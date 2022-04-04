I won’t offer excuses for General Jonathan Vance, Canada’s former chief of defence staff. I do suggest that we all have something to learn from his downfall.
Earlier this week, Vance pled guilty to a single charge of obstruction of justice. He was under investigation for sexual misconduct with a subordinate officer.
The judge granted him a conditional discharge, subject to probation and 80 days of community service. If Vance complies, he will have no criminal record.
There’s no question about the sexual liaison with Major Kellie Brennan. Brennan testified to the Parliamentary committee looking into sexual harassment in the military that Vance had fathered two of her children.
A DNA paternity test confirmed that one child was certainly Vance’s. His lawyer told the court Vance has been making support payments.
After their affair became public, Vance tried to get Brennan to deny their relationship. Their child. Even that they had ever had sex together.
There’s no question about that, either. Because Brennan recorded his phone calls.
Vance’s attempts to protect his reputation indicate that he knew he had done wrong. If so, why did he do it?
I suggest it comes from a lifetime of working within a male-dominant institution.
Institutions resist change. The bigger the institution, the longer its collective memory, the longer it takes to bring about change. It’s like trying to reverse a supertanker.
The Canadian Armed Forces were exclusively male until 1989. It has had female officers only since 1991.
In such a context, male morality reigns supreme. Although I don’t like to say this, male morality has been simple — if you can get sex, go get it.
I concede that I have never been a member of any country’s armed forces. But I have been on all-male sports teams. I have belonged to all-male management teams.
I have worked in all-male forestry and warehouse crews.
We were young. We had hormones.
In those contexts, the topic of sex — or the possibility of sex — came up often. And I never once heard those young guys advocate abstinence. No one raised moral, religious, or ethical scruples.
You may not agree with that diagnosis. All I can do is cite my experience.
From what I’ve read in books and magazine articles, I’m confident that the macho perspective still dominates the military.
Elaine Craig, a law professor at Dalhousie University, would concur. In a Globe and Mail report, she criticized the Canadian military as “threaded through with sexism and misogyny.” Witnesses at the parliamentary committee hearings consistently described the military as “hostile, sexualized and hyper-masculine.”
Simply issuing new orders for conduct will not change that pattern. As the Vance case reveals, orders from the top don’t even change the top.
Back in the 1970s, society as a whole was only just beginning to recognize how the male perspective shaped our thinking.
Legal documents commonly carried a caveat that was supposed to cover gender prejudice: “Any masculine pronouns herein shall be construed to include the feminine.”
For legal purposes, that meant all persons — male or female, singular or plural — could be called “he.” Or “He” when referring to God.
And we had manholes, man-hours, mankind, and manpower. We had salesmen, spokesmen, firemen, mailmen, and policemen. We manned the barricades and hired “the best man for the job.” Female runners got urged, “may the best man win.”
We created self-contradictory titles, like “Madame Chairman.”
The initial movement for gender-neutral language generated great hostility. I resisted it myself. I saw non-sexist language as an attempt to tinker with my thinking.
It was.
My business partner persuaded me. Once I yielded, I took up the cause with evangelical fervor. I imposed non-sexist language on my authors, like it or not; they had to accept my editing to get published.
Indeed, I became so skilled at writing language free of awkward “he/she” and “his/her” circumlocutions that I was complimented for not having succumbed to “those silly language police.”
In reality, I was out ahead of them.
Forty years later, I was shocked recently to find that some friends still had never noticed that firemen were now firefighters. That committees had a “chair,” not a chairman. And that stewardesses had become flight attendants.
If it takes that long for change in a society where women are clearly visible as half the population, why should we be surprised at how slowly attitudes change in institutions that are still overwhelmingly male?
