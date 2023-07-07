A long-time friend of mine often says that when you make something look easy, then everybody thinks it’s easy. I believe that’s the case with major festivals and events.
On Canada Day, I spent part of my afternoon at the Penticton Scottish Festival and Highland Games at King’s Park and most of Sunday at the Rotary Ribfest at Skaha Lake Park.
When I go to things like these, I often look around at all the little details that get put into place — vendor locations, coordinating the participants, hiring security, setting up tents, dumping garbage containers, cleaning up, managing a website, seeing that events run on schedule, ordering the porta-johns (a definite priority!)… the list goes on.
What’s most remarkable is many of these great events are done solely by volunteers and not companies or major corporations. And, they do indeed make it look easy.
I’m using the Scottish Festival and Ribfest as examples only because they are the most recent. The same is true for many other activities up and down the Okanagan Valley.
Thanks everyone, your efforts don’t go unnoticed.
--
STORY UPDATE: Regular readers of the Miller Time column might recall that I’ve tried to interview Interior Health CEO Susan Brown for two years now, in my role as editor of The Herald, mostly to ask about IH’s funding withdrawal of Pathway Addictions Centre in 2021.
I’m pleased to report that South Okanagan media was granted 20 minutes of access for a three-person scrum with Brown during her recent visit to Penticton Regional Hospital. It went well and I appreciate the availability. Although I asked some questions, I handed the reporting over to Susan McIver, a frequent contributor, who has a medical background.
In my role as a columnist, I have been critical of IH about dumping Pathways after 40 years. I will, however, give IH a five-star review for how well they handled the COVID-19 pandemic. It was especially amazing considering there wasn’t a template to work with. It was new for everyone and medical officials had to make it up as they went along. The fact protesters blocked ambulances from getting into Kelowna General Hospital is appalling.
Brown noted that during the early days of vaccine clinics, communities — First Nation especially — rolled out the red carpet to healthcare workers.
--
LOVING IT LOCAL: Penticton’s Peach Festival has been gently criticized in the past for not showcasing enough local acts. That’s certainly not the case this year as the festival will have 27 from the Okanagan Valley. Among them: Andrew Allen, Scotty Berg, Mason Burns, High Voltage (an AC/DC tribute), Hillside Outlaws, The (Tragically) Hip Replacements, Ben Klick, the Kristi Neumann Band and Rock Steady. It’s still not for a few weeks, but to organize which days you’d like to attend visit: peachfest.com. All five days of entertainment are free from Aug. 9-13.
--
LOCAL MILESTONES: A happy 70th birthday to Penticton attorney and former president of the B.C. branch of the Canadian Bar Association Michael Welsh… Happy 10th anniversary to Penticton’s power couple Johnny and Jasmine Aantjes. They celebrated their special day with friends at Ribfest.
--
AT THE MOVIES: I felt the Indiana Jones franchise was worn out at the time of The Crystal Skull — and that was 15 years ago! As much as I love Harrison Ford, nobody was asking for a fifth installment in the Indiana Jones franchise. The public generally agrees. Although the newest film debuted at No. 1 at the box office, revenue was far less than what had been anticipated. And not giving Ke Huy Quan (Short Round) a cameo in The Dial of Destiny… that stinks.
--
THEY SAY IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY: “And now I’m only 83, and all I wanna do is boogaloo.” Just so that everyone feels old, I’d like to remind Beatles fans that today is Ringo Starr’s 82nd birthday. I’ve seen Ringo eight times in concert as part of his All-Starr Band dating back to 1997. I’m afraid that if I attend a ninth time, I’ll be arrested for stalking.
James Miller is managing editor of the Penticton Herald. Email: james.miller@ok.bc.ca