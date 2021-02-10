A simple act of kindness
Dear Editor::
Thank you to the lovely person who found my reading glasses next to my jeep in the Penticton Safeway parking lot on Sunday.
Not only did he/she (though I suspect it was a she), pick them up and leave them at the Safeway lost-and-found, she left me, as well as the vehicle next to mine, a note to that effect.
That simple act of kindness was greatly appreciated.
Leslie Manion
Penticton
Question from the rumour mill
Dear Editor::
Just wondering where the municipality is contemplating to situate the base station for the rumoured Giants Head chair/gondola lift in Summerland.
Gordon Boothe
Summerland
Blame Christy for 4-year terms
Dear Editor::
Re: Elvena Slump’s grump of Jan. 27 Herald about and for small business, and including city councils (recall), I remind her that it was Christy Clark et al (BC Liberals) who stretched those municipal terms from three to four years.
Joy Lang
Penticton
For GG, choose a grandmother
Dear Editor::
Canadians would be happy with a Governor General who exhibits an abundance of common sense, wisdom, grace and modesty. Select a genuine grandma or great grandma.
They would have no difficulty recognizing the privilege and honoring the office.
Joe Schwarz
Penticton
Tired of constant 24/7 news cycle
Dear Editor::
I totally agree — which is quite unusual — with a letter submitted by Ron Barillaro “Overwhelmed by coverage” (Herald, Feb. 6).
Isherwood has written about the same repetitious problem using different words that suggest sick reporting on COVID-19 that can drive a person bonkers.
The problem as I see it, there are likely thousands of people who are sick and tired of watching footage of arms punctured by needles and the gobbling up 24/7 of most of the daily news time.
Personally, I change the channel as soon as the samo flipflop Dr. Bonnie, Non-Medical Doctor Dix and Keith Baldrey repeats fill the screen. They pedal backwards often from what they said yesterday.
Isherwood is another old guy who will gladly wait in a never- ending line.
Millions of people around the world will never see the vaccine or a needle. Nor will they likely have shelter, food and clean water — far from the war they are fleeing.
Cry if you want to, sadly but true, all living things are going to die sooner or later that includes you and I.
I ask my questions once again, Just how many long-term deaths occur from COVID -19 versus the passing on due to plain old age or other causes?
Why are large unmasked crowds united with the former Canuck anthem singer Mark Donnelly not ticketed, when other smaller groups are?
There are many questions to ask but who the “H’ listens when they are up to their neck in BS.
Pass the baloney please.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Wait for person to be convicted before naming them
Dear Editor::
Mamadi Fara Camara, a Black bank manager from Montreal, who spent six days in lockup after being wrongfully accused of attacking a police officer, could easily have been formally charged, tried and convicted.
When I hear how relieved people are when some guy is charged with a reviled crime — “Did they catch him? They did? Well, that’s a relief!” — I mentally hear the phrase, ‘We’ll give ‘im a fair trial, then we’ll hang ‘im.’
And if I’d point out he may be the wrong guy who’s being railroaded, I could receive the erroneous refrain, ‘Well if he’s truly innocent, he has nothing to worry about.’
It’s why I strongly feel the news-media should refrain from publishing the identity of people charged with a crime — especially one of a repugnant nature, for which they are jailed pending trial (as is typically done) — until at least after they’ve been convicted?
Considering the flaws — even corruption — in the law-enforcement and justice system, no one should have their name permanently tarnished and life potentially ruined because the news-media insists upon immediately running a breaking story.
Frank Sterle Jr.
White Rock
History, beauty would be ruined
Dear Editor::
I am writing to all of you regarding my concerns on the Canadian Horizons development on Spiller Road.
I have been a Naramata family member since 1960, visiting my aunt who owns property in the village. I have felt that because I have been coming here for so many years and have been a property owner now for 25 years in the village of Naramata and observing all the changes in this area, that a development of this size is just in the wrong location for our community.
With only a small narrow road in and out, with all the traffic that has already increased with the development of the Bench and surrounding Naramata area, I feel this new proposal for Canadian Horizons is just totally in the wrong area, especially with our landfill in their backyard.
I know many residents who live very close by. They feel impacted. I am writing on behalf of some of them. (They are elderly and not computer savvy.)
We feel it’s a great idea for more housing, but it also seems that most people who live in our surrounding area feel the same, that the property is totally in the wrong location, for a proposal of this magnitude.
Also, I am very concerned with the potential for conflict of interest with several council members voting on developments in the South Okanagan.
Realtors and property developers on council should not have voting rights... this has gone on for too long.
It’s always about the mighty dollar. Why not the quality of living, in our quiet, country, lifestyle? If we wanted to live in a large city, that’s where we would be.
Barbara Macdonald
Naramata
MP flipflops on important issue
Dear Editor:
Re: “Albas booze bill more style than substance, says Cannings,” (Herald, Jan. 29); “Tough years for fruit growers,” by Richard Cannings (Herald, Feb. 3).
Member of Parliament Richard Cannings, can’t seem to make up his mind. On Jan. 29, Mr. Cannings was interviewed by Penticton Herald reporter Joe Fries and asked his opinion on Bill C-260, a “made in Okanagan” private member’s Bill introduced by MP Dan Albas last fall.
If passed, this “Buy, Ship and Sip Bill” would amend the Canada Post Act to allow small businesses the ability to ship their alcoholic beverages anywhere in the country. Many people are not aware that a majority of provinces currently restrict this shipment.
The proposed bill would assist wineries, craft breweries and distillery businesses locally and across Canada immensely, at a time when they need it most.
Yet in the interview Mr. Cannings speaks out against the bill, saying; “I don’t see this bill accomplishing much in practical terms, other than embarrassing the provincial governments, who still have interprovincial barriers against the importation of wine across their borders”.
Yet surprisingly, just five days later, he seems to have changed his mind. In his opinion column dated Feb. 3 he wrote, “We need to keep the pressure on provinces that still prohibit cross-border sales, and the new private members bill put forward by Dan Albas serves to keep the spotlight on that issue and those provinces that maintain their barriers... I will support that effort and any other initiative that promotes the reduction of interprovincial barriers to wine sales.”
We can only speculate that this change of opinion by Mr. Cannings occurred because local small and medium-sized business owners and their employees informed him about the positive economic impact this bill would have on their industry, especially during these uncertain times.
I’m glad Mr. Cannings is now supporting this bill and hoping he doesn’t change his mind again.
Helena Konanz
Penticton
What family is all about
Dear Editor:
We would like to send to our paramedics and our police department our grateful thanks for their prompt response to a medical emergency we encountered on Feb. 4 on Valleyview Road.
We cannot express our appreciation on your professional experience and your incredible caring as you dealt with us. To the help of many people who came to our aid — thank you — your thoughtfulness was overwhelming.
Also to our “family” at the Regency Southwood Retirement Resort. This is what “family” is all about. Truly, the support you gave us meant so much.
Our sincere thanks once again!
Jenann Goater and Arla Owen
Penticton
Penticton needs this development
Dear Editor:
Housing is a commodity that is in limited supply, and when there is a limited supply, the price rises to curb the demand. This is an essential function of the free market.
Housing unaffordability is the result of artificial scarcity, created locally mostly by land use regulations and legislation, such as the ALR, environmental constraints and local governments.
When there is demand to live in an area, as we have seen for the past few years here, the market should naturally respond by increasing the supply of housing.
Restricting the supply of homes drives prices out of reach of most homebuyers. Approving the Spiller Road development will help prevent prices from continuing to skyrocket by creating more
housing. This development will increase the supply of housing, making housing more affordable for all of Penticton as move up buyers will be selling their homes to purchase newer homes, opening the market for first time buyers and buyers in all price ranges.
Without approving this development, tax revenues the City would receive from developments, go to other government bodies. Developments outside our boundaries, and the people who live there (because our regulations would not allow them to live in Penticton), tax our services, amenities and infrastructure; ultimately becoming burdensome to the taxpayers within Penticton.
Developments such as Skaha Hills, Heritage Hills and subdivisions in Naramata do not provide tax revenue to the City of Penticton.
The City of Penticton will realize significantly more tax revenue by building the Vinterra Development at 1050 Spiller Road; construction jobs will grow. It is estimated that for every 100 new homes built, 253 local jobs are supported, supporting local wages and salaries of $7.39 million. Local business owners will see an increase in income of $2.7 million and local tax revenues will increase by $854,000.
Currently Canada is undergoing a megatrend by way of a generational housing shift. Baby boomers are retiring in record numbers and leaving the inner suburbs for the outer suburbs, for smaller towns or for townhouses. It is part of a broad-based generational movement of people.
Unless we support new developments within the City of Penticton, we are forcing development to occur outside of our municipal boundaries. Not approving this development would be contrary to the Official Community Plan that the City has worked on tirelessly for nearly a decade.
Penticton desperately needs the proposed Vinterra development at 1050 Spiller Road.
Gil Szabo
Penticton
Greater issue: drug addiction
Dear Editor:
COVID-19 kills and maims, and is getting almost all of the attention, if not compliance needed to lessen the toll it takes until vaccines are available to immunize sufficient of the populace against this virus and its variants.
Meanwhile, drug addiction ruins lives and bodies, killing day in and day out, year in and year out; in numbers far exceeding what even an uncontrolled COVID pandemic would do.
The deadliest drug group are the opioids — especially the fentanyl family — even more so the “drug trade” grade whose potency varies from batch to batch. When fentanyl isn’t in good supply, other drugs are mixed in, making them potentially lethal, requiring on the spot treatment to restore vital functions.
Bradley Houston
Penticton