Monday night’s federal election is now a distant memory. Like the entire ninth season of “Dallas,” it was all a dream.
But, Election 2021 is not over yet, we’re still waiting on a handful of ridings across Canada.
So, please forgive me, a few late personal observations.
In the valley, the Liberals need to do some soul searching after being soundly rejected in all four ridings in the Okanagan, even though they formed government. I was told a few years ago by a prominent Liberal that, “Kelowna is changing.” I don’t see any evidence.
It was the NDP that again prevented a valley-wide blue wave with Richard Cannings winning in South Okanagan-West Kootenay.
The NDP need to look to the future in Penticton because there’s reliable speculation that this will be the final term for Cannings.
The NDP must find another strong candidate with not only similar qualifications, but who’s also capable of winning.
May I suggest... Joan Phillip.
A member of the Penticton Indian Band, Phillip has run twice in Central Okanagan-Similkameen Nicola, but has been steamrolled by Dan Albas.
With her strong environmental and human rights record, Phillip was wasted in too tough of a riding. Being from Penticton, she’d be a natural fit for SO-WK.
It’s not unusual for candidates to jump ridings. Albas afterall was first elected in the former Okanagan Coquihalla (Penticton/ Summerland) riding in 2011 before moving to West Kelowna in 2015.
As for the Conservatives, they would be fine to give Helena Konanz a third and final try, if she’s interested. I doubt Tories will find anyone as committed to the cause.
Switching to the national stage, if climate was the biggest issue on the ballot, why did the Greens do so miserably? This should have been their moment.
Quick, cue “Right Now” by Van Halen.
I thought Green Leader Annamie Paul was convincing in the English language debate. But, it’s never good for party unity when the leadership is won on the final ballot (case in point: Andrew Scheer).
Paul’s decision to run in Toronto Centre was illogical. Although she came close in a 2020 byelection, this time Paul managed only 8% of the vote and finished fourth. You can’t effectively lead a party for very long when you don’t have a seat in the House of Commons.
When Elizabeth May stepped down as party leader, she should have also resigned as MP, offering her riding to Paul.
—
Just to make everyone feel old... Friday would have been Linda McCartney’s 80th birthday.
The rock photographer, keyboardist with Wings and famed vegetarian died in 1998 of breast cancer at the age of 56.
Also: “Charlie’s Angels” debuted on ABC 45 years ago. I loved it, a highly realistic show about private investigators in 1970s Los Angeles — except for the episode when Farrah was on a skateboard. That was stuntman in a blonde wig.
James Miller is managing editor of The Penticton Herald.