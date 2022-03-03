Boycotting local rock ‘n roll band
Dear Editor:
Thanks to Julia Valenti’s letter to the editor (Herald, March 1), I will be boycotting her band — the “Garage Groov Trio.”
Kris Shepherd
Penticton
Charter includes freedom of press
Dear Editor:
Re: “Herald shows bias as pro-Ukraine,” (Herald, March 1).
I read Julia Valenti’s letter taking the Herald to task over the display of the Ukrainian flag on its masthead of a recent edition. It did get me to wondering if, by chance, she had taken an opportunity to read a section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. I she hasn’t availed herself of this, I am providing her with the aforementioned information found in the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
In April 1982, freedom of the press was enshrined with the adoption of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. The Charter explicitly states that we all have the right to “freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of the press and other media communication.”
While she has exercised her right under The Charter, berating a newspaper seems to be her bent. I would entreat her to look at the real issues of the Ukraine i.e. “man’s inhumanity towards man.”
Her finger-pointing at the flag insertion would be better pointed at the perpetrator, no, egomaniac responsible for this abhorrent conflagration.
In summary, the newspaper has fulfilled its mandate under The Charter. To coin an old expression, I would suggest that Ms. Valenti “Shoot down the message and not the messenger.”
Ron Barillaro
Penticton
On the wrong side of history
Dear Editor:
Re: “Herald shows bias as pro-Ukraine,” by Julia Valenti (Herald letters, March 1).
I want to comment on a few of the writer’s points drawn from her wordy diatribe.
(I’m a former newspaper editor myself — also a former city councillor in my city.)
Julia, you vilify The Herald for its “political bias” in having a Ukrainian flag on its masthead. Seriously?
That’s what set you off?
Good newspapers take positions constantly on important issues. I commend the newspaper for taking a stand against an illegal war that could pull us into World War III.
(This IS how the Second World War started.)
Perhaps you haven’t noticed that virtually the entire world is standing behind Ukraine.
Russian products are being pulled from stores, athletes banned from international competitions, hockey players withdrawing from the KHL Russian products are being pulled from stores, athletes banned from international competitions, hockey players withdrawing from the
(Russia’s top professional hockey league), Russian citizens at home and abroad protesting against their government by the hundreds of thousands, other nations expelling Russian diplomats.
Governments and companies daily are imposing more severe sanctions in an attempt to punish Russia.
All nations and businesses must (and will) step up sanctions until Putin withdraws from Ukraine. Nations must not be permitted to force their will on another sovereign country. Perhaps Ukraine cannot win a war against a super power but maybe a supportive world can force Russia out of Ukraine.
I feel terrible for those poor Ukrainians who are being killed and injured, having their cities and their homes destroyed, and being forced to seek refuge in another country.
You allege Herald columnists show “minimal critical thinking skills.” The Herald is one of the best newspapers I follow and the writers are top notch. I imagine those “alternative materials” you suggest
The Herald uses as sources are those extreme right-wing nonsense rags and sites that espouse your point of view. I’m guessing that you’re also a COVID-19, vaccine and mask denier. Am I correct?
Herald, please continue your advocacy against the tyrannical regime and this illegal war. We stand with you.
Julia Valenti, you’re on the wrong side of history.
Wayne Rothe
Spruce Grove, Alta.
Beach Cruise seems ignored
Dear Editor:
Has the city considered if they put bicycles lanes on Lakeshore Drive they will potentially kill the Peach City Beach Cruise (Herald, Page 1, March 2).
This car show is a main event to kick off the busy summer season in Penticton. It has people attending from all over the United States and Canada with a maximum of 850 cars which has sold out the last three shows.
The car show brings in over a million dollars of benefit to Penticton restaurants, businesses and hotels.
These visitors also return to our city for family holidays so it is a win for everyone.
However, the city may have other priorities.
Valerie Wood
Penticton