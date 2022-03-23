Ninety-three percent of your fellow British Columbians responded to a government survey indicating they would like to scrap daylight savings time clock changes.
With the shift from an agrarian society which worked the fields according to sunshine, to an industrial society which worked according to the clock, daylight time made sense. People preferred to enjoy an extra hour at the end of the day rather than wasting that hour when they were asleep in bed in the morning. Daylight time allows for aligning sunshine with work or school days. It was originally designed to save on the consumption of candles for the same reason.
It is beyond the scope of this column to debate the merits of daylight time, as I suspect it has a different effect in Windsor, Ont., compared to Prince George. The U.S. Senate agreed to change the rules, probably as a result of right-wing concerns of government overreach.
In my childhood home, there was a clock in the stove, one on the kitchen wall and one on my father’s night table. I do not think there was one in the Meteor station wagon. (My father felt automobile options are just another thing to go wrong.)
Now we have a clock in every bedroom, the microwave, the weather station and even Alexa has one, but she changes by herself.
I never remember how to change the car clocks from one time to another. The issue of abandoning daylight time seems to be a result of too many clocks in our lives.
Every Sunday my father would eject my brother from his seat at the kitchen table in order to unplug the clock at one o’clock and then start it again with the long beep from the Dominion Observatory Official Time signal. The clock lost about 10 seconds every week.
Dad also wore his watch face on the inside of his wrist all his life so enemy snipers would not see the reflection.
True story. On one of my many trips across the Prairies, the CBC phone-in show topic was “Should Saskatchewan observe the changing of the clocks like the rest of the country?” A caller was opposed, as she had enough trouble with the amount of garden sunshine without someone changing the clocks.
Recently it has been suggested there is an increase in car crashes the day after we change clocks as a result of sleep deprivation. If this is true, then it would be important for everybody to go to bed at the exact same time every night. A late night out would make it dangerous drive next day. Clock changes did make our young children grumpy for one day a year though.
One argument we will never solve — is it worse to go to school or work in the dark, or come home in the dark?
For me, aligning daylight hours with the time I am awake is best.
This decision is best made on science and lighting sustainability, rather than the myth of sleep deprivation and clock maintenance inconvenience.
John Dorn is a retired entrepreneur and Summerland contributor.