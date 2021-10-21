Harper addressed issue, not Trudeau
Dear Editor:
I am at a loss as to the claim by Justin Trudeau that the Catholic Church has been remiss in paying the 'victims' of residential schools.
First and foremost, the residential schools were in operation for 160 years with 150,000 students passing through their doors. That's right 150,000 students. Has Mr. Trudeau forgotten that they were federally funded schools under the likes of his father with Jean Chretien serving as the Minister of Indian and Northern affairs from 1968 onward?
It was Prime Minister Stephen Harper who closed the book on the residential school system and, after the terms of the reconciliation agreement in 2006, the Catholic Church paid $50 million in reparation.
As recently as September 2021, the Catholic Church has agreed to pay another $30 million. What has the federal government paid? The Globe and Mail reported the Catholic Church has received $880 million in donations. Perhaps they should have also pointed out that the 'donations' fund the priests, the churches and many charities sponsored by the church.
They don't receive a 'salary' like Mr. Trudeau. And Mr. Trudeau's claim that the Catholic Church has a 'moral ' responsibility is like calling the kettle black. How about his government taking ownership for the problems that they created.
More importantly perhaps Mr. Trudeau needs to practice more of his Catholic faith than he preaches.
Mary-Anne MacDonald
Summerland
What’s being done to prevent influenza?
Dear Editor:
Knowledge obtained and our understandings is either accurate, partially accurate or wrong (hopefully over time, wrongs are righted).
Why it is the media or the health departments not revealed some truths relative the category of ‘influenza” and “covid”?
I understand there are different types of influenza (type A, B, and C) group A and B appears to include the following:
• RSV (respiratory syneytial virus)
• the corona virus
• the adeno virus, and
• the strepto cocus pnemonias and all the nastiest viruses in the group.
I have learned every year worldwide, seasonal influenza causes an estimate 1 billion infections and between 290,000 to 650,000 deaths.
It appears strange that since the first case of COVID-19, no other what we consider normal influenza cases make the headlines. Are all influenza cases, whether it be type A, B, or C grouped into the Corona Category for emphasis purposes?
I keep asking myself, why is there so many persons catching COVID after receiving the COVID vaccinations if it was to prevent people from getting the COVID? Are these reportings a strepto cocus pnemonias being thrown into the corona category to create confusion?
Another thing that is morally wrong — why would anyone discredit non-vaccinated health and emergency personnel who have worked alongside those who have been vaccinated and to tell them they will be laid-off (fired) if they don’t get vaccinated (this is bull-crap).
What’s the matter unions? You are there to support these warriors, or are you so left wing that you forgot who you are to represent.
In closing; Dr Jefferson, a epidemiologist, was asked if there are consequences from overstating the mortality impact of influenza. Jefferson said: “Yes, scarring people justifies evidences of free policies. No one knows exactly what the threat is.
The only certainty are the returns for industry. Influenza prevention has become an industry fuelled by poor science and propelled conflicted decision makers.”
To the regular public, I urge you to make the enquiries and be informed of the truths about how to protect yourself from the influenza.
The most common practices include: masking to reduce the spread; hand washing or use of an alcohol-based hand-rub; cover coughs and sneezes; ill persons, including children should stay at home until they are better; that is not to say that vaccinations shouldn’t be implemented when needed,
Review the facts through various web-sites.
IPAC, (Infection Prevention and Control Canada and other credible sites).
Hear-say shouldn’t be your first choice.
Mervin D. Jones
Penticton