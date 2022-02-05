Truckers’ protest is an insurrection
Dear editor:
While it is true that Canadians have the right to peaceful protests about almost everything, it seems to me that right doesn’t include keeping people from getting to their jobs, buying their groceries and accessing their homes. Enough is enough!
The truckers’ protest is no longer (if it ever was) about vaccine mandates — they themselves say it is about getting rid of the government.
That is tantamount to insurrection. We have two ways to change the government in Canada — a vote of non-confidence in Parliament and a vote of the people at election time.
The Ottawa and Alberta blockades are trying to bring on anarchy.
When homeless people camp in a city park, we have not hesitated to send in the police and move them; when First Nations and others have closed logging roads we have sent in police tactical squads to dismantle their blockades and now it is past time that some serious action was taken against the blockades in Ottawa and at the Alberta-Montana border.
The Liberal government was duly elected by the people of Canada in free elections – like it or lump it, but these “truckers” have no right to disrupt people’s lives and inflict hardship on businesses.
This is in no way comparable to citizens in countries ruled by unelected dictators trying to get rid of their government.
It is time for Trudeau to act like a leader and get these hooligans off the public roads.
Robert Handfield,
Kaleden
Yes, this is a mob of extremists
Dear editor:
Re: Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray on the freedom convoy
If you keep having to say, “the guys with the swastikas aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys with the Confederate flags aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys defacing the statue of Terry Fox aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys with the racist or sexist or homophobic signs aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys threatening journalists, retail workers, mall security, hotel managers and politicians aren’t representative of the protest” or “the guys calling for the violent removal of the elected government aren’t representative of the protest,” then maybe this “freedom” protest isn’t what you think it is, because to the rest of us, it’s pretty clear this is a mob of extremists and lunatics.
My grandmother used to say, “If there is one Nazi sitting at a table and three people join him, there are now four Nazis sitting at the table.” My mother always said, “You are the friends you keep.” Wise words from some amazing women in my life.
It's a shame Tracy Gray is pandering to this crowd. It speaks volumes about her character.
Lance Greenberg,
Kelowna