Do city councillors have any major skill sets?
Dear Editor:
It seems that the suggestions to kick out a city council and start all over with a new council gets us back to the same place we started from.
First we need to acknowledge that not only has Penticton grown from a simple quiet backwater town, but that the world has changed and become much more complex.
Decisions which were once linear and singular are now interwoven and layered in effect. We have city staff with degrees and expertise in specialty areas being supervised by elected officials who don’t necessarily have any particular relevant expertise or degrees and aren’t prepared with any skills that allow them a generalized vision of the whole needs of a city.
We have gone beyond only goodwill and an ambition to serve and possibly a desire to enhance one’s own reputation as criteria for being elected. Possibly what would take us over this divide between wanting to serve on council and the factual ability to do the job would be a course requirement for all aspirants.
A course would have to be devised, possibly by the goodwill of all former mayors and councilors putting together a syllabus touching on city planning, engineering, finance, administration, communication as they previously experienced it on the job.
On-the-job training for a rookie councilor, no matter how eager or intelligent they are, is just not the way to go in a complex world where mistakes are paid for in decades of ill-will and debt.
The course could be a partially-subsidized, six-month long evening course, and could be potentially shared by all the South Okanagan towns.
If every job in the city demands a specific training at the expense of the worker, then why not by the aspirant who wants to make decisions for the electorate and direct the actions of the city staff? I have noted over the past several elections, that the winner of the mayor’s office went to the person able to pay for a week of front page advertising immediately prior to the election.
And we the electorate buy that.
I hope this letter doesn’t just get a smile and a nod, but finds a way into reality and action. It’s not just time for change, it’s time for a shift onto another track altogether.
Patricia Kristie
Penticton
City jacks utility rates, does nothing for dogs
Dear Editor:
I read in the paper that the City of Penticton, with very little discussion, raised the electricity rate 5% (Herald, Aug. 17). At the same meeting, there was a presentation made to council about dog parks and it was suggested to have a dog park on the east side of Okanagan Lake beyond the tennis courts.
This is a very underused piece of land. The only thing it is used for many times is for the homeless. To make it a dog park, all that would be needed is garbage cans and dog bags. It doesn’t require fencing. There is a similar dog beach in Trout Creek.
City Council decided that it would take four weeks to study the dog park. It took two hours to study the increase to the electricity rate. There are 5,100 licensed dogs in Penticton. That is a minimum of $35 per dog which amounts to $178,500 per year collected in fees. The City has spent upwards of $8 million on bicycle lanes and receives nothing from users.
Dave Littlejohn
Penticton
Challenges of locating public washrooms
Dear Editor:
Scenario No. 1: You are in a grocery store, you are at the checkout in a lineup. The woman in front of you is arguing with the lass on the till. She has some clothes which she is saying are for her children therefor there should be no tax on them. The girl on the checkout tells her that they are adult clothing and is calling for a supervisor.
There is a lineup behind you and they don’t know what is really happening with you personally. You are hoping and praying that what is concerning you is just gas.You are pinching your buttocks as you have never pinched them before. You are now letting out the threatening gas, and praying that it is a silent one, you could care less if it is deadly.
The gas comes out silently, you begin to put your groceries into your bags, you get another serious warning from your ejection port that this one is not gas. You look around and see the washroom sign, some 150 feet away then set forward on a journey — one that you will remember the rest of your life. You once again wrench in your strained buttocks, you walk stiff legged until you reach the washroom, there is a chain across advising you that it is closed for maintenance. Your buttocks are running out of patience and strength, just when your knees which are now glued together the employee comes out and removes the chain.
Scenario No. 2: You are homeless and you need to go like yesterday. You are sleeping rough, you are learning fast, you never dreamed it would come to this, it’s cold, the dirty tarp is heavy and wet, the ground is stone hard, you are no longer hungry as you have become accustomed to going without, but you need to go bad.
The fast food restaurants don’t allow you inside, the gas stations are no different, forget city hall, you will be arrested, forget the library, you really need to go, your friend is shivering, you hate life. How did this slice of life happen to me and how come I fell from grace so fast? You want to cry but you can’t show weakness. You need to toughen up and find a way. Your friend is still shivering. You are worried about your friend not doing good. You think of your Mam and Dad, you think of your siblings — do they hate me are they ashamed to know me? You want to go back and be a kid again, you are scared. You heard that on the news things are bad in Ukraine, people there are desperate and going without.
Your friend is still shivering, you try to cover them up, then you realize that both of you are shivering. Mam, Dad, I am sorry that I let you both down. I am so scared.
Don Smithyman
Oliver
Starts the morning with coffee and The Herald
Dear Editor:
I begin my mornings with coffee and The Penticton Herald. Sitting down with breakfast and reading “the paper” has been my morning ritual for as long as I can remember.
I realize that I am very fortunate to be able to read a printed newspaper. I also realize that I could read the news online, but that just wouldn’t be the same.
I enjoy everything from the editorials to the advice columns, comics and crosswords. Thank you for continuing to print this paper. It truly enriches my life.
Mardy Courtney
Penticton
Does Canada need national firefighting?
Dear Editor:
So MP Richard Cannings believes in his pipe dream that Canada should have a national firefighting team (Herald, Aug. 16).
Words are cheap Richard, so what’s your plan? Canada gets plenty of help from other countries, plus the Armed Forces are on standby to assist in tough times of need.
When is enough, enough, I ask?
I have to wonder how the Flintstone era and the bucket brigades, not so long ago, managed.
I wonder if the tremendous heat evaporating the piddly amount of water dropped is as useless as peeing to douse a campfire.
In my opinion, forest fires aren’t much different to stop than floods, slides and many tragedies at sea — in the air and on land.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Okanagan wine is great, just don’t overdo it
Dear Editor:
Weatherwise, nothing like a refreshing Okanagan wine. But grossly overdone could develop a purple nose, flushed chihuahua cheeks and pink ears. Choice depends on one’s taste.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Great job Peachfest, garbage can improve
Dear Editor:
I just wish to publicly thank the organizers, sponsors, and volunteers of Peachfest which I took some time to enjoy when I could. I wish I had booked my holiday week for the whole period of Peachfest, but maybe next year.
I went to the parade for the first time ever since arriving in the Okanagan and it was a heartwarming experience and clearly popular with a lot of people. Seeing a band from Seattle reminded me of the last time I was in that city, a long time ago.
I didn’t attend all the concerts unfortunately, I did see some of Doug and the Slugs and was pleasantly surprised by 54-40.
I encourage all Pentictonites to enjoy the festival and such events and to be kind to the organizers and volunteers by not littering or over-stuffing garbage cans as I’ve noticed that garbage does accumulate over the period of time.
The city needs to rethink their garbage can and recycling container guidelines and placement. The best design I have seen in this city is in front of the casino which has recycling and garbage. I also ask that the city consider water fountains in locations in and around downtown.
Patrick Longworth
Penticton
Newspaper font size is too small for seniors
Dear Editor:
Re: “Supporting your local newspaper”
Your column in the Friday, Aug. 18 edition makes a plea to support the newspaper. This appears to be in contrast with the paper.
Are you aware that seniors are the most likely to stay with a printed paper and that the eyesight of seniors tends to deteriorate; and need magnification in order to see the small print? You need to know that we must be able to read it. You could edit the news articles to allow for larger fonts than those you use at the moment.
Tony Brummet
Osoyoos