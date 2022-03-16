Nanaimo Street bridge study was inadequate
Dear Editor:
Re: Nanaimo St. Bridge (Herald, March 9).
The imminent elimination of the Nanaimo Street bridge is another bonehead decision taken with inadequate research and data and seems to have been made because there is “funding available” for fish habitat.
How does the decision square with the densification of the area? The City assures us that planners did their due diligence. They gathered all the relevant data and even had meetings for public input on the very imminent closure and elimination of the vehicle bridge across Penticton Creek at Nanaimo Street.
I don’t think that study was sufficient under the reality of the situation.
I fully understand and support the need to update and improve the current situation. The creek is constricted there and it is old. But in fixing those matters, the elimination of vehicle and a pedestrian-bike bridge is ludicrous.
The area is one of the fastest-growing residential areas in our city. About 100 new living units are under construction right now. During the daily rush hour backups that already occur at the Government-Haven Hill-Eckhardt intersection will become unbearable during those periods.
Did the planners do their car counts during those hours? Did they not see the need for increased access to the area not only for residents but for emergency vehicles?
This matter definitely needs to be revisited by those planners and the committee that made the recommendation to eliminate a vehicle bridge at Nanaimo Street and Penticton Creek.
Stop this idiocy before it’s too late.
Ron Spence
Penticton
Repentance is the best solution to climate crisis
Dear Editor:
Giving the provincial and federal government more money as a way of punishing all Canadians for heating their homes and operating their vehicles by using fossil fuels is not helping the situation.
I believe the government is lying to Canadians. Fossil fuels are not causing global warming.
I believe the radical weather patterns all around the world are a direct result of mankind rebelling against our Creator, the God of the Holy Bible. He made everything in the universe and here on this planet that we call home.
Sin is the universal problem. Repentance is the solution. And it needs to begin with our government leaders.
Canada and the U.S. are two nations with one thing in common. That is freedom. The reason we have it is because our grandfathers and fathers went to war and fought for it. We have leaders now in the federal and provincial governments of Canada that want to take away our freedom: freedom of speech, freedom of travel, freedom of peaceful assembly.
When that happens freedom will no longer exist in North America. Socialism, Federalism and Communism are close at hand. We need to pray for God to protect us from this tyranny.
Gary Young
Penticton
After hospital, it’s time to write to Space X
Dear Editor:
My recent week or so was laying low in Oliver and sending a letter to Space X.
I was walking across the kitchen floor to the living room, pad in hand, ready to write a letter to the editor.
Don’t know what happened, I went down like a ton of bricks, next thing I knew was seeing my first wife kneeling over me shouting, “Don, Don.”
Then there were men and women in uniforms asking me things.
“What’s your name? What day is it?”
Then not much recall, next thing I am in Oliver Hospital in mortal agony. I have never died before, so I guess I am not good at it. Like the young lass (Miss Marion Trimble) who wrote a letter in last week’s Oliver Chronicle, it appears that I have multiple myeloma, surprise, surprise. I ended up with a fractured vertebrae along with the blood cancer.
I was sent to Penticton three times during this week for various scans, one that left me wishing that I had indeed died... an MRI with its screaming iron metal out-of-mind sounds. A full body skeletal scan and a brain scan followed days later.
When I was back in Oliver Hospital, they say you can’t teach and old dog new tricks... but it’s not true! Even after 80 years of twisting and turning and reaching out naturally you must go to realizing that you can no longer do that, not even in your sleep without going into agony.
The multiple medications Morphine, Tylenol, Gravel, too many to mention all competing, the gut-wrenching nausea with the neverending blistering headache.
The lasses and lads at both hospitals could not have been better, same as those transporting me back and forth between hospitals. They were to a person, professional, ever helpful and caring, the food was great and even my own doctor fed me breakfast one morning. (That was Massive Miss Lorraine.) So, you must be wondering where does Elon Musk fit in?
Well, my first wife and I have an audio/phone appointment with a Kelowna myeloma specialist this week and I want him to tell me how long I have got... then I am sending a letter to SpaceX asking them if I will see them on Mars before I go.
After fighting the good fight of course.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Penticton Stamp Club supports the Ukraine
Dear Editor:
At our last meeting, the Penticton and District Stamp club discussed the war in Ukraine and how we might do something to help. We decided to make a $300 donation to refugee relief through the Canadian Red Cross.
This money came from a club fund kept for “good works.” We also decided to make a contribution in the future when some Ukrainian refugees might be resettled in our area.
Regular readers of these letters will know that we have an ongoing program of accepting donations of stamps from the public and auctioning them off in support of charities selected by the donors. If you have any such material and would like to see it go to a good cause, please get in touch with us.
Many thanks to the public for their continued support.
James Wild, President
Penticton and District Stamp Club
St. Patrick’s Ireland today in 2022
Dear Editor:
Catholic Ireland is now a rust belt of half- empty churches, but the longer view suggests that the oldest and deepest sources of truth will surface again.
Coming back from Africa each year the swallows are proposing a new springtime to the church. All over the country they are busy at work, singing, flying and crying out their sheer joy at being alive. Zealous at raising their families.
When Pope Francis came to Ireland in 2018, the faithful remnant were consoled to see how a mere man can courageously come and serenely carry the cross of the terrible wrongs committed by church people. For some it was a pascal moment. Like Christ, he consented to carry the cross of sins he himself did not commit.
John Henning, a German scholar who was forced to flee Nazi Germany in 1939 with his family said that what impressed him most about Ireland was the attitude towards death. Death was more than a practical matter. It was a challenge of existence demanding and receiving all the resources of religion and culture.
Henning was also enriched by the soul of his lawyer. “He avoided litigation as long as possible.” He once asked, “Do you want this man to be your enemy? Over the years this question has often prevented me from doing foolish things.”
Young people became priests and nuns in my time because it was a world in which we felt ourselves at ease. We were generally interested in religious questions; cultivating the gift of intelligence and spiritual life.
It takes four weeks as a tourist in Ireland to write a book about the secrets of the Emerald Isle, a few years to write an article on “My experiences in Dublin” and anyone who has spent 17 years there prefers to remain silent.
Father Harry Clarke
Penticton