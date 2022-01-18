Wondering where to get your COVID-19 rapid anti-gen test kit?
Never mind, as it appears that unlike some other provinces, B.C. is not making the test kits available to the general public.
I recently heard from a representative of Interior Health the reasons for this policy. (I categorize the policy as one of those that does not have to make sense, it is just policy.) The rapid tests are not as accurate as the gold-standard PCR test. If a person tested positive with a rapid test, the health authorities would not be able to include the results in their case counts.
They rely on the case counts to plan hospitalizations and allocation of resources. The province is also concerned that people would just misuse the test kits to give them assurance they could safely socialize when the province is encouraging people not to socialize.
Here is my personal experience.
I spent the holidays in Edmonton. On my return, as soon as I landed in Kelowna, I received a text that the relative I had stayed with for the last two weeks had tested positive on a rapid test. Fortunately, that relative had given me a package of five test kits to bring home. (Everyone in Alberta with a health number gets a kit of five tests from a pharmacy with no line-up.)
With this knowledge, I kept my mask on in the car to protect my charming wife who picked me up. I was able to isolate in the basement for five days. I then tested negative and could be reasonably sure I would not be infecting my wife or anyone else in the community.
This could have gone horribly wrong, if my relative had not been able to self test. She/he had just a stuffy nose, sore throat and tiny cough and was double vaccinated and boosted.
I visit my Mum in an LTC home run by Interior Health. Along with providing proof of vaccination, each single designated visitor has to submit to a rapid test every few days before being allowed in.
Why bother to do this, if the province feels the tests are unreliable? If a visitor tests positive they are told to go home and isolate for five days and are denied entrance.
The Provincial Health Officer tells us not to bother with a PCR test if we have mild or no symptoms. We should just stay home.
The question is, how do we mere mortals determine if we have a common cold, flu or COVID without access to a test. I believe the solution is for the province to distribute the millions of test kits they are accused of hoarding.
If you live in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia or New Brunswick, rapid tests are available to the public.
The PHO concern about losing track of infections if people are self-diagnosing makes no sense.
We are told to stay home if we have symptoms, but how do we and the health system know if we actually have COVID? The simple solution is to make test kits available to all B.C. residents and affix a label to the box directing positive testers to self-report to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control website.
The website is set-up to allow anyone with a BC health number to self-report. The Interior Health website has a COVID-19 self-assessment tool and directions on getting a PCR test.
Hopefully Dr. Bonnie Henry and others will soon figure this out.
John Dorn is a retired tech entrepreneur who resides in Summerland.