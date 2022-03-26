Some magpies in Australia proved themselves smarter than a group of scientists. Magpies are known for their intelligence; they belong the corvid family which also includes crows and ravens.
A month ago, Australian ornithologists hoped to learn more about how wild magpies socialize. So they devised miniature backpack transmitters, weighing less than a gram, that they could strap onto individual magpies.
They designed the backpack so that the magpie carrying it couldn’t possibly remove it.
They reckoned without the intervention of other magpies.
The first five backpackin’ magpies flew off into the trees.
Within minutes, another magpie showed up and started pecking at the harness for one of those backpacks. After a bit of experimentation, the pecking magpie found a weak spot and freed its partner.
Within three hours, all five of the magpies had been freed. By other magpies.
In one sense, the scientists’ experiment failed. They learned nothing about the social dynamics they had hoped to document.
In another sense, the experiment was a stunning success.
The magpies knocked holes in a fundamental myth of human societies — competitiveness.
This was a totally new situation for magpies. In our planet’s history, no magpie has ever carried a backpack. But the magpies were able to adapt to this brand-new context within minutes.
Which puts humans to shame, doesn’t it?
The magpies showed that they could do more than squawk. Somehow, the backpacker magpies were able to inform another magpie that they were experiencing discomfort.
But perhaps most significant, the helper magpie had absolutely nothing to gain from helping its feathered friend get rid of its backpack. In fact, the non-backpack bird probably stood to benefit from the burdened bird’s disabilities.
If life is, in traditional terms, a competition for the survival of the fittest, the birds without the burden of a transmitter should have a clear advantage.
Helping another bird was an act of pure altruism.
For 50 years, the Dalai Lama has preached altruism as the noblest of virtues — to give, to help others, to share, with no expectation of return.
Yet our most common response, when asked for a donation, a service, a sacrifice, is often something like “What’s in it for me? How will I benefit?”
Rotary’s “Four Way Test” asks, “Will this be beneficial to all concerned?”
When Rotary member Herbert Taylor (no relation) first articulated the Four Way Test in 1932, “all” meant his own staff and customers in Chicago. Today, “all” is increasingly understood to mean all humans. All living things. All the planet.
When Charles Darwin came up with the concept of evolution, he launched a storm of controversy. Churches condemned it because it contradicted with their holy scriptures.
But for other groups, evolution confirmed their competitive convictions. Life was a battle. Dog eat dog. Only the strongest and fittest deserved to survive.
Evolution, in other words, seemed to validated the robber barons, the conquering generals, the dictators and tyrants.
Since then, however, the “survival of the fittest” mindset has been challenged, over and over. The evolutionary advantage, it now seems, lies not with the most competitive but with the most cooperative.
The wolf pack hunts more successfully than the lone wolf. Horses form herds for mutual protection. Caribou and bison roamed the prairies in their thousands. Birds migrate in flocks. Lions hunt in prides. Fish swim in schools. Orcas and whales form pods.
Granted, there are examples of solitary predators. And of solitary survivors. But the overwhelming evidence supports collective solidarity.
Even in forests, as Suzanne Simard has proved, trees nurture other trees. Including other species of trees.
Ever since the first living cells emerged from whatever preceded them, individual cells have clustered together to share the load.
A primitive sea sponge is not itself an organism. Rather, millions of individual cells have blobbed together to offer each other specialized functions . Put that sponge through a blender, and the individual cells will once again recombine to share the load.
Indeed, we humans are living evidence of the collective principle. If the earliest living cells, floating free, had not found living together more productive than living alone, they would never have formed multi-celled beings from which we could eventually evolve.
We got it wrong, when we turned competition into an idol. We blinded ourselves to what nature kept telling us. That cooperation works better than competition.
Putin is wrong. The arms trade is wrong. Mexico’s drug cartels are wrong.
The magpies got it right.
Just don’t call them birdbrains.
Jim Taylor is an Okanagan Centre author and freelance journalist. He can be reached at: rewrite@shaw.ca