wind sock, after being reported to be the most unpopular of all Canadian premiers? I thought army nurses were dispatched to Alberta to help control the out-of-control COVID-19 and variants.
Alberta could rejoice just for once getting it right by dumping the wind sock.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Bike lane should become an election issue
Dear Editor:
The current council has had its say on the Lake-to-Lake Bike Lane along with a $2.4 million expenditure in full support. It is now time to pause while real world data can be compiled on the utilization of the route with the use of counter cameras. We should also be hearing from motorists and especially transport and transit drivers as to the challenges faced by the users of the dual-purpose route.
Following compilation of a years worth of utilization data then an appropriate debate can take place between candidates for the next city council and election scheduled for 2022. It will be the next council that will have to live with any decision and fall out as to spend, or not, an additional $4 million on the continued expansion of the route.
By default, the election of the next council could be considered a referendum on the Lake-to-Lake bike route.
Steve Brown
Penticton
Concerned for our kids, grandchildren
Dear Editor:
It’s our kids and grandchildren that are in trouble! What to do?
Make your list and start sending to politicians and friends. Do we need two cars per household of two? Do we need monster homes for two?
Do we need to fly around the world to satisfy our curiosity? Can we stop the rich from fun trips to space?
John Nicholson
Summerland
Climate killing the elderly and sick
Dear Editor:
Human Rights Watch Canada just released a report detailing the experiences of people living with disabilities during the heat waves this last summer in B.C.
The record-breaking heat, a symptom of the climate crisis, killed more than 900 people, in particular, the elderly and those living with chronic illnesses.
Tackling the climate crisis is a matter of survival for thousands of people across this country, but we won’t have a shot at doing so without a big and bold plan to transition off of climate-wrecking fossil fuels.
We need a Just Transition Act that’s going to ensure fossil fuel-dependent communities are supported in the transition to cleaner, greener, and more just forms of energy, and it’s up to the federal government to see that through.
In the weeks to come, our federal government will be drafting important Just Transition legislation that could be the difference between a climate-safe future or not.
For the sake of our neighbours, especially those most at risk of climate impacts, I hope you’ll join me in holding this government to account by demanding a Just Transition act that leaves no one behind.
Sarah Lucas
Kelowna
Write: letters@pentictonherald.ca
Letters may not exceed 400 words.