Thanks Penticton for coming to the rescue
Dear editor:
It has probably become common knowledge by now, but a large tour bus carrying about 50 cross-country skiers from Vancouver caused a huge headache for everyone trying to access Apex this past Saturday.
Unfortunately, our bus was ill-equipped to cope with the less-than-ideal road conditions and soon became unable to negotiate the ice and snow, even after application of heavy duty chains.
After more than three hours of effort, our poor driver had to surrender and call on extra help in the form of a tow truck. There was a major concern that if the bus did need to be towed down, all of us passengers would have to disembark and find our own way down, so we decided to be proactive and do that anyway. This meant relying on the “kindness of strangers”, namely, anyone who just happened to be coming down from Apex.
We quickly organized ourselves into pairs or small groups, and one by one, were transported safely down to the city, as everyone we waved down stopped to help.
We are all so grateful to the Good Samaritans of Penticton! A huge thank you to you all for your incredible kindness, willingness and generosity, and to those of you impacted by this unfortunate situation, we are truly sorry for the inconvenience caused.
A case of being caught up in “circumstances beyond our control.”
I do hope you will print this letter in your newspaper to let the citizens of Penticton know how much they are appreciated.
Carlie Holland
Richmond
Putting turtles in with stampeding elephants
Dear editor:
We subscribe to the Penticton Herald and read your letters to the editor section with interest. There have been many letters lately regarding the Penticton bike lane.
Although I reside in Naramata, I frequent Penticton and honestly, in the past few months I have only seen one person in the bike lane.
I was wondering if there have been any counts to see how viable these bike lanes are, as to how many actually use the bike lanes on a regular basis.
I have read articles relating to the Vancouver Park Board’s recent vote to eliminate the current bike lanes in Stanley Park. Almost a unanimous vote except for one person. The Tea House will continue to lose business due to access and lack of parking.
Streets like Atkinson in Penticton, with bike lanes on both sides of the road, as an example, have reduced the vehicle traffic lanes to very narrow lanes, and I can see more auto accidents happening on such a narrow street now. Roads should be safe!
I thought the best idea for cyclists would have been lake-to-lake along the channel, away from the main businesses in the downtown core, and away from residential streets.
Have a straight, paved lane each direction dedicated to cyclists and still allow downtown businesses to have parking close by to their stores, as well as additional residential parking.
Now there is reduced access to businesses for seniors, those in wheelchairs and people with disabilities. Local businesses have been hurt by eliminating parking and also for those living on residential streets.
And now the City, government and taxpayers are spending an immense amount of money to pay for all these different lanes throughout the entire City.
Cyclists and heavy vehicle traffic sharing busy main streets or residential corridors is like putting turtles in with stampeding elephants. Drive safe!
Barbara Smallwood
Naramata
City expenses are getting out of control
Dear editor:
It was recently reported that our city council is considering a 9.7% property tax increase.
I realize that the subject of the City budgets and all related calculations of City income and City expenses are an extremely complex subject, impossible for most of us to intelligently debate or argue.
There are, however, a few specifics that we can address in the context of this subject.
One of those, of course, is the expense of constructing the bike lanes.
Sure, our city council will continue to tell us that it will be mostly paid for by existing surpluses and grants. I say, surpluses and grants are part of the city budget. Use the surpluses and grants for “approved” and essential projects and then the budget will not require the proposed 9.7% shot in the arm.
Another specific, which we can readily address is the fact that it was reported that “additional policing and firefighting staffing” are a major part or reason for the proposed 9.7% tax increase.
I know I am skating on thin ice here, but I am suggesting that we have had considerable new housing come on stream, in the last year, resulting in considerable new and additional tax revenue.
So, my assumption is: more population (new taxpayers moved into new homes, duplexes, fourplexes, townhouses and condos), so yes, probably more policing and firefighting will be required. However, all paid for by all the new taxpayers. Just saying.
Frank Focken
Penticton
Road testing policies unfair to new citizen
Dear editor:
My wife and I have been hosting a Ukrainian mother and 24-year old daughter for the past eight months. Father is a soldier.
While we have worked hard getting them all the papers, accounts, etc. one stumbling block is getting the daughter a driver’s license. Though she had a license in the Ukraine, she turned it in to get her B.C. license. Despite language challenges and familiarizing herself with our rules she studied hard and passed the knowledge test to qualify for her Learners. When she took her first road test for $50 she was told she took a turn too wide. Two weeks later she was told she needed to practise backing into a parking spot and could not retest for one month. After taking driving lessons and practicing with me every day — including driving to Kelowna — she passed parallel and back-up stall parking. She turned on a red missing the no-turn sign put up due to the bike lane. Now she must pay another $50 for the fourth time which she saves for but cannot even try again for two months.
Is this onerous period for her to practise not turning on specific roads or a pure punishment?
So far the poor girl has paid $170 she can ill-afford and still has no ability to work the jobs where a driver’s license is required or needed to access the workplace.
She did something illegal and should not have passed her driving exam. But to deny her the ability to retake the test for two months is inane and I suspect not a timeframe supported by data.
The family is so discouraged by the two-month penalty.
Derek McGregor
Penticton
How many folks will reach breaking point?
Dear editor:
The headline in the March 7 Penticton Herald reads, “25M windfall for S. Okanagan.” Let the celebrations begin!
Civic leaders are ecstatic and the parades are planned. Our generous NDP government in Victoria has graciously thrown moola at almost every community from Sooke to Spuzzum. This largesse is, no doubt, due to the financial diligence of our provincial government, or perhaps a windfall return wisely invested our tax dollars, right?
Or, could it be, that we are taxed to the max? Could it be with the cost of everything going through the roof, so does the amount of taxes taken in?
British Columbia is one of the most highly taxed provinces in Canada and on April 1, April Fools Day, we can look forward to increased taxes across the board including the carbon tax, which will further push up inflation. I just wonder how many folks will reach the breaking point this year.
Andy Richards
Summerland