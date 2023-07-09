Once upon a time, a little engine that could huffed and puffed its way down the side of three beautiful lakes -- Kalamalka, Wood, and Duck -- to the Okanagan Lake waterfront in Kelowna.
Until one day the little engine quit. And its tracks got converted to the Okanagan Rail Trail.
Today, the Rail Trail is a major tourist attraction. Judging by the out-of-province licence plates at parking lots along the Trail, it draws huge numbers of people from all across Canada.
The Rail Trail runs right by my church, Winfield United. Since the COVID-19 panic, I don’t think I have ever seen the Trail without someone on it.
I use it myself at least once a week, cycling or walking. Or even jogging sometimes. I never fail to be enchanted by the lakes, the mountains, the ducks and geese, the trees…
But recently, Renee Merrifield, the MLA for Kelowna-Mission, took a visiting MLA, unnamed, to see the Rail Trail within Kelowna. The trip, Merrifield wrote, “left the visiting MLA shocked.”
Because the Trail has become an encampment for Kelowna’s homeless people. All along the side of the Trail, the grass is littered higgledy-piggledy with tents and tarps, bicycles and grocery carts.
How many? Who knows. We can only know that the number has grown enormously in recent years.
There is, of course, no way of collecting accurate data on people with “no fixed address.”
But several reputable agencies have estimated that at least 35,000 individuals experience homelessness on any given night in Canada.
Annually, a conservative estimate is 235,000. And over five years, an Ipsos Reid poll suggests that as many as 1.3 million Canadians have experienced homelessness or extremely insecure housing.
And those are 10-year-old figures!
If the old data still holds, about half of homeless people spend their nights in an emergency shelter of some kind. That gets them a bed for the night, but little more. Typically, they check in at 7:00 p.m., check out at 7:00 a.m., and spend the day shuffling from one refuge to another, for lunch, coffee, or just warmth.
Another third of the homeless live in women’s shelters, where longer stays are permitted, even encouraged, to escape violence.
Which leaves about one-sixth with nowhere to stay. Some huddle in doorways, or sleep on the sidewalks. Others set up tents along the Rail Trail where -- for the time being -- they seem tolerated.
Merrifield mused about the causes of homelessness.
“Some are grappling with economic hardships, unable to make ends meet due to the high cost of living.
“Others are dealing with mental illness and, unable to find the necessary supports, resort to self-medication.”
They all have one thing in common -- poverty.
I can see Merrifield’s first group benefiting from the current solution touted by governments all over Canada -- affordable housing. These could range from conventional apartments to tiny houses little bigger than your bathroom, but still houses.
The second group seems less likely to benefit from housing, though, unless they also have social support networks to make sure they take their prescribed medications, and stay away from booze, pot, hard drugs, and unsavory companions.
There’s no doubt that having a place of one’s own can make a huge difference. Finland claims to have cut homelessness in half. Juha Kaakinen, of the Y-Foundation, the biggest Finnish NGO providing housing for homeless people, asserts, “International research has proved that providing housing for homeless persons is always more cost-effective for society than keeping people homeless.”
He estimates those cost savings at around 15,000 Euros per person per year: “In the long run, these cost savings can become bigger, especially if we manage to rehabilitate people so that they can go back to working life.”
Without housing, Kaakinen warns, “Homelessness is a mission impossible. Shelters should be for very short stays, and there should always be a route forward out of shelters.”
I have never been homeless, although as a journalist I’ve had half a dozen assignments to interview homeless people in various cities from Halifax to Vancouver -- more direct contact than most Canadians have had.
I’m left with an impression that a small fraction of the homeless actually prefer to be homeless. They don’t want to be tied down. By anything. Certainly not by rents and mortgages. Not even by relationships or commitments.
And never by government rules and regulations.
So no matter what programs governments set up, I suspect that a few of the city’s homeless would still pitch their tents along the Rail Trail. And if not there, somewhere else.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at rewrite@shaw.ca