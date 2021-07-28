Wise words of a badger
Dear Editor:
Greetings! My name is Horatio Algernon Badger. I've recently arrived at the Fosberry/Switchback interchange in Summerland) and have noticed a definite need for my services.
Two of my youngsters are also waiting to join in the carnage. But...
We have a problem. “Fentcing.” Wrong! You gotta leave places of egress for carnivores of our size. We could always dig but hey, c’mon, let’s work smart and together. Don’t go overboard. We’re intelligent, we’ll find our way in.
Coyotes too maybe hey? Skinny. 18-inch circle would do it I would think.
Also, I’m partially endangered so let's be careful out there.
Cheers!
H.A. Badger
Summerland
(Gordon Boothe)
--
Targetting Alberta plates
Dear Editor:
It’s hard to imagine why anyone would loosen the lug nuts on a stranger’s vehicle and we were disgusted to read about such incidents occurring in 2020 year in various communities in British Columbia (Herald letters, July 27).
Out of respect for B.C.’s COVID travel restrictions we waited until the all clear was given to travel back to visit family in July. So imagine our shock and disappointment to discover that our out-of-province licensed vehicle had been targeted sometime between July 16 and 19 in Kelowna.
Thankfully, we discovered the problem before losing a front wheel. We realized something was very wrong and pulled off the highway when we reached Golden.
The ending could have been very different, with a crash resulting in serious injury or death, either ours, or perhaps a local family, someone’s beloved grandparents, maybe a favourite teacher
or coach, maybe a highway employee, travelling in the opposite direction.
We reported the incident to Kelowna RCMP but realize it’s highly unlikely the culprit will ever be apprehended. And so, we write to you hoping that B.C. citizens will keep an eye out and report any such behaviour to the RCMP.
We will remind our friends and neighbours to always check their lug nuts when travelling through beautiful BC and to choose a hotel with CCTV cameras in its parking lot.
With tourism in recovery mode in B.C., wouldn’t it be a shame if this senseless behaviour resulted in fewer tourists visiting your golf courses, wineries, hotels and restaurants.
M. and D. Brewster
Banff
Inaccuracies, misinformation on bike lanes
Dear Editor:
The public commentary relating to the new bike route through Penticton is constantly riddled with inaccuracies and misinformation.
Let’s address the project name first. The Lake-to-Lake bike lane is an unfortunate misnomer. Yes, the route begins and ends close to the two lakes at either end of Penticton. The new bike route will benefit those who choose to cycle instead of drive in a myriad of ways. The least important of which is the lake-to-lake aspect.
The existing lake-to-lake route is strictly recreational. It serves no practical purpose as a transportation route. Apart from the entrance and exit to this route, there are exactly two ways to leave the channel path. Both require crossing the busiest transportation corridor in town and both are far removed from the everyday lives of most residents.
So, unless you expect cyclists to travel many kilometers out of their way to access this route, it is of almost of no value to any sort of ordinary transportation activity.
The real purpose and value of the bike route is that it is an efficient, convenient and a safe way for cyclists to travel through the primary commercial and economic corridor in our city.
Another big part of the anti-bike lane argument is that there are relatively few bicycles on the roads. There is a very good reason for this. It is just incredibly unsafe to cycle on any major roadway in Penticton. Over the past two years or so, there has been an explosion of new bike riders and that is going to continue.
When Vancouver’s Burrard Street Bridge had bike lanes added to the bridge deck, the same negative arguments were presented. Those bike lanes are now in constant use. The bridge lanes get as many as 7,000 riders per day.
The new bike lane has the potential to be a game changer for Penticton. It could become a major driver of tourism in the South Okanagan. It will inspire more folks to get out of their cars and travel by bike from one end of town to the other with all stops in between.
So, let’s forget the lake-to- lake name. The bike route is a way to run errands, go shopping, go to work/school, go to appointments, to visit friends and family etc.
In other words, all of the same things that we use cars and pick-ups to do.
Richard Hunt
Penticton
Letter an insult to veteran
Dear Editor:
Re: “Naysayers: disservice to our community,” by Brian Hughes (Herald letters, July 24).
I am incensed, as a Canadian veteran, senior resident of Charles Manor, with Brian Hughes’ offensive statement that “naysayers” are a disservice to our community.
Who gives this gentleman the right to slander (false, malicious statement intended to discredit another) the naysayers and treat them with contempt (beneath
consideration, worthless, or deserving scorn); trying to mute their rights to freedom of speech in a democratic society when actions taken by city council or others are not consonant with the wishes of the citizens.
You might look at the mirror and ask yourself who is the actual disservice to the community.
• You live in the past and go back years and bundle all naysayers together when conditions were different and unrelated to the present situation on Martin Street during the COVID, when businesses are on the brink and are still struggling to survive while money is lavishly spent on matters not really timely or beneficial to the community .as a whole.
• There was never a referendum, as requested by several honourable naysaying citizens to determine the support and the demographic composition of the silent majority on this project except through Shape Your City bias and erroneous data, especially as it applies to the Martin Street versus the Winnipeg option; the Martin Street residents and businesses were and are still 100% opposed to that imposed Martin Street sector.
• Right from Day 1, the naysayers offered a better, safer, more direct and less-costly alternative to Shape Your City and council, but to no avail and contrary to Mr. Hughes’ statement that we are long on criticism, but short of fresh ideas.
• The naysayers also suggested that the City and the Indian band pursue discussion based on the 10-year Parks and Recreation Master Plan approved by council on June 2018 to enhance and beautify the Channel bike trail located in a safe, pristine and bucolic setting, away from traffic, starting at the Eckhardt Bridge and non-stop to Skaha Lake, even connecting from the Peach along the Lakeside promenade to the Eckkardt bridge.
That option was never considered. A city councillor even emailed me on July 13 to advise me that, “It is time for me to let this idea going.” Really?
I understand that council is now starting fresh negotiations with the Chief Greg Gabriel. I hope that the city council will not snub the band a second time.
Major Claude Filiatrault
Penticton
Public safety should be No. 1
Dear Editor:
I recently received an email from one of Penticton’s small business owners and it is alarming, shocking and quite frankly scary.
The owners told me this was their second break-in since December 2020 with both break-ins estimated to cost around $5,000 each.
The shocking and scary part of this break-in, the perpetrator(s) were able to get very detailed and personal information, including personal and private details,
Including names of family members, their home address and more personal and private information.
The owners told me they phoned the RCMP and asked for help, and they were told “that unless I was in immediate danger, they did not have resources to send someone at that time.”
Our mayor and council should be taking immediate action and commit to at least adding five additional RCMP officers at a cost for five years of approximately $5 million
Our city has the funds, in fact for the year ended Dec. 31, 2020, the city has surplus “Increase of Own Reserves of $12,300,000.”
The No. 1 priority of City Hall is safety in our city. To the mayor and council please take action now. Waiting will only result in more alarming, shocking and scary crime.
Yasmin and Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Humans get second chance
Dear Editor:
Two current food-for-thought events: One, the recent conviction of a Kelowna teen, who fatally stabbed a Penticton teenager and received one day in jail. The other: the newly published book, “Diesel: 4 Days to Kill a Dog.”
This true story exposes the powerful extermination powers of Big Brother-bureaucracy against a family pet.
It exposes the urban crush of the ever-increasing anti-dog attitude of government and enforcement. (Helen Schiele will be signing copies of the book Friday at Mosaic Books in Kelowna.)
Rehabilitation for humans but not for dogs? Are dogs to become robots to survive? Many pet lovers are struggling with the onerous local bylaws regulating dogs and owners — bylaws that make pet ownership more of a burden than a joy. Bylaws that are made worse by heavy-handed enforcement. Bylaws that seemingly dictate “the only good dog is one on a leash, in a cage or dead.”
Want to know how bad it gets for loving owners of docile pets? Schiele’s book is a must read.
Marguerite Sisett
Kelowna
Good news for alcohol disorder
Dear Editor:
In response to Jim Taylor’s opinion column “Retribution, rehabilitation, prevention” (Sharp Edges, Herald, July 25), I would like to share some good news and hope for the future: alcohol use disorder is a treatable medical condition, with a full recovery possible for just about everyone.
Safe, effective and life-changing medications, endorsed by the BC Centre on Substance Use and many other institutions, can be taken temporarily to bring relief from alcohol cravings and withdrawal symptoms so that the work of healing and recovery can take place through counselling and other supports.
Because few primary care providers, patients and families are aware of these treatments, we formed the non-profit, the Canadian Alcohol Use Disorder Society (www.cauds.org) to help people understand a new model of care, which is based on an individual’s goal of stopping drinking or simply reducing consumption without fear of relapse, and to advocate for a more compassionate understanding of AUD as a medical condition not a moral failing.
Our aim is to prevent tragedies such as the one you write about, and to bring hope to as many people as possible.
We encourage readers to visit our website: www.cauds.org and to talk to their primary care provider for more information.
Lori Motluk
Canadian Alcohol Use
Disorder Society
Penticton
Don’t blame the Green Party
Dear Editor:
Re: “Special city council meeting set for $5M police proposal,” (Herald, July 27).
I am not sure of Rick Thorpe's record in government, but he was in when the government could have planned ahead for such circumstances as we now face, yet apparently didn't.
I recall the Gordon Campbell BC Liberal government, as with most past governments, as being an abysmal failure. Or, am I remembering incorrectly?
Meanwhile, Helena Konanz jumped ship from city council to run for the ethically-challenged Conservatives, she lost and here she is again, having failed to learn from past mistakes.
She will never get this free will voter's vote.
Letter writer Brian Merriam seems to be irrationally against the Greens while arrogant towards the loss of land and towards First Nations.
It isn't all about money only.
After all, the Greens aren't the ones who screwed up British Columbia, that was the Social Credit, the BC Liberals and the NDP, present NDPers included.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
