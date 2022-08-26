Build a new and lined water reservoir
Dear Editor:
Last Sunday, Aug. 14, the District of Summerland shut off the water intake into our water reservoir.
Yikes!
Our reservoir is the closest reservoir to a landfill in the province: 300 meters. The District created a borehole program which monitored landfill leachate. This chemical contamination is only 140 metres from our drinking water (borehole No. 6).
What “protects” our water reservoir is diverted water from Trout Creek. This water intake raises the height of water in the eastern one third of the reservoir. It is called the “mounding effect” and this increased height of water pushes water outward, protecting the reservoir. The height of water fluctuates but this increased height of water is usually around 1.0 meters to 1.5 meters
In 1998, there was a joint meeting of senior municipal staff and councillors. A new water reservoir was identified as Summerland’s third most-important capital project (after a water treatment plant and Thirsk dam).
If this “mounding effect” is violated, the result would be chemical contamination of our water reservoir. The whole water system would be completely shut down.
Last Sunday was a hot day with a large consumption of water. The protective mounding effect, must have been impacted by shutting off the water intake.
This is too close for comfort: build a new and lined water reservoir!
David Gregory
Summerland
David Eby’s coronation seems to be put on hold
Dear Editor:
So the NDP leadership challenge frustrates David Eby by hijacking his self-assumed coronation to the top job of leading B.C. (Herald, Aug. 25). You know, I think we will rue the day this man becomes head of government. I feel it in my bones.
Paul Crossley
Penticton
Summerland needs new municipal government
Dear Editor:
If there are any of you Summerland folks that are practical thinkers, can understand budget numbers, and have the energy, time and urge to do more in society, I urge you to consider running for municipal council this fall because we are badly in need of refreshing our local government.
The current majority of council members have succumbed to that fatal error that plagues people in power for too long, and that is they have begun to represent themselves on the job instead of representing the people and taxpayers.
This council seems to lack a sense of reality and think it is their job to create the future as they perceive it. Spending and useless projects are getting wild and taxes and debt are bounding upward. We have to borrow money for ordinary road maintenance.
In fairness, everybody has the right to their own beliefs without question.
But they don’t have the right to prove them out with other peoples' money.
So come October we will have a chance to renew council, and you can go to the Summerland District website for guidance on how to run for council.
Roy Roope
Summerland
Concerned about the record of Kevin Falcon
Dear Editor:
Without attachment to any particular provincial persuasion, here is my bent on one Kevin Falcon, the man who would be premier at some point. He seems to be using the media more these days to pin-point faux-pas of the government.
As we all know, politicians not in power point fingers and cast aspersions to those in the so-called driver’s seat. Nothing new here, as non-sitting politicians are wont to do this.
Currently, newly elected provincial Liberal leader Kevin Falcon has come top the fore. He finds fault with or suggests a BC Liberal government way to do things.
Looking back on the 16 years that Liberals were in government would seem to show a Falcon ministerial record that is questionable at best. When he was in a ministerial position several things standout and not in a favorable way. In revisiting his accomplishments or, lack thereof, we might find the following:
As Minister of Finance, he sold off property destined for a needed second hospital in Surrey. When he was a cabinet minister in the BC Liberal government, Falcon’s policies took money out of the pockets of B.C. families. (Tolls on B.C. bridges, approximately $1,500 per year, per individual user.)
Proposed a multi-lane bridge instead of a new tunnel to parallel Dease Island Tunnel. He states that if Liberals form government, the tunnel will be scrapped and a bridge proposed again. (Likely with tolls.)
As Health & Finance Minister he took money out of the pockets of BC families.
(Bridge tolls and increased BC Med premiums, ICBC money grab.)
As Finance Minister, he increased car insurance rates while raiding a half-billion dollars from ICBC.
Today he insists that the decision by the government to get rid of tolls “terrible public policy” and still maintains his decision as being “the right thing to do.”
Overall, Falcon might be someone who tends to favour those that are wealthy over everyone else. That’s my bent.
Ron Barillaro
Penticton