Time to end protests over Coastal GasLink
Dear Editor:
Personally I didn’t care much for Christy Clark, however all governments do some good and credit should be given where it’s due.
The decision to build an LNG plant near Kitimat was game-changing. This excellent decision will be a constant source tax income to reduce the horrendous debt accumulated during COVID. High demand is fueling correspondingly high prices for LNG worldwide as it’s needed for countries to meet their emission standards.
Six LNG export terminals in the U.S. are operating at capacity as countries lower their pollution by using LNG to replace dirty coal. India and China are massive markets. Europe desperately needs LNG to fill the void as clean power generation fails to fill immediate need. More than a dozen U.S. LNG developers are signing deals to bring more plants online.
In the meantime, Canada’s LNG plant sits stymied by environmental activism combined with internal strife in one First Nation band over hereditary or elected chief’s decision-making. Twenty First Nation bands have signed onto the Coastal GasLink project which covers 670 kilometers. Forecast for completion in 2021; targeting by environmental activists drawn to the internal strife created by this First Nations band is retarding progress.
While the U.S. collects LNG taxes and tax dollars roll in, our governments twiddle their thumbs and create emergency measures to control truckers. There is little will by political leaders to bite the bullet and ensure that the strife of environmental squats is not allowed to damage our economy.
During the debate on whether to pass the Emergency Act, NDP leader Jagmeet Singh who supported the passing of this Act is on record as saying, I have been at many protests and strikes. I have witnessed the full and brutal power of the police used against peaceful protesters.
Indigenous land defenders, climate change activists, workers fighting for fairness. And any Canadian using their voice to peacefully demand justice — should never be subject to the Emergencies Act — New Democrats will never support that.
Singh needs to live by those words. It is time to end the protests at Coastal GasLink.
Of the $40 billion investment in LNG Canada, $24 billion will be spent in B.C. and that is just the beginning.
Due to activism we are losing tax dollars daily we need to pay the bills and government leaders need those tax dollars to pay off the debt.
Elvena Slump
Penticton
Government rule needs to end sooner than later
Dear Editor:
Ottawa is falling apart due to lack of leadership and in an attempt to hang onto minority government, we witnessed a never-before miracle this week. The Bloc joined with the Conservatives to express horror about the NDP teaming with the Liberals to approve use of the Emergencies Act to deal with the truckers’ protest.
Though, the worst of these protesters’ activities was the use of their trucks’ air horns (I can verify this practice is akin to torture) in order to inflict hardship on an innocent group of residents (sadly including children).
These semi-blasters should have been hauled out of there pronto, if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had the backbone to demand Ottawa officials act to remove this threat.
Meanwhile, B.C. Housing Minister David Eby seems empowered by the events in Ottawa because he’s now musing about introducing new legislation to speed up housing approvals.
Eby’s pronouncement really shows us how adamant his dictatorial mind is that come hell or high water, he’s going to use his powers to further his personal idealism as keeper of the land, which means stripping municipalities of their rights to conduct land and building issues in tune with local wishes and giving him sweeping powers for as long as this Horgan NDP government stays in power.
This is why I’m strongly opposed to this B.C. NDP stronghold in Victoria taking over, without authority. What are local government duties?
Let’s hope this nonsense by power-hungry government rule ends sooner than later. In fact, we as residents of B.C. must nip this (can I call it an insurrection?) by Eby in the bud!
Jean Mitchell
Penticton
Praying cooler heads prevail in Russia
Dear Editor:
War isn't as scary for people who were born just prior to or during an ongoing conflict. This coach potato from Olalla was there, growing up in Birmingham, England, with perfect attendance in school during the Second World War which sadly needed an atomic bomb to end.
I have no idea how many humans could survive such a powerful nuclear blast if it were to happen today.
My humble opinion is Russia knew through its own intelligence reports what to expect in retaliation, long before action was taken.
Russia may have many allies of its own waiting in the shadows if and when the U.S. decides to enter what will likely be a short war, compared to the 20 years of fighting in Afghanistan (and for what?)
The possible loss of life and total devastation is frightening no matter where a war takes place.
I will never attempt to declare a winner, but just pray that cooler heads prevail.
Usually there are two sides to a story and the public seldom hears the true facts.
It has been reported that Canada needs more recruits to join the military. Make it mandatory for able Ukrainian Canadians to serve and fight for their homeland.
Tom Isherwood
Olalla
Letter writer provided valuable information
Dear Editor:
I’d like to thank Ted Wiltse for the important reminder about the extra step required to claim the home owner grant from the province (Herald letters, Feb. 17).
I actually panicked for a minute, so pulled my file, then recalled doing this last year.
The important notification was in with our 2021 tax notice. I believe, saying it was effective starting May 2021, and was due before each July 30, the annual due date for property taxes.
And a little side note here: I hope everyone knows these taxes can be paid monthly, meeting criteria, and via automatic withdrawal from a bank account. Our city does a great job for us on that program.
If one misses the now-annual HOG application deadline, the “penalty,” I would hope, is only in the form of deduction pro-rated from the grant you’d otherwise receive, since the threat doesn’t say lose it entirely.
But why take a chance?
As Mr. Wiltse said, it’s very simple and fast to do online. I print off the speedy ‘received’ notice (old school — just in case — since I can mess up my computer anytime). And there’s a toll free number to Victoria if preferred.
I hope the City will always include the HOG reminder with tax notices; but nice to have an early heads up from Mr. Wiltse.
I certainly appreciated getting this out of the way now. So thanks again.
Mavis Hartford
Penticton