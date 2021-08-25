Letters page trauma inducing
Dear Editor:
Reading the comments on social media is a dangerous pastime. Just when you think society has won the race to the bottom, someone finds a new way to be horrible to others.
Reading the Penticton Herald letters page these days is almost as much of a trauma-inducing trudge to the bottom of propriety.
I suppose I just assumed there was still someone at the helm, cautiously steering the ship on that fine line between encouraging free speech and ensuring the lines weren’t crossed into hatred, bullying and untruth.
Letters pages, in past years, were carefully curated, always mindful of the responsibility of the publisher to responsible communication and to avoid unnecessary litigation. Apparently the Penticton Herald no longer cares what it puts on the page.
Saturday’s letters page featured correspondence from Paul Crossley, one of the page’s too-regular contributors, with the following line: “. . . it is time to dust off a couple of ‘Fatman’s’ and ‘Little Boys.’ ”
For those who don’t know, and I would encourage everyone to actually study history rather than just blindly repeating the mistakes of the past, “Fat Man” and “Little Boy” are the code names given to the first atomic bombs dropped on Nagasaki and Hiroshima, respectively. Mr. Crossley is using code names as a thin veil to his exhortation to drop nuclear bombs on Afghanistan.
Hundreds of thousands of people died the last time nuclear bombs were used on a civilian population. Thirty-two million people live in Afghanistan, and just under five million people in the capital city alone. To allow a letters page to be used to encourage the slaughter of potentially millions of civilians is truly the newest low.
Yes, unfortunately we expect people to find new lows when it comes to being hateful and miserable to each other. For this new low to be dug by a once-venerated publication with more than a century in print is shameful, to say the least.
S. Paul Varga
Former managing editor
Penticton Herald
Tourism adds to climate change
Dear Editor:
If there was a bubble over the Okanagan to protect our environmental destiny, what would people do differently?
Concrete and lumber have an environmental impact. Why not limit building permits to houses less than 1,200 square feet? Codes should specify better attic insulation and ventilation.
Single-level homes are best for cooling. High ceilings let heat rise, and small windows, roll down shutters and light colored roofs resist heat.
Big houses waste energy. People with larger families found 1,200 square foot bungalows commodious in the 1960s, even without air conditioning. Smaller houses mean lower housing costs and make better use of limited space. Why is there residential development in wildfire zones?
Most vehicles have one occupant. Vehicle registrations could be limited to one per household. Recreational carbon emitters, including boats, RVs, motorbikes and off road vehicles could be classified non-essential.
People want tourism, but not the carbon emissions and congestion that tourism brings. Why not an environmental charge on non-commercial vehicles from outside the Okanagan? A disincentive fee could also be applied to air travel with revenue going to environmental restoration. It’s baffling when we hear politicians crusading for better climate and better airline service at the same time.
This would stifle tourism, but maybe it’s a choice between economy and climate. Less tourism would also deflate housing prices, which would be welcome. Maybe municipal governments should place less priority on land development and encourage other revenue generators.
Scarce land and water could be used to produce food, instead of wine and cannabis. Why fly in 5,000 foreign workers to pick fruit when idle hands draw CERB? Live where you work, and work where you live.
Hydro-electric supply seems adequate at present, but how much more will electric vehicles require?
Why not municipal bans on non-essential single use plastics, like packaging and food and drink containers?
It’s confusing when we’re surrounded by towering hypocrisy, conflicting messages, fantasy solutions, and virtuous talk instead of virtuous action.
Worried about emissions? Then choose more austere lifestyles with less travel, fewer appliances and vehicles, and smaller homes with a garden. Switch to locally produced food and stop drinking bottled water. Avoid Chinese imports. Buy an electric vehicle and rooftop solar if you think it can help.
Doing something beats wringing your hands. Demanding and whining that “the government” or others take action isn’t doing something. Maybe it’s just easier to talk about the environment.
John Thompson
Kaleden
Wildfire annual nightmare here
Dear Editor:
Why is B.C. on fire? A Bombardier/ Canadair 415 water-scooping, firefighting aircraft costs $37 million.
The people of Alberta since 1961 have paid more than $600 billion in equalization and transfer payments: For context, compare these numbers.
Divide 600 billion by 37 million. Use this formula. Divide 1,000 by 37= 27.3 aircraft.
Multiply 27.3 by 600 and it equals 16,216 aircraft.
Divide 16, 216 by 15 and it equals 1,081 squadrons’ of 15 aircraft each. Distributed equally across Canada; forest and wildfires would be part of history; not the regular nightmares that occur annually.
If B.C. today had 200 of those planes, the province would not be on fire.
The people of Alberta literally gave away all that money for nothing in return. This 24/7 disaster is caused by continuous blackmail from the Province of Quebec. The Albertans should have demanded that those aircraft had been built in their province.
Ernest Slump
Penticton
More logical answer needed
Dear Editor:
In an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ministry of Health creates rules that do nothing to advance that spread, they only make life a little more annoying.
Please give a logical, scientific explanation to the reasons why you think these rules would have any impact on the spread of any virus in the following situation.
The scene is a building that serves food and drink to the public. There is a pool table in the building. Your rules state that everyone who enters must wear a mask, but when seated they do not need to wear one.
But if they stand up to go to the restroom or to take their turn at the pool table or get another drink they must wear a mask.
So please tell us how that prevents any transmission of any pathogen. If any transmission were to take place, it would seem obvious that that would be at the tables where people are eating, not at the pool table or washroom.
So what is the reason for these rules? I would suggest that you rethink your decision to impose these unnecessary rules.
Gary Kuse
Penticton
Konanz will help make the city safe again
Dear Editor:
We are proud to support and vote for Helena Konanz to be our next MP. Helena will work tirelessly for our citizens and with our mayor and council, our MLA and the RCMP to stop the rising crime rates in Penticton and area. All our citizens especially our seniors have right to feel safe and to be safe. We know Helena will work very hard to return Penticton to a safe community.
Yasmin & Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Treat workers with respect
Dear Editor:
As an employee at Booster Juice in Penticton, I am faced daily with the worst of the world.
The people who decide to get up in the morning and yell at a 16-year old — I deal with them. The people who refuse to listen to me when I politely tell them that they entered the store using the exit door, I deal with them as well. The people who get all up in my space simply because they think they can — them too.
My employer, using a survey put out to all the staff, found that at least half of the employees felt more comfortable working with masks mandatory in the store.
Consequently, my employer continues to require customers to wear masks to make staff comfortable at work. As a result of the understandable precautions that my workplace has taken, I must deal with those who are unable to or choose not to wear a mask.
I do acknowledge that there are people that cannot wear a mask, and I realize that people forget their masks.
Nonetheless, what we are doing is neither discrimination nor is it illegal. We do have other options for service if you cannot wear a mask or do not have one, so please do not disrespect the staff. Verbal abuse is never tolerated, so if you must express yourself in a way that involves swearing, calling us terrible names or demeaning us in any way, we will ask you to leave.
Airing on the side of caution has brought out the worst in many people.
Imagine your favourite person at the age of 16. Imagine talking to them the same way you talk to me. I hope it makes you shudder and want to apologize. Furthermore, if you want your children to be honourable members of society, do not disrespect anyone in front of them. It will show them it is acceptable, and even good. I have seen parents swear at staff and tell us that they will leave if we do not comply with their every demand in front of their children.
Everyone is done with the pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it’s done with us. Let this past year be a reminder of the kindness that you showed to employees everywhere. We are all human, so treat us as such. Treat the people who serve you with kindness — make their day better.
Mikayla Isted
Okanagan Falls