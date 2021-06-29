Two of the most difficult jobs in North America are that of the chair of the Federal Reserve, the central bank of the United States, and the governor of the Bank of Canada.
This is largely the result of a combination of factors that make it extremely difficult to determine the proper monetary policy to follow to ensure a prosperous and stable future as both economies emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both nations, in dealing with the impact of the virus, pursued a policy of sustained periods of lockdown coupled with drastic reductions in certain economic activities, including travel (short distance transit and longer distance air travel), accommodation (hotels) and hospitality (particularly restaurants and bars). The substantial increase in working from home also brought about significant reductions in business for merchants in city centres.
Senior governments, faced with this severe contraction in their economies, instituted a series of new expenditure programs that resulted in record high deficits. These deficits presented the first and most important challenge to the central bankers.
They could simply stand by and let the government go to financial markets seeking funding for the deficits. In all probability that would have resulted in higher interest rates as the government sought to fund their expenditures.
But rising rates when the economy was contracting would only have made things worse. Both central banks acted to buy the rapidly growing issues of government debt to forestall an unwanted and ill-timed rate increase.
Now, the simple economic model says when governments have major deficits and rely upon the central bank to fund that debt this strategy will sooner or later result in inflation. That is, of course, unless the central banks acts to soak up surplus bank balances that would fuel rising demand. That undoubtedly will be what both banks plan to do in late 2021 or more probably in early 2022.
Why the delay?
Well, the data being generated in these very early returns from the slowly reviving economies are mixed indeed.
Commodity prices have experienced a rapid boom in the first quarter of this year, but that’s not surprising. Demand rose while many producers were shut down or operating way below normal production levels, so the allocations of limited supplies was achieved by the market using price increases.
As prices rose so did production — and demand then declined slightly. By June, prices were down and production was up.
Look at it from the central banker’s viewpoint. In May, the increase in prices looked like the type that normally announces inflation and heralds the need to bring in restraints, including higher interest rates. But by early June, those supposed indicators of inflation were no longer visible.
Labour market challenges were also ephemeral. As sectors opened up, labour shortages appeared and upward pressure on wages was evident.
But overall unemployment was still high because the labour market needed time to adjust to different conditions.
Both central banks realized this and resisted the pressure to dampen demand for labour because they expected the labour markets to adjust.
However, that adjustment would take time. Indeed, recent preliminary data shows that such adjustment is taking place — but slowly and not uniformly across the nation. So again, both central banks resisted acting precipitately.
Of course, equity markets reacted in their usual over-sensitive manner. Low interest rates by themselves have heated up stock markets. Volatility in commodity prices and then seemingly unexpected commodity price increases led to panic buying, and then, when prices fell, panic selling.
In essence both central banks have taken a longer-term approach to setting policy. They realize that, as the economy recovers, it will take time to establish longer-term trends and, as these trends are established, they will begin to implement constraint,- but gently and with care.
Such a policy stance will inevitably generate complaints. But hopefully governments of both countries will both understand and support their central banks.
David Bond is a retired bank economist who lives in Kelowna.