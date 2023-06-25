Penticton swimming in $4-million bill
Dear Editor
I suggest a full audit of why, after only 13 years, we need to spend an additional $4.1 million dollars of taxpayer money [on a swimming pool and leisure centre]
In Penticton, this should include which councillors and staff were involved in the decision making at the time. This facility has been a white elephant from the get go, as I remember many problems shortly after it opened. Someone even picked the wrong tile for the floor and it had to be all redone at taxpayer cost.
I do agree that this facility is very well used and an asset to our area for Penticton residents and residents of the surrounding RDOS and needs to be kept up to date so a large bill is not looming later.
I want to know who was on council during the time stated that maintenance was denied so I will not vote for them going forward. I want to know who on staff was responsible during the construction. I want to know what the initial warranty period was. After all this facility is only 13 years old and a new house has a mandated 10 year warranty. I want to know why we have not gone after the initial builder over the years. This facility should last 50 years with proper maintenance before we need to do a rebuild.
It is easy to say no one is responsible. It is just taxpayers mone. We can just raise taxes if we need more.
I expect more from council and staff!
(Maybe the RDOS could kick in the 4.1 million dollars as their share of the initial costs) Has any one on council asked them?
Doug Maxwell, Penticton