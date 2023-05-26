Memories of meeting the legendary Tina Turner
Dear Editor:
We had the pleasure of meeting Tina Turner when she was in St John’s, Nfld., for a month rehearsing her World Tour in the summer of 1985. Tina was and is Simply the Best.
We saw rehearsing and performing four concerts, what a performer and a wonderful person.
Tina, Rest In Peace.
Yasmin and Rick Thorpe
Penticton
Full-time engaged editor needed
Dear Editor:
I will cut to the chase. It is time for managing editor James Miller to quit the Herald, failing which he should be removed by the publisher.
The problem here is that with his decision to enter politics, Miller has made himself an irrelevance, gagged by the rules of confidentiality that are required of political bodies, in this case Penticton City Council.
This should have been obvious from the get-go, but if that was not the case initially it is certainly obvious now. A toothless press is a useless press and Miller has voluntarily defanged himself.
Instead of intelligent comment and analysis of local issues, he falls back on popular culture, most recently a reminiscence of roller skating. Roller skating!
What’s next? A salute to the Monkees or Alvin and the Chipmunks? He should be writing for People magazine or Entertainment Tonight
Miller must know — and his employers must know — that he is cheating the readers of the Herald who have every right to expect better when they pay their subscription fees.
And if Miller is giving less than full measure to the Herald, his primary employer, is he coming up short on this commitment to city council? If you can short-change the one, you can short-change the other.
If Herald readers want to know what it is to be a full-time, engaged editor, I suggest they go to the website of the Prince George Citizen and click on Neil Godbout.
Godbout was once a reporter at the Penticton Herald and he is now the editor at the Citizen, where he not only reports on local developments but offers intelligent comment on local issues. In short, a real journalist. Not for him comment pieces on Dolly Parton and the Beach Boys,
The Herald would do well to invite Godbout to replace Miller in its newsroom. He would certainly be attracted by the better climate in the Okanagan.
And if Godbout says no, the Herald need look no further than its very own Joe Fries, a first-rate reporter with a probing mind who will never embarrass the paper or shame the practice of journalism. He would make a fine managing editor.
Full disclosure here: I spent my entire working life in newspapers and I lament the lowly state to which they have fallen. Miller’s departure from the Herald would help me sleep better at night.
Peter Maser
Penticton
Prime Minister belongs working on Parliament Hill
Dear Editor:
Everything is so serious these days, so a little smile or two? Just this once?
Some time ago, I was chastised by a Herald reader for referring to our Wonder Boy P.M. having a new hairdo and seeking the camera coverage. This was neither childish (children don’t bother with politicians) or ignorant as suggested.
I have experience with hair dyes to my cost — way back when. “You were born reddish and you will stay that way” so applied liquid concentration to become a blonde did not work — it turned out green.
On the subject of seeking photo ops. The man in question was at it again. Exiting a plane to somewhere — he has been to so many destinations lately — he stopped going to the stairs to turn around to be face forward, but no cameras until he reached the ground and he actually armed someone away to be first in line. Later during the G7 meetings, he was always front and centre again in the world leaders’ line-ups, smiling away when everyone else looked serious or worried; after all they were discussing world problems and matters.
I like to watch political proceedings on TV news and he keeps popping up, but rarely where he should be right up Parliament Hill. And he still wears brown shoes with a dark suit — really a diplomatic no go!
Marjorie Montgomery
Penticton
Petting zoos are equally cruel to animals as rodeos
Dear Editor:
Kudos to Port Moody Council for slamming the door shut on rodeo cruelty. Council must take the next step to protect animals and the public by banning petting zoos. Petting zoos are hotbeds of E. coli bacteria, and numerous children have been infected with the potentially deadly bug after visiting such displays.
Infections can spread through direct animal contact or simply by touching the surroundings near an animal exhibit. The bacteria have been found on railings, bleachers and even sawdust. Toddlers who get the germs on their fingers can transfer them onto their sippy cups or pacifiers or simply suck their thumbs.
Getting sick with E. coli is not like eating something that disagrees with you. Symptoms can include bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, vomiting and fever. Children have suffered kidney failure; some have died.
And let’s not forget the other victims of petting zoos: the animals who are forced to interact with crowds of people all day long. Focused on running the display (and making money), operators can neglect even the most basic needs of the animals, including food, water, and vet care. Let’s put these cruel and dangerous displays out to pasture.
Jennifer O’Connor
Fort Erie, Ont.